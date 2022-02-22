It has certainly been a year of adjustment, flexibility, and renewed appreciation for being together. At Mahtomedi Public Schools, we started our school year rooted in a shared understanding that a strong sense of belonging and connectedness would support our students to persevere through social, emotional, and academic challenges.
During a fall report to the School Board, our principals and administrators detailed the ways staff is proactively building student connections and wellness in our schools. We know, in partnership with our families, we need to learn together to not only move through the pandemic but to help our students develop perseverance and a passion for learning. Being a connected community where all students belong and have strong relationships with adults and peers is critical for academic success.
Our district has been working with Erin Walsh of the Spark and Stitch Institute and she calls this time, “a marathon of the unexpected.” For almost two years, we’ve weathered this marathon, without “marathon training.” Schools and families have moved forward and while new challenges continually meet us and we work through them, we also welcome and celebrate the new opportunities.
Ms. Walsh has worked with district leaders and also provided a family education series for parents to better understand how we can support our children during this time. As caregivers, we share the desire to provide certainty, yet we live, learn, and work during uncertain times. Ms. Walsh has taught us that we can’t stop surprises during this pandemic, however, we can equip both ourselves and our kids with the skills that we need to thrive through the pandemic and beyond.
This “marathon” also requires us to partner to teach perseverance. We can help children normalize emotional discomfort, and help them build skills to work through challenging moments while remembering to celebrate successes.
There is so much to celebrate at Mahtomedi Public Schools. Right now, there is engagement, energy, and joy in the learning in our schools and classrooms. We have proudly kept our students safe and learning in person this school year. We continue to move forward through the challenges and opportunities of this marathon and commit to academic excellence and continued partnership with our families to help our students persevere, connect, and engage in their learning.
We thank you for your continued support and partnership.
Barb Duffrin is the Superintendent of Mahtomedi Public Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.