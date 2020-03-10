Teams of staff, parents, and students from each of our school buildings met recently to develop their school’s building-level strategic plan. These building-level plans establish a relationship between our district’s strategic plan (mahtomedi.k12.mn.us/Strategic_Planning) and school plans, facilitates process and discipline in each school, and identifies how each building will uniquely support the work of the district. The teams developed new missions, objectives, and tactics for their school buildings.
Our strategic plan and building plans allow us to build on our tradition of academic excellence and create new measures of success for our students at Mahtomedi Public Schools. One of those new measures we are exploring is student agency. In our mission, we identify our purpose at Mahtomedi Public Schools to “ensure that each student is a bold agent of learning who successfully pursues their passions while advancing the greater good.” So, what is agency and why is it important?
The definition of agency that resonates with me is from a 2015 Harvard University Achievement Gap Initiative report commissioned by the Raikes Foundation. It defines student agency as “the capacity and propensity to take purposeful initiative—the opposite of helplessness.” When students are agents of their learning, they become more curious and interested in their schoolwork. They learn more deeply, value their education more highly, and feel a sense of purpose.
We are committed to building student agency by equipping young people at Mahtomedi Public Schools not only with outstanding academic excellence, but by providing them with opportunities for exploration and support to persevere through challenges, and by communicating our belief that each person has the desire and capacity to learn and grow. We want our students to have opportunities to discover, design, play and imagine as they learn challenging content. We know they’ll grow their competence and confidence through meaningful practice, reflection, and feedback. And with multiple experiences and guidance, they will build the propensity to contribute to the world in ways that they find meaningful and others value.
From preschool to our Passages Transition Program, our focus is on bold student agency so we can prepare our students to create their own future. Are you curious to see what this looks like in action? If so, we hope you’ll join us for our upcoming Zephyr Learning Showcases where you’ll have an opportunity to connect with our students and staff and see student agency and components of our strategic plan in action. The Zephyr Learning Showcases will take place on March 26, April 23, and May 28 from 6:30-7 pm at the Mahtomedi District Education Center.
We are incredibly proud of the incredible work our Zephyrs are doing and the connection they are making in our community. We hope you’ll join us and see the bold, impactful learning that is taking place at Mahtomedi Public Schools.
Barb Duffrin is the Superintendent of Mahtomedi Public Schools.
