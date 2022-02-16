Purple Line is needed
I believe the Purple Line will provide a long overdue and vital service to White Bear Lake. The city developed due to the popularity of the streetcar line. Why would a modern replacement be a threat or detriment to the town? It might actually help limit traffic congestion. I know there are concerns about the size and frequency of the buses, but surely these concerns can be addressed as needed once the line is in operation. It is needed. And White Bear Lake needs to move with the times.
Carolyn Wensman
White Bear Lake
Transit is investment in future
I love White Bear. It has a unique charm that rivals New England. And so I’m sorry that the winds of change have taken a sudden course change to derail the Purple Line.
Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, I saw firsthand the development of BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit). It met a lot of resistance, particularly by the county north of the Golden Gate that wanted to preserve the status quo, so the system grew to the East and South (including Silicon Valley).
Fast-forward to the present. The system reaches all the major communities in the East Bay and beyond (including the Sacramento area, nearly 100 miles away). The ride is smooth, quiet and, indeed, fast. In contrast, the traffic on the commute from the north is tortuous.
As a citizen member of the Gold Line, I had an opportunity to attend a national convention dealing with rapid transit. I heard one story after next about all the good things that come from a well-planned system: jobs, affordable housing and the easing of the load on our highways, not to mention the ecological benefits.
To be sure, nobody likes change ... but it is an investment in the future that would be very timely to embark on. Whatever the trauma, it will be soon forgotten. So for the sake of our future community, please support the Purple Line.
George Gorbatenko
Mahtomedi
Numbers matter
“Population growth has been declining and is projected to decline into the foreseeable future. That part isn’t a surprise,” said Susan Brower, Minnesota’s state demographer. “The surprise with this data release is the pace at which that happened.”
Regarding discussion of Rush Line and BVT (Bruce Vento Trail), “Where is the need?” Met Council, the great Oz of the metro area, would prefer no peeking behind the curtain. A band of non-elected policy wonks and hacks, mostly working in secret, are rarely held accountable for budgets, cost overruns, and unsubstantiated projects — ditto Ramsey County Parks and Recreation. Refusal to substantiate project need with hard numbers and painstakingly collected data. Hiding behind websites for citizen commentary and then trotted out as “citizen engagement.” If you aren’t looking or know about the sites, it’s usually too late to make commentary. Biased surveys spewing like fecal spray at hastily convened Open Houses; inferring projects are a done deal with no consideration of impact on neighborhoods and environment. The BVT was intended to make use of abandoned railway tracks, with large right of way space. Seems practical for bike corridors, wildlife corridors and, if bicyclists are benevolent, walking paths, not to Met Council or Ramsey County Parks and Rec.
COVID impact on work is still unknown. Recent brutal weather might slow down ridership and trail walks. No hard data on where people are going. Statistics currently available don’t show a need for the bloated projects. Charlie Zelle of Met Council, our own PT Barnum touting enthusiasm for an obsolete on-delivery transit system, is suddenly all over the media. Statistics for people with short hops and working 25+ miles away nearly 60 percent. Not rider material.
The only really successful bus routes are the State Fair routes. The long meander proposed for White Bear riders has already failed; the idea of “if we build it they will come” seems to be the reason. If it fails, who really pays? Far too many empty cars on the Green Line and empty buses we can see with our own eyes. The numbers don’t add up.
Beth Artner
White Bear Township
Comparisons don’t make sense
While the conversations surrounding free speech — what it is, when can it be regulated, etc. — are good to have, what this article (“Sign stirs controversy”, Feb. 9) and the people involved in it (including the mayor) failed to realize was that the comparisons being made here don’t make sense, and are downright disrespectful.
The main comparison that continued to come up was between the resident’s “Let’s Go Brandon” sign, and signs that state “Black Lives Matter.” I’m disappointed that I feel the need to shed light on the obvious differences between these phrases, but apparently this is not obvious to many individuals.
“Let’s Go Brandon,” as outlined in the article, is a phrase whose primary goal is to be disrespectful —and when translated, requires an expletive to be said, as noted by Council Member Fleck. This phrase is used to create anger and further divide people based on political standing, and is used to blatantly disrespect the office of the President. This is a politically driven phrase.
“Black Lives Matter,” while also separately the name of an organization, is a phrase whose primary goal is to spread awareness, emphasize basic human rights and demand racial equality for the Black community. This phrase is used as a rallying cry to spur change towards equality — not division. This is a human-rights-driven phrase.
While both of these phrases can be co-opted by individuals and organizations for uses other than those outlined above, these are their primary goals.
I agree with the resident that it’s wrong if he did not receive notice before being charged. I do not condone the burning or stealing of political signs (by whomever — not just the "woke DFL," as the resident has said). I fully support people’s right to free speech. That being said, I want all of us to take a step back and ask ourselves how we would react to both of these signs if they were more straight-forward in their meaning.
Which of these should set an example for our future — “F*** the President” or “Equality, please”? It’s a pretty simple answer.
James Matthes
White Bear Lake
