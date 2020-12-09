The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Minneapolis woman, 58, was cited Nov. 23 at the Target store in the 900 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after she was caught shoplifting.
• Two Walmart employees reported being assaulted with pepper spray at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 23 at the store in the 800 block of County Road E by two shoplifters as they left the store with unpaid merchandise. The case is under investigation.
• Heavy construction tools were reported stolen Nov. 25 from a work van parked in a driveway in the 3200 block of Costa Drive after the doors to the van were pried open.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D on Nov. 25 reported her vehicle damaged following an attempt to steal the catalytic converter from it.
• An Oakdale man, 37, was arrested Nov. 26 at the intersection of Snail Lake Road and Rice Street on an active felony warrant out of Scott County and for DWI after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the scene of a traffic accident with injuries. The case has been sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A St. Paul man, 24, was arrested Nov. 27 in the 3300 block of Centerville Road for misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct after deputies were called out to investigate a motor vehicle theft.
• A citizen in Sucker Lake Park in the 100 block of County Road F reported finding a set of car keys Nov. 28 and turned them over to deputies. The keys were later placed into property.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 31, was cited Nov. 28 in the 900 block of County Road E for accident hit-and-run after deputies responded to a report that the driver was located in the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 4600 block of Centerville Road on Nov. 25 reported fraudulent charges on her checking account.
• A resident in the 5200 block of Lakeview Avenue reported a suitcase and bag stolen from her vehicle overnight Nov. 27-28 after a window was broken in. The suitcase was later found in North Oaks. Two other vehicles in the area also had vehicle windows broken and bags stolen.
• A resident in the 5500 block of Otter View Court reported a diaper bag stolen from a vehicle overnight Nov. 27-28 after the auto's rear window was broken in. Two other vehicles in the area reported windows broken.
• An elderly shopper at Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive reported her wallet stolen from her shopping cart Nov. 28.
• A juvenile female was arrested Nov. 28 for stealing an Uber driver's vehicle from the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive after the vehicle was later located near her home. The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, and the case forwarded to the county attorney.
