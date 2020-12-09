The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Christmas decorations worth $150 were damaged in the 4800 block of Debra Street Nov. 25.
• An attempted theft was reported at a business in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road in Gem Lake Nov. 25.
• A Gem Lake man was arrested on outstanding warrants following a traffic stop on Goose Lake Road Nov. 25.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Nov. 26.
• Someone working on a camper in the 3700 block of McKnight Road was the subject of a noise complaint Nov. 26.
• A vehicle valued at $300 was stolen in the 4200 block of McKnight Road Nov. 26, and later located unoccupied in New Brighton.
• A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Nov. 26.
• A Gem Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 1100 block of Goose Lake Road in Gem Lake Nov. 26.
• A Social Security scam was reported in the 2200 block of Fourth Street Nov. 27, but no loss occurred.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 27.
• Juveniles are suspected in property damage that occurred in the 5200 block of Northwest Avenue Nov. 27.
• A pickup truck was towed from a lot in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Nov. 25, and items from inside were reported missing when it was collected Nov. 28.
• Officers responded to a loud music complaint Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive.
• Fraud was reported in the 4500 block of First Avenue Nov. 29.
• Two males fled on foot when approached by officers for narcotics activity in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Nov. 29.
• Merchandise was stolen from a business in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Nov. 29.
• A license plate reported stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street Nov. 29 was used in another theft in Roseville.
• Attempted burglary occurred overnight Nov. 29 at a residence in the 3600 block of Big Fox Road in Gem Lake.
• A political sign was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Auger Avenue Nov. 29.
• Damage to construction equipment totaling $20,000 was reported in the 1900 block of Sixth Street Nov. 30.
• An officer responded to a complaint of a distressed dog in a parked car in the 1600 block of Ninth Street Nov. 30.
• Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Nov. 30.
• Officers assisted Minnesota State Patrol with an overdose medical emergency at Century Avenue and Interstate 694 Nov. 30.
• A Door Dash delivery to the wrong address led to an argument in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Nov. 30. Door Dash redelivered the order at no expense.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3200 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 1.
• Officers assisted State Patrol with a hit-and-run that ended in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Dec. 1.
• Officers assisted a resident having issues with neighbors in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Nov. 2.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue Dec. 2.
• A “grandson” scam was reported in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace Dec. 2.
• A chainsaw and other tools were stolen from a truck in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 2.
• An assault incident was investigated at a residential facility in the 4600 block of Centerville Road Dec. 2. No criminal charges were pursued.
• A person was reported for trespassing and sleeping in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 3.
