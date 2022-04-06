Racehorses over babies
Just read Ami Wazlawik’s "Advocating for our community" piece from the March 23 White Bear Press. So she’s sponsoring a bill for old racehorses. Apparently old racehorses are more important to Rep. Wazlawik than the millions of babies that have been aborted since 1973. Ami Wazlawik has done nothing to stop abortion since she’s been in office. Thank God, Ami, we have you to look after the horses instead of the unborn babies. I can’t wait until you’re out of office.
Tim Bauman
White Bear Lake
Congratulations on your newfound wealth
We best all be afraid when our tax law writers purport to rearrange tax law to make the wealthy pay their share. There was a time in history that Social Security was a sacred lamb that was never taxable or to be taxed. That was up until about 1983, with bipartisan support. Up until President Reagan, Social Security income would be taxable only to those “wealthy” taxpayers who in retirement had incomes of over $25,000 single or $32,000 joint. They would pay income tax on up to half of the portion of their Social Security income over those amounts. Nearly 40 years ago, those with these income thresholds were considered wealthy.
However, the cash cow the IRS is reaping today is two-fold. First, those income thresholds have never been adjusted for inflation and today should be in the neighborhood of $72,000 single and $91,000 joint. Not exactly wealthy, but perhaps more realistic. The second reality is in the early 1980’s IRA’s and 401K’s were in their infancy, as were any withdrawals. Now, 40 years later, this retirement cash flow that is now all taxable has pushed virtually every taxpayer’s Social Security income into the taxable arena.
Today, under current law, up to 85% of Social Security is typically taxed as ordinary income. The real philosophical discussion should be whether Social Security should be taxed at all. Your Social Security check is simply giving you back the money government requires you to set aside for income in retirement. So now when they give you YOUR money back, they tax it. Fast-forward to today, as one of the arguments about not taxing Social Security once again is teed up that it will only benefit the wealthy. Well, don’t look over your shoulder, as when it comes to defining the wealthy, be very afraid: a one day we will all be wealthy.
Contact your legislators and encourage them not to continue taxing our Social Security … it’s your money.
Dennis Larson
White Bear Lake
Mother Nature called ...
She can’t understand why humans aren’t able to live on 700 pounds (55 gallons) of water per day per person. Water is a limited resource, and the lake is our not-so-responsive fuel gauge. Do we really need to take a 20-minute shower or flush the toilet 40 times every day? Explain that to someone who walks miles to fill a water jug for the day.
On a scale of “we don’t have enough,” is it more important to irrigate the golf course, ballfield, or cornfield? We have smart switches on our air conditioning; would it make sense to restrict irrigation on hot, windy days? Should we require ethanol in fuels if it takes 3 gallons of water to process 2 acres of corn into one gallon of ethanol? That doesn’t count the aforementioned irrigation or other environmental costs related to farming. I can brush my teeth at the campsite using a cup of water. Why do I let the faucet run at home? If it takes 30 seconds to get hot water in the bathroom, why don’t we fund (or require) smart hot water recirculation retrofits? It can take 60 gallons of fresh water to regenerate a water softener. That goes straight to the sewer. Many softeners regenerate based on a timer, not demand. Do you really need soft water in the garden? In the toilet? While on vacation?
Yes, there have been some relatively easy per-capita reductions realized. Celebrate the 20% reduction. My point is that there are many more opportunities to reduce water consumption. The easy response to the DNR’s restrictions is to pass resolutions that support bipartisan legislation to circumvent the laws of nature. Switching to surface water is too costly. Give the big consumers some cover. Say that there won’t be any water left for hospitals, gas stations and grocery stores. I didn’t know that they get their water from different pipes. The better option is to encourage real changes to sustain the planet. We have many incentives to save energy. Why aren’t there big incentives to save water? Would we act differently if we had an app on our phone that reports daily consumption? That might be easy with the new water meters. Should my water bill tell me how I compare to my “most efficient neighbors”?
I don’t have the answers, but think that we’re not having the right discussion here. There is too little incentive to conserve.
John Taylor
White Bear Lake
Address all transportation issues
AAA’s report (March 16, White Bear Press) stated premium gas provides no added benefit. The exhaust from older cars and motorcycles, diesel trucks and pickup trucks stinks so bad, it passes through the N-95 respiratory mask! 90-92 octane burns cleaner and is used in lawnmowers, etc. What are your lungs worth?
The Purple Line electric buses should start out using small buses and take surveys to see how many riders will use them, how often and when.
Jo Haus
Birchwood
Disagree with editorial
I rarely read opinion pieces because they usually lack the space and eloquence to address complex issues. Gene Johnson’s rambling enunciation in the White Bear Press (March 30) made me wish I had not wasted my time on it.
I disagree with Johnson’s premise that “Americans are giving up their independence by expecting the government to do more. As a result it takes more money to cover the programs. Government can’t do everything for us. Most of the time when they do things it’s not very successful, let alone being accountable.” What sweeping hogwash.
Not only am I not “giving up” my independence, as Johnson suggests, I cherish more freedom than I have ever experienced in my 75-year-old life. I have control over my own female body, I don’t have to wear pink, I can play professional basketball if I want to, and I can opine openly about anything without fear of censorship.
Johnson must be older than I in spirit, because he is concerned about dollar stores’ branding and whines about the cost of hamburgers. He refers to government as “they.” He must have forgotten that he is a part of our government, as so eloquently spoken by Abraham Lincoln, “government of the people, by the people and for the people.” Surely he must remember Eisenhower’s administration that built interstate highways, and the implementation of Medicare under Johnson where, according to the Kaiser Family Foundations, states that Medicare administrative costs are only about 2 percent of operating expenditures, whereas defenders of the insurance industry estimate administrative costs as 17 percent of revenue. What about Social Security, our national parks, and individual rights? And, so slow to come, the recent law to abolish lynching?
I’m guessing Johnson didn’t die of COVID while somehow managing to ignore how our societal structure has improved thanks to government-funded vaccinations and scientific research. He probably also wears a seat belt and had immunizations to get him into and safely through school — all examples of successful, accountable actions.
I respectfully suggest that opinion writers pick one topic, do some research, read about history and then explain a thoughtful viewpoint with nuance and accuracy.
Barb Elick
White Bear Township
