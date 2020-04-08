Denial exacerbates crises
Much of the fear and anxiety from the COVID-19 pandemic is a result of the uncertainty created by politicians and a political party bashing science, ignoring facts, spreading misinformation and dismantling the capabilities of the government to deal with major crises like this. When political actors build a narrative that the government is always the problem and science isn't real, they create conditions for a pandemic (which we had a head start on the rest of the world to prepare for) to accelerate (117,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,010 deaths as of March 28).
This parallels the ongoing debate in opinions in this publication. Ignoring or downplaying the science and math of a global pandemic is similar to the denials of climate change. May we learn from this short-term disruption on how to better understand the potential long-term disruptions we are facing. May we renew our trust in science and not the false promises of short-sighted, self-serving politicians.
Robert Anderson
White Bear Lake
Good grief
I am one of the volunteers on our district's Future of Learning Committee as a citizen of White Bear Township, an educator in the school district and a White Bear Lake alumnus. I am in complete disbelief that anyone (Catherine Schultz and another letter writer before her) would protest an invitation to young people, current members of the White Bear Lake Area school district, to attend a LISTENING session with our committee.
Students were not given a blank check and told to purchase whatever furniture they wanted; instead, they came prepared and reflected on the types of activities where they learn best. Then we as a committee took what we heard from them, combined with our own research and experience, to consider what types of learning spaces we need in our new building structures. Taking the time to really understand what spaces are necessary to provide our young people the 21st century education that they deserve seems like the best possible stewardship of tax dollars.
I know in this time of hyper-partisan politics there is nothing that one can do to appease some insistent on criticism. But, having a problem with listening to our children's experiences? Really, that's where we are at?
Chad O'Leary
White Bear Township
Throw away trash
My name is Aubrey Linder (age 9). I’m writing this letter to ask if there is any way you could put an article in the newspaper about how people should throw away any trash they have. It just ruins the environment. My family and I have been going to Deer Meadow Park for the last couple of days and we have found a lot of trash and recycling littering the streets and park. Unfortunately, the trash is not in the trash, it is in the forest and on the ground. I think people think they can throw trash on the ground and the snow will make it disappear. Some kind people might pick it up but that still doesn’t mean people should throw it anywhere. Thank you for understanding.
Aubrey Linder
White Bear Township
Go high
I respond to the Greg Urban letter on April 1, “Have Gov. Walz and the Democrats gone crazy?” with NO response! As tempting as it is, out of respect for former First Lady Michelle Obama, I am reminded of her beautiful thought and quote: “When they go low, we go high." How fitting, especially during these trying times.
Thomas Truhler
Vadnais Heights
Pitch in for the public good
Here’s a big thank you to our city engineer and his crew who are already out filling in potholes in Vadnais Heights. I haven’t seen them, but I have seen their work. In this time of pandemic when nerves are especially frayed, their efforts to enhance public safety make our daily journeys smoother.
We can all similarly pitch in for the public good.
Recently, my husband and I learned of the DonateGoodStuff.org website that directs people to where they can donate needed items such as personal protective equipment for hospital workers. We searched through our cupboards and discovered we had unopened boxes of Nitrile gloves, and even a new box of the prized N95 masks made by 3M that hospital workers so desperately need. The website directed us where we could donate them.
I encourage other readers to look through their cupboards as well for masks, gloves, shoe covers and safety goggles. Additional information on where to donate — and even how to create homemade masks — can be found at www.allinahealth.org/coronavirus/caring-for-caregivers and www.healthpartners.com/coronavirus/covid-19-donations. Also remember the Red Cross, local food shelves and the Salvation Army. Do your part to enhance public health and safety and make people’s daily journeys a little smoother.
Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
As important now as ever
During this challenging and difficult time, let’s remember what we can do for our local communities today.
Support our local nonprofit organizations including the YMCA, White Bear Center for the Arts, Lakeshore Players Theatre and Hanifl Performing Arts Center, White Bear and Mahtomedi education foundations and others. Many of these groups have had to cancel fundraising events, but still have expenses that need to be paid in order to provide services in the future.
Continue to financially support our many churches that have not been able to provide worship services, even though their messages are as important now as ever.
Support our local businesses and restaurants. We want them here tomorrow. Many also contribute their goods or services throughout the year to our community.
Support our local newspaper with subscriptions and advertising. Press Publications keeps us informed by printing hundreds of community notices and stories throughout the year.
I know I’ve missed many important organizations and groups. But you know who they are!
Bryan Belisle
White Bear Lake
Delay school construction
To School Board #624: The White Bear Area School Board has a civic responsibility to consider delaying the upcoming school construction activity connected to the $326 million referendum passed in 2019. The citizens of White Bear Lake do not need this additional financial burden in addition to the virus pandemic. The delay should be for a period of two years or until the pandemic financial problems have been solved. This school board should consider this civic duty as a reality of many independent companies working with state and federal governments to solve this war on the invisible enemy.
Conrad Solberg
White Bear Lake
Retirement planning
According to a recent article by Skip Johnson in the White Bear Press, nearly half of adults are not prepared for retirement. Skip lists many ways to get prepared.
I send articles like this to my “young adult” grandchildren.
Gary Zweig
White Bear Lake
While we are at it, wash our hands of war
A lethal pandemic, floods, fires, tornadoes—all rivet our attention to life itself ... as it happens. Thinking about life is a good place to start. Life in the galaxy, life on earth, life in our country, our state, our town, our family, life in our skin. There is a place in our heads for these concentric circles of life. Our perspectives on our place on all these levels are the things we live with. It’s helpful to me to recognize the principles, morals and beliefs that run through one level to the next.
The aspirations I want us to think of are those truths that our country claims are self-evident, that we are equals, with the equal right to “secure life,” “liberty” and “the pursuit of happiness.” Easier said than done.
There is a built-in logic to these rights that we should not allow ourselves to ignore. “Secure life” is primary, for without that there is no agency of liberty or dream of happiness. This structure informs us that when these rights are in conflict, life prevails. I cannot exercise my liberty in a manner that endangers your life. I cannot exercise my liberty to seek happiness in a manner that infringes on your liberty.
Another truth that is self-evident is that there are things in our world that are “organic” and those that are “artificial,” man-made. A virus is organic, a war is artificial. Poison ivy is organic, battery acid is artificial. The threats and irritations equally effect our “secure lives.” We learn to live with the organic, but the artificial threats we should learn to live without.
So take 20 seconds from time to time to think about how to settle our differences without war. Twenty seconds to think about a life that works for your pals and your planet.
Our Founders brought us the Enlightenment. The Empowerment is what we owe them as we bring these truths to life.
Peace.
Tom Larsen
Vadnais Heights
