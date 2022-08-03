First Amendment reinterpreted
In the "Movers and Shakers" column of the July 20 White Bear Press, Mr. Policinski of the Freedom Forum states: “The First Amendment favors no side in the issue of abortion’s legality, or any other issue of importance.”
That may be true of abortion but, as our Supreme Court has chosen to reinterpret the 1st Amendment, not of all other "issues of importance.” Read Citizens United, the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision, in which it reinterpreted the First Amendment so as to hold unconstitutional the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 (the McCain-Feingold Act), limiting corporations and unions from using their funds to produce campaign ads. In so doing, the Supreme Court overturned decades of prior decisions in which it interpreted the First Amendment to permit The People, through their elected representatives, to enact laws limiting corporations from contributing money to support or oppose elections candidates.
The consequence of Citizens United has been the legalization of unlimited amounts of money contributed by corporations on campaign advertising in federal elections through Super PACs. In reinterpreting the First Amendment, the Court held that the identity of the speaker was irrelevant, applying it equalIy to individuals and corporations. In his dissent, Justice John Paul Stevens noted: “The Framers … had little trouble distinguishing corporations from human beings, and when they constitutionalized the right to free speech in the First Amendment, it was the free speech of individual Americans that they had in mind; ... there is not a scintilla of evidence to support the notion that anyone believed (the First Amendment) would preclude regulatory distinctions based on corporate form."
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called Citizens United the worst decision under Chief Justice Roberts, saying, “I think the notion that we have all the democracy that money can buy strays so far from what our democracy is supposed to be." Citizens United was just the first of the ongoing series of political decisions by our conservative activist Supreme Court.
Terry O’Loughlin
Birchwood
Things stay the same
From the menu of the Eagle Street Grill in St. Paul: “If you hadn’t seen a criminal in a few months, you knew he’d be in one of two places: federal prison or Saint Paul.” – Alvin “Creepy” Karpis
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Now outstanding citizens like Mr. Karpis don’t wear masks or carry Thompson machine guns under their coats.
We can find them in session, stealing from our children’s future with their poorly thought out (or no thought at all) cash giveaways, policies, missteps, mistakes and moronic decisions.
Dave Brockel
White Bear Township
Appreciate commonsense views
What a great article by Gene Johnson in the About the Town column in the July 20 edition of the White Bear Press. He makes many great points that so many others, including most media outlets today, are afraid to address. Thank you, Gene, for your views that seem to be commonsense, but unfortunately are not these days.
Jim Johnson
Mahtomedi
New vision to preserve history
The community of White Bear Lake has an incredible opportunity in the transfer of the Armory building to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. The 100-year-old building has always been a community gathering place and the vision that the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society has, to revitalize it as a history center, will continue that legacy.
For more than 50 years the Historical Society has a been committed to sharing the history that makes this area so special. Through the preservation of the Fillebrown House, the rehabilitation of the White Bear Town Hall and the programs and events they offer to engage the community, the Historical Society has proven they are good stewards of our history. With support from the community, they can continue the leadership in our local history with an incredible space to showcase and create programming to serve students and community members and visitors.
The economic impact of making this investment in our downtown area cannot be overstated. The recent exhibit during Manitou Days brought families and groups to our downtown and attracted people from as far away as Illinois and Kentucky. Those are real tourism dollars being spent in our community. With the rise and appeal of Heritage Tourism, a relatively new tourism sector, we are sure to become a wonderful destination for all heritage travelers. It will also serve our residents, as they will be able to learn more about our past and local history.
I commend the city for thinking creatively and exploring appropriate new uses for the historic Armory building and working with the Historical Society to make this vision a reality.
Bill Foussard
White Bear Country Inn
Firearms don't shoot by themselves
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why there is an increase in crime, resulting in more murders, rapes, mass murders and assaults. There are many laws in place now regarding firearm ownership and penalties for breaking these laws. We need to really enforce the laws we have now and not take away people's Second Amendment rights to own and use firearms. The police have been hindered to the point where they're almost afraid to do their job, for fear of some form of violence or retribution if they do perform their job — which is to serve the community, protect innocent people, and arrest criminals and violent people. It should not matter what color your skin is, what gender you are, or what age you are — what matters is if you're breaking the law, you deserve to have penalties and consequences. And yet when they try to arrest an offender, all their power and authority is taken away. The courts, district attorneys, defense attorneys and the administration do not support our law enforcement.
As has been reported in newspapers and on the news, many district attorneys have been recruited and paid for by George Soros and are backed by people who believe that criminals should be able to murder and rape and then get out of jail with no bond, no bail and on their own recognizance, with no penalty or consequence. So why would they not repeat offend? Which is what many of these people do. And the people who are suffering are the law-abiding citizens, legal firearm owners and, especially, our law enforcement.
So, when laying the blame at someone's doorstep, blame it where it belongs. In the court system. The lack of support by the district attorneys. The judges and the courts that allow these people to go free with no consequences. Don't place it on guns. Firearms do not shoot by themselves. It is deranged, unbalanced or angry people who do the shooting.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Township
PAID LETTER
Education committee didn’t get job done
As a constituent of Sen. Chamberlain, I’m not convinced by his account of this past legislative session. Although he claims he advocated for no new mandates on schools, he spent much of the session working on bills that would have put new onerous and unnecessary work on teachers and other school staff through the so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights. As a parent of a child who is currently learning to read through the excellent instruction in White Bear public schools, I want teachers focused on the classroom, not on his political agenda.
Although Sen. Chamberlain did include funding for special education in his final negotiations, it was only after numerous constituencies demanded it — not because he prioritized it through the monthslong session. In the end, despite agreement between House and Senate leadership and the governor, the education committee under Sen. Chamberlain’s leadership failed to get anything passed at all.
Peter Marincel
White Bear Township
PAID LETTER
Vote for the environment
I am excited to soon be a first-time father. There are obvious financial worries about the cost of diapers, formula, inflation and day care. But I also worry about my family’s financial future.
I recently read an article about the cost of inaction on climate change and what those financial impacts will be. It has been quantified that the cost of doing nothing is in the trillions: increased taxes and insurance rates to deal with the damage from storms, flood and fires, which we are seeing every day now, and increases in health care costs. It is predicted that climate change will cause a 10% reduction in our economic output, which hurts everyone. Prevention is always so much cheaper, so action is needed now.
I live in Sen. Chamberlain’s district, who has been a senator for 10 years, and I have watched 10 years of him doing nothing about climate change problems. His 2022 voting record is a continuation of his inaction. He has consistently voted no for things such as a clean energy plan, electric vehicles and charging station infrastructure, a ban on PFAS forever chemicals in product manufacturing and against removing lead from fishing tackle and ammunition. I found all this information on Conservation Minnesota’s website, and I was only on page 2 of 6. On his website, nowhere does he mention the environment as one of his legislative priorities, so I think we all get the picture that Sen. Chamberlain is not interested in keeping Minnesota clean and beautiful, which is going to cost us all a lot more money in our future.
My answer to his inactivity is to vote for Heather Gustafson, who states upfront that one of her priorities is environmental protection.
Joel Lissick
White Bear Lake
