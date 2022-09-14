Program helps students read

We have seen reading and math scores declining over many years. Because of Covid, we became more aware of our failure in educating our children. There is more emphasis put on the amount of dollars spent or not spent in education but maybe we should be looking at other efforts as well. I had the opportunity this past spring to volunteer at a local elementary school and saw first hand the struggles of children learning to master reading skills. The program used at this school was the LETRS program which uses a phonics structure. Working with 5 year olds and third/fourth graders, I saw the struggle some older students had when they were reading. I was surprised at how well the 5 year olds adapted to the phonics method. Not all parents and teachers will agree with this way of teaching but it is one more tool.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.