Reading Bruce Strand’s piece on Wyatt Newpower joining the Red Wings in your June 9 edition, he mentioned “Three White Bear Lake athletes have played in the NHL: Brian Bonin, Justin Braun and the late Jeff Parker.”
Oops. He overlooked 10-year NHL vet Ryan Carter, who played over 400 games in the NHL, including two seasons for the hometown Minnesota Wild. Carter won a championship with the Anaheim Ducks and even brought the Stanley Cup home to White Bear Lake for all to see. Today local residents can still see White Bear Lake legend Ryan “Carts” Carter roaming Gem Lake golf course wearing flip-flops and carrying only an 8-iron.
John King
White Bear Lake
Thankful for housing forum
Having just attended the city of White Bear Lake’s housing forum meeting, I would like to say a big huge “thank you” to our city for organizing the informative and thoughtful presentation. White Bear Lake housing is in my blood, as I was born and raised in the oldest brick house in White Bear Lake, and followed up with a 32-year real estate career specializing in White Bear Lake buyers and sellers. Together with my husband, Doug Kraemer, we moved many houses that were going to be torn down and respected their historical value by renovating them. Many became duplexes and homes for renters. Our town is special and must be shared, while being smart about creating housing that keeps our town’s historical integrity.
I want other young adults who grew up here to have starter housing to return to after they leave town as young graduates and explore the world and realize White Bear Lake is where they want to raise their children. I want local housing for our wonderful seniors to live out their lives.
Housing is serious business. We are all in this together, and I thank our great city administration, wonderful and competent fire department and a police department that loves and protects our citizens, and I can’t forget our public works department that works tirelessly to maintain our beautiful parks and downtown area and Memorial Beach. We even have our own newspaper! Perhaps we all need to count our blessings and focus on the beauty we take for granted.
Jan Holtz Kraemer
White Bear Lake
Acknowledge all faiths
I applaud the formation of the White Bear Lake Welcoming and Inclusive Task Force. We all want our communities to make everyone feel valued and included.
I have lived in the area for 29 years. In that time I have read numerous commentaries and editorials by the White Bear Press' publishers. At least half refer to "Christian values" and often quote Biblical scripture. I realize the owners of the newspaper can make whatever comments they wish, but I would like an acknowledgement that our community includes people of all faiths, or perhaps none at all. We can and should strive to be kind, loving, gentle people without having to measure those qualities against how much of a "Christian" we might be.
Stephanie Wolkin
White Bear Township
White privilege is real
Currently, groups made up of mostly white people are fighting in our local school districts to stop anything mentioning equity. These groups believe even talking about race is somehow offensive to their values or freedom. As the saying goes: When you’re accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.
There is plenty of racism in our towns. These groups are in denial about it, then they turn that denial into rejection. If you think it’s uncomfortable talking about racism in White Bear Lake and Vadnais Heights, imagine the discomfort in experiencing it.
If you think talking about racism creates more racism, you probably weren’t aware of the severity of the problem. Our country was founded on white supremacy, and it exists within each system. Just because we didn’t create the systems doesn’t mean we don’t benefit from them. That statement alone probably makes white people feel uncomfortable, but it’s true and it’s time to get uncomfortable.
To say our country was built on equity is absurd. I’m a history teacher, so here’s your reminder that colonizers violently stole this nation from Indigenous people, then profited off their land. Black people were kidnapped and enslaved for hundreds of years until the 13th Amendment was adopted and, even then, it took on new forms in Jim Crow laws, Black Codes, voter suppression, redlining, hiring discrimination and more. Asian American Pacific Islander and Latino communities have faced centuries of this racism as well. The history you were taught isn’t the full story.
Don’t get defensive about racism, learn about it. Racism is the systemic oppression of a racial group to the social, economic and political advantage of another. That’s why “reverse racism” isn’t real. White people might face prejudices or struggles, but we haven’t been oppressed or marginalized because of our race.
Every white person, myself included, needs to remember that it isn’t enough to be “not racist.” We must actively stand up against racism when we see and hear it. That’s part of what a Human Rights Commission would do and why VH4Change is pushing for one. We can’t jump ahead to unity without accountability.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
Vaccination a better choice
It is evident that people who do not receive the Covid-19 vaccine are missing an important point. Of the five or so Minnesotans who die daily from Covid-19, it appears that none have been vaccinated. If someone that has been vaccinated should die from Covid-19, that will be news. So far, no news. There are many reasons why people are avoiding being vaccinated, but the glaring point is - if you are vaccinated you most likely will not become a statistic by dying from Covid-19. I believe being vaccinated is the better choice.
William McNamara
White Bear Lake
