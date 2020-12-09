The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood Avenue resident reported a sign at the end of his driveway damaged Nov. 10.
• Assault with a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 11 on Wildwood Avenue. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies also reported criminal damage to property during that incident.
Dellwood
• Identity theft to a business was reported Nov. 9 on Apple Orchard Road.
• Deputies cited an unknown motorist Nov. 13 in the 10000 block of Dellwood Avenue for speeding 47 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Nov. 8 on Highway 36 for DWI, following a traffic stop for speeding and being involved in a reported domestic disturbance.
• A resident in the 10000 block of Kelman Court N. Nov. 9 reported receiving two IRS scam phone calls. The complainant did not give out any information.
• An unidentified male was cited Nov. 9 on northbound Manning Avenue at 75th Street N. for driving with marijuana in a motor vehicle, after he was pulled over for loud exhaust. During the traffic stop, deputies noted a faint odor of marijuana, and a subsequent search turned up 5.45 grams of pot in a clear baggie, inside another bag in the center console. The vehicle was left parked, and deputies drove the subject home.
• Deputies cited a motorist Nov. 10 on Highway 36 for driving after suspension and failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A resident in the 10000 block of Kimbro Avenue Court N. Nov. 12 reported receiving a phone call demanding $4,000 to help the complainant get his grandson out of jail. The complainant became suspicious and did not enter into any kind of transaction with the caller.
Mahtomedi
• A resident in the 1000 block of Prestwick Place reported unknown persons gaining access to the residence overnight Nov. 7-8 through an unlocked garage service door to steal purses, a checkbook and other financial items.
• A resident on Dunbar Way reported finding a purse and its contents scattered around her backyard when she let her dogs out on the morning of Nov. 8. Deputies located the purse’s owner who said the purse had been in her car inside her garage and may have been involved in a burglary.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident reported receiving a scam call from the mythical publishers’ clearinghouse sweepstakes Nov. 9 and was to pay $799 a claim fee, which she refused to do.
• Residents on Oak Grove Lane and on Kenwood Street reported theft from vehicles overnight Nov. 9-10.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota male was cited Nov. 8 on eastbound Highway 36 at Viking Drive for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar at 476 feet. The driver told deputies that everyone else was going just as fast and that he normally doesn’t speed because he “knows deputies always sit there”.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:02 a.m. Nov. 9 on westbound Highway 36 at the I-694 southbound ramp for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar at 365 feet.
Willernie
• A Leeds Place resident reported her house egged Nov. 7 with no loss or structural damage.
• A motorist was cited Nov. 11 on Stillwater Road and Warner Avenue N. for speeding.
