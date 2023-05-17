Downsides of mass transit
In a May 4 MinnPost article titled “Suburban mayors call for support for transit funding,” Vadnais Heights (VH) Mayor Mike Krachmer joined with the mayors of Maplewood and Golden Valley to support more investment for mass transit. They want a safe, reliable and convenient system, which is a way of blowing Utopian smoke in your eyes. VH Council Member Erik Goebel said in a Purple Line planning meeting that previous council members who opposed the Purple Line have been replaced and the new council supports mass transit.
Putting dedicated mass transit in VH is another transit project destined to fail. VH is an area where 50% of its land is either wetlands, parks or lakes, making it difficult to support mass transit. I lived in a suburb of Paris, a city designed like a spoked wagon wheel. The spokes all led to the center of Paris, with rings that connect the spokes. Transit was not glamorous like riding a train from Connecticut to New York City. I needed to walk one mile to catch a circular town bus to the Regional RER train to Paris. In Paris, I transferred to the Metro to get to the National train system. On the train, I rode out of Paris on one of the spokes to the town where I worked and then caught another circular bus. I still needed to walk a few blocks to my office, only to repeat the trip in reverse at night. Paris is warmer than VH and a little wetter, but seldom gets snow to spoil your commute. The total trip — including the chaotic rushing through transit connections to catch the next ride — took me about 1-1/2 hours each way. When I took my car, which allowed a shorter route around Paris, it took 30 minutes. The downside to mass transit is the hassle on nerves and body, but also the loss of two hours of my time and life that I could have spent sleeping, shopping at stores, eating at restaurants or spending time with family. Mass transit can hurt people and the economy in many ways.
Craig Johnson
Vadnais Heights
Background on vocational education
This is in response to an article on Page 2 of the Press that the district plans to open a school store with a DECA program. From the ’70s through the mid-’90s, White Bear had a very strong vocational program, with many shop programs and three On the Job Training (OJT) programs, Trade and Industry, Office Education and DECA. I was the DECA coordinator from 1980-1995. It was a two-part program. Seniors would be in my marketing class and be released for work at noon. My prep classes were business management and advertising. I had many excellent students, including Carter Johnson. My students competed in District 4 and state competitive events, and I had one state officer. The administration decided to emphasize college and eliminate vocational classes, including metal and machine shop and the OJT programs. My classes always drew an adequate number of students. Administration then assigned me to work experience for at-risk students and assigned a teacher with no DECA experience to the class, and it was dropped.
It’s interesting to see the interest in vocational education increasing and college admissions dropping. Some major corporations such as Microsoft and several others are starting their own internship programs without requiring a college degree.
Loren Sederstrom
Grant
Time to act
Dear People: As mass shootings are happening weekly now, there appears to be the same “head in the sand” approach by the “Pro-Life” Evangelical right, the Republicans. These minions are hired to the tune of $14,000,000 a year in campaign donations by the almost bankrupt National Rifle Association to protect their sales of weapons of war to our 18-year-olds. There’s a broken record playing after every senseless massacre of our sons, daughters, mothers and fathers. It goes like this: “At this time of sorrow and loss, our hearts, thoughts and prayers go to the victims and their families.”
Where’s the oath of protection to your constituents, as you swore on the Bible to defend? Where is it?
Well, there might be a way to get these chicken----- politicians to act! We need a class action lawsuit in the cities of these massacres, on behalf of the slaughtered by their parents, to be delivered to the spineless Pro-Life legislatures who have failed their sworn duty to protect their state’s citizenry. These gutless “lawmakers” worship the almighty dollar more than human life. Time has come today to break this legislative control of the human slaughter of our loved ones!
Thank you for your time. Tomorrow’s another day of opportunity. Let’s make it happen!
Jimmy Brunzell
Vadnais Heights
Response to “No Mow May” letter
In response to the “Get rid of No Mow May” letter from Catherine Schultz on May 10: In her letter Catherine gives a website to back her claim that dandelions are not good for bees. I would encourage readers to look at the University of Minnesota’s Bee Lab site for a very good list of reasons why we should participate in No Mow May (https://beelab.umn.edu/no-mow-may).
While Catherine may think that her neighbors are just “letting dandelions and weeds grow” or using No Mow May as “an excuse to not care for their lawn,” this is probably not the case. Those of us who are concerned about the world our children and grandchildren will grow up in are waking up. We are no longer using weed killer on our lawns. We are creating habitat in our yards for pollinators and giving them the month of May to wake up, rather than grinding them up in our lawnmowers. I encourage No Mow May in all of our beautiful cities and hope more households will join me.
Corey Popp
White Bear Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.