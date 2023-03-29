Senator following through
After years of inaction, our Legislature is really stepping up and getting things done. This is especially true of Sen. Heather Gustafson, who wrote the bill providing free meals for all Minnesota students. Thanks to her work, so many kids in Minnesota won’t have to go hungry anymore.
Our last senator seemed to enjoy dividing people more than actually solving problems, and it is fantastic to see Sen. Gustafson adopt the exact opposite approach in St. Paul.
I also really appreciate the work Sen. Gustafson is doing to repeal taxes on Social Security benefits. I understand and respect both sides in this debate, but in my opinion, I shouldn’t be taxed when I receive benefits that I earned and I paid for through my taxes. It’s unfair, and only serves to constrict my already fixed income.
When I talked to Heather Gustafson before she was elected, she said she agrees with me and will work to get this done. Now that she is in office, Sen. Gustafson is following through on that promise. We are lucky to have a senator that listens to the people she represents and is willing to fight for us at the state Capitol. It takes courage to stand up to one’s own party, but Sen. Gustafson is proving she has that in spades.
Michael Carpenter
White Bear Lake
Concerns about stadium location
I have read recently that it has been decided to move the varsity sports stadium currently at the South Campus to the newly constructed stadium at North Campus in 2024.
Who made this decision, when it was indicated when the approved bond levy was passed that the stadium would stay at South Campus once the North Campus is the new high school in 2024?
I don’t believe the powers that be that are pushing this decision are being very transparent.
Have you ever been on Bald Eagle Avenue on a typical weekday when school is in session at three schools that include an elementary school, a middle school and the North Campus, which currently has grades 9-10 (soon to be a four-year high school) at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.? Traffic is horrendous the way it is. With this proposed move, they want to have enough bleachers at North Campus to accommodate 5,000 people! Really? Bald Eagle Avenue and other neighboring streets near the North Campus are not equipped to handle heavier traffic than there already is.
Please voice your concerns and comments on this stadium move at the next White Bear Planning Commission meeting at City Hall at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27. The district needs the city’s approval to make this change.
The White Bear Lake City Council will consider this request and vote at its 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 meeting at City Hall.
Please let your council representatives know of your concerns that will affect your neighborhoods if this is approved.
Barb Bicha
White Bear Lake
Support home health care bill
As Minnesota hospital systems face nursing shortages, there is one area with extreme need that is often left in the dark: nursing home care needs for medically fragile children. Nurses who provide in-home services for medically fragile children are often paid a fraction of what hospital nurses are paid, resulting in an inability for home health agencies to recruit qualified staff to care for children and their families.
Children typically wait for over a month, if not much longer, in the hospital for care teams to come together. At any moment, at Masonic Children’s hospital, where I work, there are multiple kids ready to go home who are waiting for a home care team. While hours covered vary, most children who qualify for home care will not have a full team to meet their needs; they’ll be discharged from the hospital with a skeleton crew, where parents are often responsible for staying up all night with their children to ensure ventilators don’t come unplugged or to respond to a monitor alarm.
Minnesota is on the lower end for home care reimbursement rates: $45/hour is reimbursed to cover nurses plus all overhead. Compare this to Arizona, at $75/hour. There is a specific bill — H.F. 2087 (state House)/ S.F. 1830 (state Senate) — that can help address this need. This bill requests an increase in home health rates to be able to recruit and retain qualified nursing staff. Find out who your representatives are and reach out to them. They need to hear this matters to Minnesota for this bill to pass.
If you are looking for more information on this issue, please reach out. This is an important issue that needs support.
Vanessa Vega
White Bear Lake.
Pushing propaganda
I have no clue why the Foleys’ letter was even published (“Where are the pastors?” March 22). Mine probably will not be published because it is the antithesis of their opinion. Time and time again, entitled Christians feel attacked because the world is changing, and not to their liking. Wake up, the times are changing. How self-centered do you have to be to think your way of thinking is right and everyone else’s is wrong, and thus ridicule their beliefs because you don’t like them?
Newsflash — there are multiple religions out there. That doesn’t mean the one you were indoctrinated into is right. Stop pushing your beliefs on everyone else, be curious and not judgmental, and accept differences that are not hurting you.
You don’t have any self-made idea on the topics you said were bad, don’t recite items that you won’t do your own research on. Also, turn off the news that scares gullible people. How do you know the public school is teaching critical race theory (CRT)? Have you been to that class? What is CRT about, Mr. and Mrs. Foley? Or, are you only upset about CRT, abortion, etc. because someone else told you to feel upset about it? Please enlighten me.
We all can’t get along, because people like you feel that you are right and that everyone needs to follow the rules you say based on a book that is very problematic. Sad that Press Publications didn’t flag this; they went ahead and published this ignorant propaganda pusher.
Brett Malone
White Bear Lake
