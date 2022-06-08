Road closure a necessary decision
Birchwood “Barricade Brouhaha?” (White Bear Press, May 25) The Press’ tabloid coverage of this issue does a disservice to the residents of two communities who are grappling to understand what factors led to Birchwood making the difficult decision to close Cedar Street to through traffic.
The reporter fails to mention there is considerable support for the road closure in Birchwood as well as understanding from Mahtomedi residents. Had the writer attended either meeting, they would have heard thoughtful discussion of council and residents’ concerns for pedestrian safety and damage to our roadways from excessive, high-volume commuter and industrial traffic.
In its due diligence, the city consulted with Washington County transportation officials regarding different mitigation options to address the impact of the Hwy 244 closure was having in Birchwood. After exploring the pros and cons, the county’s recommendation was full road closure, citing closure as the safest, most effective way to protect pedestrians and property.
At the second emergency meeting Sunday, concerns about delays in kids commuting to school were heard and addressed. A motion was passed to provide for a two-hour window to open the barricade eastbound in the morning and westbound in the afternoon until the end of the school year. It passed unanimously. Residents and the city worked together to open the barricades during that time.
I think we all understand and are sympathetic to the impact this has on our neighbors. And while some commuters will undoubtedly continue to ignore the designated detour, it is THEIR behavior that violates the safety and serenity of our respective communities, not Birchwood residents or our council’s difficult but necessary decision.
These closures are a temporary inconvenience, with most of us making the best of a bad situation. I’ve come enjoy my de-tour around the north side of White Bear Lake going to Stillwater, as well as my nearly daily bike ride or walk to Willernie for coffee or to go the library. We can all get through this if we accept a little inconvenience to protect pedestrian safety in all of our surrounding neighborhoods.
Trilby White
Birchwood
Elect leaders who will address gun violence problem
I was both shocked and saddened when I saw these statistics.
The Gun Violence Archive shows that in 2021 there were more children killed by guns (1,560) than ALL the following combined; police line of duty (64), U.S. troops in combat (13), Americans killed by law enforcement (1,193). Our politicians spend hours on hearings for police reform, social justice, Afghanistan/Benghazi, etc., but hold virtually nothing on gun violence. After a mass shooting in 2019, when a rare hearing was held, a GOP Senator lamented, “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater.”
In the most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, there were 19 children killed. My dad is a combat vet and suffers PTSD from the horrors of war. He always said that if you want to really solve the gun violence issue, show people the actual images of what an automatic weapon does to the human body. Is that how we need to get our politicians’ attention; by showing them the mangled bodies of these innocent children? I hope we are not at that point.
Gun violence is a complicated issue, and gun safety should concern everyone. Just because we can’t solve the whole problem all at once doesn’t mean we shouldn’t hold our elected leaders accountable to enact legislation to start dealing with the problem. We all know it’s a small minority of elected leaders who are stopping any form of meaningful safety reforms. The majority of Americans want something to change! The only way things will be any different this time is to vote for leaders who have the courage to provide solutions and offer a better and safer way forward.
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
