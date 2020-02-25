It is an exciting time as students are literally designing and leading their own futures in White Bear Lake Area Schools. Student voice and agency has been a primary focus since the 2017-18 school year, when more than 200 students, families, staff and community members came together to shape the district’s future.
Out of the important conversations came a new mission statement and a strategic plan that puts students first. The phrase “Students who design and create their own future” is listed as the first distinguishing feature in the District mission statement. Fittingly, the first strategy of the strategic plan reads “We will ensure that each student is the primary agent in their learning.”
The direction provided by the mission and strategic plan continues to guide our work and conversations. During one such conversation, an important definition was agreed upon as it relates to our direction.
Student agency was defined as “students lead their learning.” Key components of students being primary agents in their learning are flexibility, partnership between educators and learners, hands-on experiential learning and connection to the greater community.
We continue to work to find ways to bring students’ voices and leadership into the forefront. Student representatives are taking part on important district committees, including those focused on district- and building-level strategic plans, family engagement initiatives, and the district’s equity commitment. Our facilities process also has student voices interwoven into the fabric, with student representatives taking part on core teams and subcommittees at the building level.
Two district student voice amplifiers that began more than a decade ago are Superintendent Student Advisory Council groups and school board student liaison positions. These middle school and high school student representatives serve an important role in meeting with district leadership quarterly and sitting at the school board table each month, adding important student perspective into the conversation. The models for student engagement and empowerment have been replicated by other districts across the state.
Students’ voices have also been added into the mix through student panels in our Future of Learning committee, which started meeting in December and was tasked to make recommendations to create district-wide alignment between the strategic plan, the design of learning spaces, and educational programming. The insights provided by the students, representing ages from elementary through high school, helped the committee to define parameters around programming and design elements moving forward through district-wide facilities projects that will be happening in the coming years.
Student leadership groups are highlighting the importance of student stories, with Sunrise Park Middle School student leaders hoping to impact their school community through a storytelling initiative. Stories are also being told through events that showcase student talent. White Bear Lake Area High School’s Black Excellence Club is hosting a Black History Month Showcase encouraging student voice through cultural dances, skits, speeches, poems and music. The students’ ownership of their stories will lead to important outcomes in the years to come.
Although there are many public ways the district is gathering student input, there are other important pieces of the puzzle taking place, as well. Students will soon be providing feedback through surveys that will help the district learn and grow. An important example of this is an equity audit being conducted this spring as we seek to understand how we can improve the equity and quality of education for all of our students.
These student-focused initiatives will help us create a future forged by student voice. Based upon the conversations I’ve witnessed thus far, it’s a future I’m excited to see take shape.
Dr. Wayne A. Kazmierczak, Superintendent of White Bear Lake Area Schools
