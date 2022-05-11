More of the same
Hearth Development recently submitted another proposal to build a three-story, 39-unit luxury apartment building on the Old Lakeside Club land in Mahtomedi. They previously submitted a proposal for a three-story, 41-unit luxury apartment building in February that was rejected 6-1 by the Planning Commission. What has changed since then? Not much.
The proposed high-density development from Hearth Development is within single-family homes that are classified as low-density residential, and has major reductions in setbacks, which goes against the current ordinances as set forth by the city of Mahtomedi. A bigger question is how this parcel of land was changed from a small business B1 to a high-density R4 development. This large of a building simply does not fit, and is completely out of character and aesthetics for this neighborhood. It is repeated in the variance narratives by the developer and, taken altogether, certainly indicates that the project has too large a footprint and is still too tall for this parcel of land.
The financial impact on the seller, or the buyer in this particular case, should not be the city of Mahtomedi’s concern. Those decisions are market-driven, and approving this project out of fear that a less desirable business could move in lacks merit.
If you are a Mahtomedi resident, please voice your concerns about this proposal at the Mahtomedi Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, May 11, or write to your City Council members.
Brett Petersen
Mahtomedi
Proposal not a fit
Once again, Mahtomedi faces a developer proposal to place a three-story apartment building in a settled residential neighborhood. Last February, neighbors voiced multiple concerns to the Planning Commission, among them the failure to fit into the neighborhood, environmental pollution cleanup, disturbance of loons nesting on the lake adjacent to the proposed building, increased traffic across from ballfields and walking path, inadequate number of parking spaces and a height that would block sunlight of neighboring houses. The Mahtomedi Planning Commission rejected requests for several variances because, among other reasons, the proposal altered the character of the area, and neighbors suggested a smaller-scale project.
Regrettably, the developer has returned with a proposal that is in many ways more out of character with the neighborhood. The developer may have listened to the neighbors and Planning Commission, but apparently did not hear them and has chosen to propose a structure that is still too large, not harmonious with the neighborhood, among other concerns. Mahtomedi residents concerned with maintaining the “small-town character” (the city’s definition) of the city and its neighborhoods is encouraged to attend the May 11. Planning Commission meeting at Mahtomedi City Hall at 6:30 p.m. to express their views, as this proposal has the potential to set precedent for other areas of the city.
John Lentz
Mahtomedi
Trail not for residential area
White Bear Lake neighbors on the west side of Highway 61 need to take notice. Ramsey County Parks and Recreation recently held a meeting to share information on their newly "re-envisioned" plan for the Bruce Vento Regional Trail. The original plan called for it to follow the existing railroad right of way and Long Avenue, but they are now rerouting it through the nearby neighborhoods. The present plan also calls for the tearing out of the existing sidewalk along Bald Eagle Avenue and replacing it with a 9.5-foot-wide asphalt path. According to the Ramsey County Parks Department's own statistics, the current 7 miles of the Bruce Vento Trail has 280,00 users a year. The Parks Department seems to have lost sight of the fact that this is a residential area filled with single-family homes and four schools along or within a half a block of Bald Eagle Avenue. This area is not a park, and this is not a neighborhood trail. It’s not acceptable or safe to make it a pathway for a regional trail that will carry thousands of users through the neighborhood. I urge people to log on to the website "Bruce Vento Regional Trail Extension Phase 2" or the parks website, ramseycounty.us/VentoPhase2/residents/parks-recreation to view the proposed plans and take their survey, or use the Project Wikimap to leave your comments. You need to make your voices heard!
Lin Martin
White Bear Lake
Arguments lack awareness
The Met Council has acknowledged White Bear Lake's opposition to the Purple Line project by agreeing to consider alternative routes. That’s an encouraging sign that government listens to the people it serves.
There are legitimate arguments against the proposed “end line” (Hwy 61 in downtown White Bear Lake), perhaps most notably the cost savings if moved to Maplewood or Vadnais Heights.
But let’s be honest. Those with the “increased riffraff in our town and the increased crime” argument are using fear-mongering and should be ashamed.
Further, the “… we as [WBL] citizens prefer a car” argument exposes an astonishing lack of awareness of what’s happening in our community and state. It’s a “my friends drive cars, so that means everyone drives cars” argument. Well, I know real people in White Bear Lake who can’t afford a car, and even if they could, couldn’t afford $4/gallon gas. The number of people in that situation grows each month. Good thing we have government entities considering future trends.
Finally, those who use the “danger to efficient traffic flow” argument have got to be kidding. We are talking five buses per hour. And the buses are environmentally friendly, electric-powered vehicles. I invite everyone to go to Cup and Cone, grab an ice cream sundae, then walk down to 61 and Fourth Street. Watch traffic, listen to tunes on your iPhone. Envision a bus heading down 61 every 12 minutes (every four songs). Does it seriously seem like a huge impact on traffic flow? During those 12 minutes, you see many inefficient gas-guzzling construction vehicles, school buses, pickup trucks hauling boats and trailers, delivery trucks, etc.
The other day I got behind a 12-wheeler on Highway 61. It delayed me by about 45 seconds to get home. I was so mad.
Realize that moving the end line will add 20 minutes to an hour to the travel time of those going to downtown White Bear Lake, Hugo or Forest Lake as they wait for one to three more bus transfers.
In the end, despite some differences of opinion, we have a beautiful community and I’m honored to live here.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Let the children come to me
Jesus gave a firm command in Matthew 19:14. An instruction not only meant for the disciples when they held back the children from approaching Jesus, but an instruction also meant for us. Today. Right now. We have a choice. We can accept Jesus’ command and bring our children to Him, or we can ignore it and allow today’s demoralizing agenda to sweep them away from their innocence.
There is a constant blatant push today to sexualize, stigmatize, patronize, genderize and demoralize our children, children as young as 3 on up through high school and into college, and it’s occurring at a very rapid pace.
There is a push, more like a shove, to make sure this attack on our children takes place with the grooming supported by some, not all, in government, media, radio, magazines, medical clinics, TV shows/commercials, movies, sports arenas and, shockingly most of all, our educational system, pre-K-12 and right on through college. This was the hardest for me personally, because I am a teacher, and many teachers are currently fighting against this indoctrination, but we can’t do this alone. This deliberate push has been going on for years, decades actually. It is just more egregious now, saturating every aspect of our society.
We get to decide if we go along with these moral indignations by keeping silent, or to recognize them, call them out, and draw a firm line in the sand against them. The choice is ours as adults. We are the parents. One need only to pick up a paper or turn on the news and they can find plenty of examples.
…but Jesus said, “Let the children come to Me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matthew 19:14. This direction is a beckoning for all of us. A solid and serious direction, not to be taken lightly. To bring God’s children away from the immoral agenda and towards the Truth. You get to contemplate Who the Truth is, but there is only One Truth. Everyone is beckoned. The choice is ours.
Diane Smith
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.