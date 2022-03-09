Where is Sen. Chamberlain?
I recently read two op-eds in the Quad Community Press asking the same question: “Where is Senator Chamberlain?” The writers live in Lino Lakes, and had the same attitudes.
Slander, personal attacks, name calling and character assassination are the methods they used to present their issue. I am not petty enough to engage in these behaviors. I believe people should be controlled and rational enough to be able to communicate in positive ways. I refuse to engage in these negative tactics.
I’ve seen this behavior before. Eight years ago, an author at a town hall meeting met Sen. Chamberlain. He didn’t like Sen. Chamberlain’s answers or his desire to avoid confrontation.
This citizen was being antagonistic, looking for a confrontation. What was the point, what is to be gained? This person didn’t appear to be looking for answers or solutions, rather simply to intimidate and bully to get some reaction that would then be posted on social media. Sen. Chamberlain didn’t take the bait.
These tactics are clearly not intended to solve problems, but simply to create confrontation. It is distasteful, uncivil and honestly incredibly tiresome. As for Sen. Chamberlain, the accusations made in the op-eds are complete nonsense and false.
As for the question, “Where is Sen. Chamberlain?”, he is at work. When not at the Legislature, he is self-employed. He’s down in St. Paul endless hours, days and evenings, in committees, doing town halls, at press conferences and talking to constituents. He’s doing things like banning dangerous chemicals like TCE or protecting our lake in White Bear.
And that is where Sen. Chamberlain can be found.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Lake
History should be considered
The Met Council editorial about the Purple Line is a glaring display of ignorance about the history of transportation in the East Metro. The editorial cites an 1868 railroad line that improved access to White Bear Lake. Are the Met Council members aware that, in the late 19th century, roads were a rutty, muddy mess, and that the primary modes of transport were horses, boats and walking? The Met Council’s example of the archaic railroad is irrelevant to the current “vehicle-versus-bus” controversy that is at the heart of the Purple Line. The editorial failed to mention that the same railroad that brought business into White Bear Lake went out of business in the mid-1890s.
In the early 20th century, the method of transport that had the greatest impact on White Bear Lake was the electric streetcar line that connected the town not only to St. Paul but to places as far west as Lake Minnetonka. People came by streetcar to the shores of White Bear Lake where they could dance, swim, fish, boat, picnic and get a thrill on carnival rides at the Wildwood Amusement Park. As roads improved, automobiles became the preferred mode of transportation. As a result, there was a steep decline in streetcar riders, which also meant there were insufficient funds to operate the amusement park. It closed in 1932. Streetcars that were replaced by buses were sold to other cities, and hundreds of miles of streetcar lines were torn up and sold for scrap. According to MNOPEDIA, the last streetcar out of 900 that once traversed the Twin Cities made its final ceremonial run on June 19, 1954.
In November 2021, the Pioneer Press quoted a cost of $32 million per mile for the Purple Line. The $480 million Purple Line project requires four new bridges to be constructed over freeways, and more than eight miles of two-lane roads exclusive to buses over the 15-mile route.
Are you willing to endure years of disruption on the roads in your neighborhood, and to entrust millions of tax dollars to self-serving Met Council members who omit pertinent information and who are ignorant of the history of transit in the East Metro? For me, the answer is “No.”
Sandra Bestland
Vadnais Heights
