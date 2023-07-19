Recent letter misleading
This is a response to the recent letter from Ms. Youker. To begin, as a scientist I’ll gladly champion the use of metric units such as hectares! But for a U.S.-based audience, seeing such a disjointed and Canadian-centric message raises both eyebrows and attention. As for my attention, I identified ‘borrowed’ statements from conservative-leaning outlets such as The Canadian Press, The Fraser Institute, The Province, CTV News, and the Washington Examiner. Instead of an opinion letter, we see a cobbled collection of article snippets that Ms. Youker is passing on as her own words. And still unable to cite her sources correctly (e.g. www.fao.org isn’t the Canadian Forest Service).
The crux of her opinion is that climate change isn’t driving wildfires but they’re human induced, therefore no need to consider climate a risk for fires. I would counter that increased variability of temperature and precipitation skews any fire, human or otherwise, worse. For example, populations of the mountain pine beetle have expanded into large sections of Alberta since 2000, killing millions of trees. And under what conditions does the beetle grow best? When summers are warm & dry, while winters are mild preventing the beetles from being killed. Alberta has warmed at least 4C (~7F) since 1951 (albertaclimaterecords.com), climate forcing like this will make any fire, human or natural, accelerate rapidly. Additionally, using Edmonton as a proxy for all Alberta is misleading at best. Why select a single station and not any of the other 261 across the province, if not to ‘cherry-pick’ the data? This does nothing to help your claim but reinforces the counterpoint that climate change exacerbates wildfire regardless of source.
I am not a Canadian citizen, nor claim to know the ins and outs of their government. Yet, I am willing to put in the effort to try and understand what our friends up north are struggling with. I do this by using verifiable data, proper analyses, and critical thinking to make honest judgements. If only we could do more of that here in the U.S.
Toby FitzSimons
Vadnais Heights
Better headlines needed
While reading the June 21 edition of the White Bear Press I was quite surprised and disappointed to see the headlines involving high school sports: “Young Zephyr golf squad places 4th at state”, “Zephyr girl golfers 8th in state meet” and “Bear 7th-grader 28th in state golf”, “Bear girls duo competes at state”
Why did you mark the gender of the female athletes but not the male? Doing so perpetuates that boys’/men’s sports are “sports,” but girls’/women’s sports are not.
As a former college athlete and current girls’ hockey coach, I am dismayed that this is considered journalism in 2023. Please do better.
Amber Ross
Vadnais Heights
Can’t compare pregnancy, Covid
In Ms. Cindy Paslawski’s July 12 letter, she tries to compare opposition to government intrusion in one’s personal health care decision about abortion with government actions to try to limit the spread of Covid-19. People have been getting pregnant throughout history, and there are many factors involved in determining whether to continue a pregnancy. Pregnancy is not a rare circumstance.
When someone decides to get an abortion, their decision mainly affects themselves and the immediate people in their lives, no one else. When government officials made decisions to require/encourage vaccinations or that people wear masks, we were dealing with a rare circumstance where action was needed to limit the spread of a deadly, rare virus. These government actions were meant to protect the public from illness and death and were intended not only to protect the person getting the vaccine or wearing the mask but were intended to protect others. Over 1,100,000 people have died in the U.S. due to Covid-19. If there had been greater compliance with vaccinations and mask-wearing, we wouldn’t have had such a high rate of illness and death. This makes these two situations quite different as pregnancy is not contagious.
If the author truly values “life,” it seems like she would support government actions designed to protect people from dying or getting seriously ill. As a conservative, Ms. Paslawski has every right to her opinion about abortion and is free to act accordingly. She does not; however, have the right to impose her conservative or religious views on others.
Louise DiCesare
Mahtomedi
Small world story
Even after 40 years, it’s still my favorite small-world story.
Working at a small school in a small town in then West Germany’s Black Forest, I had just returned from a few months of travel, and was informed that we had guest speakers from Minnesota. So, after the midday meal the class, staff and guests went for a hike. I sidled up to one of our arrivals and asked where in Minnesota he was from. He stated they were living north of Bemidji.
“Is that where you’re from?” I asked. “No. I’m from St. Paul.”
“St. Paul proper?”
“No. It’s a little town you’ve probably never heard of.”
“Try me.”
“Have you ever heard of White Bear Lake?” At which point the light came on. I stated, “Oh! Your brother works for the White Bear Press.”
The look on his face was priceless. How does a German (I’m a WBLAHS 69er but didn’t have an American accent) living in such a remote area know such a thing?
We did get everything sorted out and do occasionally still run into each other. I just saw him recently at a funeral (we’re of the age).
Anyway, kudos to the White Bear Press for its lengthy service. To cite Spock, “May you live long and prosper.”
Jim Nash
White Bear Lake
Speed limits ignored
How about we hatch an idea to actually make the State of Minnesota money.
Let’s take down all the stop and speed limit signs since they are being ignored anyway!
We can then recycle the steel and turn a tidy profit.
Dave Brockel
White Bear Township
People should get a vote
This is a response to Brooke Raeker’s July 5 letter to the editor.
And so it begins, it appears that the democratic party is going to rely heavily on abortion and LGBTQ+ in the next election cycle. Regarding abortion, after Roe passed members of the court, especially Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said they had used flawed translations of the law. It should not have passed. If you read the constitution, you will find that the case should never have been put before SCOTUS. It fell within the purview of the states, not the federal government (the federal government has very limited power under the constitution, and they overstep their bound a lot. The tenth amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the People.”) I truly believe that had Justice Ginsburg lived to hear this case (Dobbs) she would have voted to overturn Roe.
Religious conservatives have every right to express their opinions on impending as well as existing laws. See article III of the Bill of Rights.
I believe that our current state governor and legislators overstepped their bounds by not putting this heinous legislation to a vote of the people. I believe it would have passed, but at least those of us who opposed it would have been able to express our opinion.
I would suggest you look at the following websites: Operation Rescue Organization, Lifenews.com and abortion911.com.
How many doctors and scientists have we lost who may have come up with cures for dreaded diseases?
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
