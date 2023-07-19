Recent letter misleading

This is a response to the recent letter from Ms. Youker. To begin, as a scientist I’ll gladly champion the use of metric units such as hectares! But for a U.S.-based audience, seeing such a disjointed and Canadian-centric message raises both eyebrows and attention. As for my attention, I identified ‘borrowed’ statements from conservative-leaning outlets such as The Canadian Press, The Fraser Institute, The Province, CTV News, and the Washington Examiner. Instead of an opinion letter, we see a cobbled collection of article snippets that Ms. Youker is passing on as her own words. And still unable to cite her sources correctly (e.g. www.fao.org isn’t the Canadian Forest Service).

