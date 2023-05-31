Response to letter
What a great country we live in. As of today, we still have the freedom of speech even though someone will attack you for it if they don’t agree with your point of view. We take it as a badge of honor.
Thank you, Mr. Kenny, for your letter to the editor, “Random Thoughts”. You are spot on!
We are in a spiritual war with good against evil. It has been prophesied that God will rescue us like He did the Israelites — remember the Red Sea! All the evil in our government and governments across the world will be exposed for what they have done to their citizens. We are going to see a show like no other.
We need to stay in prayer and be on the right side of God.
God Bless America!
Annemarie and Jim Foley
White Bear Lake
Response to countersuit
As someone with a 24 year old daughter, I was frustrated to read that the former gambling manager of the White Bear Hockey Association is playing gender and age discrimination cards in response to being sued by her former employer. Time to set things straight. She resigned after turning down a large raise. She was already one of the highest paid gambling managers in the state. She employed about 69 people, all but one of them was female. While she was making six figures, most of her employees were making minimum wage. It all fell apart when four of the bars’ owners decided to stay with White Bear Hockey. Her problems now are all self inflicted. To blame this on gender and age discrimination is an insult to women and older people who really need these protections. One of her wildest claims is that they hired a man to fill in when she left her job, and therefore she was discriminated against, despite not working for White Bear Hockey Association anymore. The organization had an unexpected resignation on their hands. The board had to move quickly to put an interim gambling manager in place and then began a search for a permanent manager. The former gambling manager cites unspecified bylaw violations by White Bear Hockey Association that forced her to resign. As a highly paid manager, it was her job to be sure everything was in accordance with gambling rules, bylaws, etc. One more thing. This person claims she had to work within a hostile work environment. This is like the iceberg suing the Titantic for creating a collision.
Brad Naylor
Gem Lake
Hopes attitude isn’t the norm
I had to read Patrick Kenny’s letter to the editor twice to make sure I read it correctly. It is shocking to me the blatant racism that is still alive and kicking in White Bear Lake. He doesn’t want President Biden reelected because there’s a chance that we might have a BLACK WOMAN as president? Does he think a woman can’t be president or that a black person can’t be president? Was he out of the country during Barack Obama’s eight years as president? In case he hasn’t noticed, this is 2023, not 1955. Women of all colors and ethnicities hold leadership positions in all sorts of businesses and organizations. The world hasn’t come crashing down yet.
There was much misinformation in his letter, but I’m stuck on his first sentence. I sincerely hope this is a rare attitude and belief and not the norm in White Bear. This needs researching and to be written about in the Press.
Cathi Tristani-Kendra
White Bear Lake
Regulate retirement salaries to force ethics
The Constitution’s Article III makes clear the Framers valued the independence of the judiciary.
It accomplished this by giving the justices lifetime tenure and freedom from reduced compensation as embodied in these words, “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour, and shall, at stated Times, receive for their Services, a Compensation, which shall not be diminished during their Continuance in Office.”
Most scholars agree the words “good behavior” are the constitutional equivalent of lifetime tenure.
Thus, only voluntary retirement, death or impeachment removes a justice from her office. Congress cannot punish a Justice by reducing his or her salary.
Then what can Congress do if corrupt justices refuse to regulate themselves because they know impeachment is politically impossible?
Congress can still regulate judicial retirement salaries to coax the justices into abiding by judicial ethics rules like other federal judges.
This Congressional power is in the text of Article III, which limits the power of the Congress to reduce judicial salaries during the time of active service of justices, but allows Congress to regulate the retirement compensation of justices.
This compensation is not paid “during their Continuance in Office.”
Moreover, historical statistics tell us that since the Founding, about one-third of all the justices have chosen to retire. (AARP.)
Of 115 justices to ever serve, 39 have voluntarily retired from the High Court, and current law entitles them to retirement benefits and salary. See Title 28 U. S. C. Section 371.
Congress can constitutionally impose new ethics requirements on the justices, including strict annual reporting rules, as a prerequisite to getting judicial retirement compensation upon the end of their “Continuance in Office.”
Congress can provide that only justices meeting those public reporting obligations qualify to receive judicial retirement compensation in full.
As the late Mr. Justice Brandeis said: “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman.”
It is time for an incandescent electric light to shine on the highest court in our land.
Albert Turner Goins, Sr.
White Bear Lake
