We have seen reading and math scores declining over many years. Because of Covid, we became more aware of our failure in educating our children. There is more emphasis put on the amount of dollars spent or not spent in education but maybe we should be looking at other efforts as well. I had the opportunity this past spring to volunteer at a local elementary school and saw first hand the struggles of children learning to master reading skills. The program used at this school was the LETRS program which uses a phonics structure. Working with 5 year olds and third/fourth graders, I saw the struggle some older students had when they were reading. I was surprised at how well the 5 year olds adapted to the phonics method. Not all parents and teachers will agree with this way of teaching but it is one more tool.
Ramona Jwanouskos
White Bear Lake
Response to letter
This is in response to Mr. Nash's letter in the Sept. 7 issue. Mr. Nash claims wind turbines generate less energy than is used to make them. This outdated argument can be attributed to a 2009 study by a Canadian geoscientist who concluded a properly sited wind turbine would achieve energy payback in 3-6 years where a poorly placed one may never achieve energy payback. Of course, opponents only quote the last part of this conclusion. However, since 2009, the efficiency of wind turbines has improved 700%. Recent studies by independent labs show wind turbines produced today achieve energy payback in 6-9 months which is better than any other method of generating electricity.
Mr. Nash correctly states that infrastructure is not presently in place to recycle EV batteries at great volume. That's because there is not a great volume of dead EV batteries. 80% of EVs ever sold in the US were produced in the last 5 years and are still on the road. Nissan has been making the Leaf for 12 years and says battery life is exceeding expectations and only a small fraction of the batteries have been replaced. When there is a need to recycle or repurpose old car batteries at large scale, the market will deliver.
The advancements made in clean energy technology in the past 12 years has been phenomenal. The wind turbines, solar panels and batteries going on the market today are 7-10 times more cost effective, less material intensive and more reliable than their 2010 predecessors. If you are looking for information on these technologies, make sure to check the source and the date.
Steven Jorissen
Vadnais Heights
Mahtomedi Emerging Strong
A recent letter by Barb Black disparaged our district’s pursuit of excellence. We are proud of the work of our teachers and staff as they support our students to emerge strong from the pandemic. We are also proud of the ways our staff and administrators have moved our strategic plan forward. In addition to providing academic excellence, they support our students to pursue their academic passions and interests, provide exceptional learning opportunities, and foster an inclusive learning community.
Our 2022 MCA scores reflect both the disruption to learning caused by the pandemic and the tremendous amount of academic support our staff has provided our students. This year we saw our district MCA proficiency rates improve in both reading and math, O.H. Anderson Elementary School student proficiency scores increased in both math and reading and are approaching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels, and our Mahtomedi Middle School sixth-grade proficiency scores in math and reading are approaching pre-pandemic levels.
It is important to note that we saw academic successes and growth in a variety of areas in our district this past school year. For example in 2021-22, we saw third-grade students who receive academic intervention increase from 32.14% reading grade level text in the fall of 2021 to 85.71% in the spring of 2022. In that same time frame, sixth-grade students who receive academic intervention grew from 7.1% fluently reading grade-level text to 71.4%. At the high school in the spring of 2022, 353 students took 596 AP exams. Of those, 82% of students received a score of 3 or higher, which generally results in earned college credit. Student participation in rigorous coursework shows us that our high school students are exhibiting academic excellence at a college level.
At Mahtomedi Public Schools, we are emerging strong from the pandemic, continuing our focus on educational excellence, and looking forward to a great year. We are thankful for the support of our families and grateful for their confidence, with over 90% of our K-12 families rating our school district as excellent or good.
Barb Duffrin
Superintendent, Mahtomedi Public Schools
Attacks are disheartening
At a time when we should be supporting the work of our educators and staff to help our students emerge strong from the pandemic, it was disheartening to read Ms. Black’s attacks on our school district. Our school district, alongside others across the nation, are emerging from the pandemic, however, I’d note that Mahtomedi Public Schools’ 2022 MCA scores are among the top 10 districts in Minnesota and we saw improvement in both math and reading.
The Mahtomedi School Board is planning community engagement sessions and at our Aug.11 Study Session meeting, we discussed the upcoming Sept. 15 agenda about excellence. My comments centered around the hope that we can balance the informative nature of MCA assessment scores with other pieces of data that inform our definition of excellence. A single piece of data such as rankings or MCA scores doesn’t wholly define or adequately represent the district and who we are. I expressed a desire to have upcoming conversations expand beyond rankings.
It is noteworthy that Mahtomedi High School is ranked #7 of traditional high schools in Minnesota according to the 2022 U.S. News and World Report. However, it is also important to understand the difficulty of comparing one year’s ranking to the next by understanding that the methodology has changed over time, and in fact US News shared “The 2019 Best High Schools rankings are not comparable with Best High Schools rankings U.S. News has published in the past.” Additionally, as we discussed at the Board meeting, these rankings recognize AP courses as part of college readiness index but not the CIS and PSEO opportunities we provide students. I am proud that Mahtomedi recognizes many paths to post-secondary success.
The continued bomb-throwing against our hard-working teachers and staff and continued celebration of dated information is tiring. I choose to celebrate our growth and I remain equally committed to academic excellence and seeking out ways to support all students to achieve success.
Julie McGraw
Mahtomedi School Board member
Armed, Anonymous, and Unaccountable
In April, the Press ignored documentation showing the City of Mahtomedi failed to enforce its contracts and ordinances, instead catering to various special interest groups while leaving much of the truth on the cutting room floor. Former editor Neutkens’ data practices story unfairly represented the situation. Loretta Harding has written for years about deer eating flowers. Is this ethical, unbiased coverage?
It's chilling when newspapers are used to cudgel and silence civic engagement and government accountability.
I requested data to examine Mahtomedi’s deer management. The names of hunters became a specific focus when it became clear that Mahtomedi—against the terms of its contract—didn’t have forms, names, or certificates of liability insurance. Are you comfortable with the city not knowing the legal identities of contracted “sharpshooters?”
Rep. Becker-Finn’s care to make names of armed government workers anonymous belies her legislation to make more police data public. Apparently, she cares if hunters quit culling but not when officers quit protecting? Especially concerning, the council tried to block this public information and Metro Bowhunters (who “aren’t trophy hunters”) tried to classify their services as “recreational.” They’ve said they “follow all game laws.” Eight months later, they still have not provided nonprofit public disclosures—an IRS inspection requirement.
Requests showed substantial problems with Mahtomedi’s records management. In November, the city falsely stated liability waivers were previously provided. Other data was incomplete and inconsistent. The city didn’t research anything beyond hunting, which studies show is an ineffective long-term strategy. There were no reports of CWD testing, proof of sharpshooting certification, venison donations to the needy, or natural ecological damage caused by deer—just complaints about nibbled landscaping. There was misinformation about deer and Lyme’s disease, and abysmal enforcement of deer feeders when Public Works Director Goebel said there were too many to count, some hundreds of pounds in size.
Stevens Point’s culling program provides complete transparency. What about Mahtomedi?
Published, detailed reports of these failures are on my website. Citizens should be wary that the Press prints the full truth.
Ask for accountability.
Christopher DeWuske
Hudson, Wisconsin
Indoor Pickleball Courts?
I just joined the White Bear Lake Pickleball Group this year. With the recent announcement of the Armory being occupied by the White Bear Lake Historical Society, I am wondering if there is a proposal for any inside morning pickleball locations. Pickleball is the “up and coming” new sport and it’s catching on very quickly with lots of interest amongst folks. It would be great if White Bear Lake has some sort of idea for this soon. Yes, I could join the Y or Lifetime fitness to use their courts inside in the morning, but I think White Bear Lake should start thinking about this. I understand that Sunrise will eventually become the new Senior Center and additional groups will be occupy that building, but I would like to see a designated inside location for pickleball courts for all to use, especially in the morning for the senior population. Any thoughts on this going forward would be very much appreciated to make White Bear Lake an even better community to reside in. The schools that will soon be in session are not an option for inside morning pickleball. Thank you for your attention to this idea as I think it would beneficial for all of the residents.
LeAnn Jansen
White Bear Township
MCA Data
Recently the Minnesota Department of Education released state accountability measures including 2022 MCA data. The purpose of MCA tests is to measure the health of a system - specifically, how well our instruction is aligned to Minnesota’s rigorous academic standards. In Mahtomedi, we use MCAs to help us understand how well we have aligned our daily lessons to these state standards and how well we align our resources to help us to deliver instruction in reading, math, and science.
Overall, Mahtomedi Public Schools’ 2022 MCA math and reading scores are among the top 10 independent school districts in the state. We remain committed to addressing the disruption to learning that the pandemic caused and ensuring excellence for all of our learners.
From the state assessment data, we can see that students in our upper grades in the secondary schools, many of whom experienced significantly more disrupted learning during the pandemic, will need increased intervention in both reading and math.
Our science teachers have been making shifts in their instruction to better align with the content and instructional changes outlined in the 2019 science standards, despite the MCA Science test remaining aligned to 2009 standards. The Science MCA test will not align with updated standards and practices until the 2024-2025 school year, which presents challenges for our science educators who are committed to teaching the most relevant and current content for today’s students.
Our MHS participation rate in math in 2019 was 92.2%, but in 2022 it fell to 76.1%. With such a significant participation drop (i.e., students opting out of taking the tests), accurate comparisons to prior years' results are difficult. In the future, we will enhance communication to students and families about the importance of participating in the assessments — both in how they serve to inform district curriculum and instructional practices and how taking the test can provide students with post-secondary readiness information.
For more information, visit www.mahtomedi.k12.mn.usand click on Academics/Teaching and Learning.
Jennifer Reichel
Director of Teaching and Learning
Mahtomedi Public Schools
No Purple Line for Vadnais Heights
The MET Council and Metro Transit Commission have always been successful at failure. So far none of their Light Rail, North Star rail, or Bus Rapid Transit systems have met their original ridership projections. Even when they are asked if their new transit projects will ever pay for themselves based on projected ridership, the answer is “no.” The construction cost estimates for these transit projects always end up double or triple the original estimates. In business you can't subsidize your customers and lose money forever. All these projects get Federal and State money when they are first built, but the taxpayer is left holding the bag to pay for their future operating and maintenance costs. That is why most of these systems fall into decay as time goes by. As they age they become less reliable and when they need repairs it leaves their riders stranded.
Metro Transit came to Vadnais Heights eight years ago with a project to put in a 300 space parking lot for Express Buses to St. Paul. They said, that in 5 years the ridership would fill the 300 spaces in the lot. After 6 years of operation the most cars ever parked in the Express bus parking lot was 60. This year, the number of cars parked varies from 6 to 10 cars with a couple parked cars being lived out of from time to time. Ten Riders for 3 round trip busses per day does not make any sense. Summit Orthopedics by joint agreement now has more of their employee's cars parked at the south end of the lot than the Express Bus ever achieved.
None of the three new proposed Purple line routes will ever be self-sustaining based on riders and expenses. The proposed Vadnais Heights route is to a final destination that makes no sense at all. At least the Maplewood Mall and Century College options make some sense as a final destination for riders. The Vadnais City Council should follow White Bear Lake's lead and Vote NO on supporting the Vadnais Heights option.
Craig Johnson
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
What Happened To The JFK Democrats?
For those of us who remember President John F. Kennedy (JFK), do you ever wonder what happened to the JFK-Democrats? From history we know JFK was assassinated November 22, 1963.
The Kennedy Administration was in the midst of a young post-World War II generation that had been raised with more affluence and education and rejected the wars and policies of the previous generation. They ushered in a rebellious and idealistic liberalism to create social change. The 1960’s, as it came
to be known, did change many things in our society.
The Democrat Party has also changed drastically since JFK. In the book by Ronald Radosh, “COMMIES, A Journey Through the Old Left, the New Left, and the Leftover Left” -- Radosh explains how the Democrat Party became infiltrated with communists and socialists that created the leftist political culture we see today. Communism and socialism just didn’t go away during or after the Cold War, it infiltrated the Democratic Party.
That’s why we see the extreme behaviors and actions of today’s Democrats. They are driven by socialists and communists, and a “squad” of ideologues. This cabal of contingencies isn’t good for our nation and could ultimately change America forever.
JFK Democrats, which there are fewer and fewer, need to decide if they believe in the new far-left direction their party has taken, or if they should make a change and create a new branch of the Democratic Party -- or a new party -- that maintains the former principles that Democrats used to stand for (the so-called JFK Democrats).
On a cold wintry Friday on January 20, 1961, in his inaugural address JFK said, “And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”
President John F. Kennedy is considered the last president of the old Democratic Party when it was called, “the party of the people.”
Gary Hukriede
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Climate Change
The mid-term elections are only days away. In the short time we have left we must make some very important decisions. On the subject of climate change we need to elect people who understand the issues that are currently being presented. Our Governor has indicated that he wants to follow in the steps of Gavin Newsom. Governor Walz wishes to install a system that would require the reduction of carbon dioxide on a decreasing trend over a given period of time to a negative level. Companies that do not comply would be fined in increasing increments. This would also cause a huge increase in the cost of oil and gas products to the consumer. If that were the case I for one would have to consider getting a horse and buggy to fulfill my transportation needs. I doubt that the city of White Bear Lake would allow me to have a horse on my property. I also think it has been made very clear by big corporations they are doing all they can to reduce their need for the use of fossil fuels on their properties. Newsom also has declared by 2035 no new internal combustion vehicles will be allowed in the state of California. Ironically two days later he said due to a power shortage people that currently own EVs will not be able to charge them due to a power shortage.
We here in the state of Minnesota cannot afford this kind of folly. Our current government keeps insisting on green power. Wind and solar. These according to all the information I have been able to gather will never at least for a very long time produce enough power to fulfill our needs. Nuclear will. It’s clean, efficient and cost effective. Minnesota is trying to phase out the nuclear generators we have saying there is a problem properly disposing of the spent fuel rods. That is not really an issue. The country of France has been recycling them for a long time and is now working with Japan one other country to recycle theirs.
We need people in office that are willing to look at and research all avenues to ensure our power needs are filled. In the meantime, we need to go back to the producing and using fossil fuels. For the foreseeable future it cannot be either or, it must be both and.
I urge you to think long and hard about who you will vote for in the mid-term election.
I don’t see the DFL following this logic.
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Vote no on extending school levy
White Bear Lake school district is once again asking for money. Does it ever end?
After passing the largest school levy in state history, they still can’t live within their means. Add in the 2.7 billion dollars from the Federal Covid-19 aid to Minnesota school districts and charters (Pioneer Press Aug. 21), they should have adequate funding already available. Education funding was supposed to come from the state. Maybe the school district should go to Roger Chamberlain and ask why he didn’t do his job and walked away from the negotiating table, leaving 2.7 billion dollars in surplus money of which a good part also would have gone to the school district? With housing values rising an average of 25%, the cost of the last levy will also rise 25% to homeowners, creating a windfall for the school district. My real estate taxes will rise to over $4,300, of which 43% goes to the school district! White Bear Lake school district will not be happy until they drive every senior citizen out of White Bear Lake (yes, I know all about the property tax rebate).
I have voted for levies in the past, bought from every child that came to my door for school activities funding, and supported the district in the past. But enough is enough! Join me in voting “no” on extending any school levy.
Bob Hanson
Hugo
PAID LETTER
Experience equals solutions
Everyone has ideas and opinions; a lot of people make promises. However, Senator Chamberlain has done more than make promises, he listened and delivered. He has demonstrated common sense, effective leadership and when it comes to public education, he has gotten things done.
As chair of Senate education committee he had a "keep it simple" plan – focus on academics, no mandates solid funding and he continued to work to empower parents and strengthen parent - school partnerships. In 2021, he gave schools what they asked for. He authored and passed the largest formula increase in 15 years. No new mandates. Funding for reading. He supported and passed increased Teacher of Color Act, and stopped the teacher’s union from removing hundreds of teachers of color from the classroom. In 2022, again, he kept it simple academics, no new mandates, he authored a six-fold increase in special education funding.
Next, let's look at what he has done for kids with dyslexia. He worked with parents and educators to address the problem of dyslexia, authored and passed several pieces of bi-partisan legislation that even the teacher union supported.
Finally, the work with Dyslexia led to addressing the problem of reading. He worked with parents and educators to author and pass funding support for teachers to teach reading. Under the teacher’s union leadership, reading proficiency has declined from 59% of 3rd graders in 2013, to only 50% in 2022, who can read at grade level. That number is worse for math proficiency and for non-white students.
One more thing. Senator has led on addressing social media – screen time and the mental health impact it has on kids. He authored and passed nation leading funding to create a model for schools and others to use to proactively address this growing problem.
The teachers’ union can scream and shout, but in the end results matter and they haven’t delivered. Senator Chamberlain has listened and delivered for kids, parents and yes teachers. He truly represents the community and specifically public education. The teachers’ union hasn’t.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Alums support school board candidate
We are writing to express our strong support for Kevin Donovan’s re-election to the Mahtomedi School Board on November 8. Kevin brings to the school board expertise in educational issues, a commitment to student achievement, and dedication to fiscal responsibility. Over the years, he has advocated for students at the local, state, and national levels.
Kevin serves as a bridge between Mahtomedi Public Schools and the broader community through his involvement with organizations like the White Bear Chamber of Commerce and Rotary, Century College Foundation, and White Bear Lake Food Shelf. His outreach to these groups is essential to sharing information and creating opportunities for our students. Kevin is so respected as a school board member that this year he was named to the Minnesota School Board Association’s All-State School Board, a prestigious honor given to only seven of a possible 2,000 school board members statewide.
As alumnae of Mahtomedi High School, long-term community members, and parents of recent MHS graduates, we have experienced the outstanding evolution of Mahtomedi Public Schools. In recent years, Kevin has been part of fiscally prudent investments in our district’s facilities that have changed how teachers teach and students learn. Safety and security at every building has been upgraded and athletic facilities have been updated. Our district has become nationally recognized for its engineering offerings. District-wide, there is a commitment to mental health through improved support for students so they can better perform.
We’re grateful for Kevin’s ability to thoughtfully serve in a non-partisan capacity while keeping the well-being of all students and staff as his guidepost. Join us in voting for Kevin Donovan for Mahtomedi School Board on November 8.
Missy (McGlinch) Ward
Grant
Carrie (Smith) Ardito
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Vote on Nov. 8
The midterm election date is approaching soon, so I am encouraging my fellow residents to start educating themselves about important issues affecting their families. Are you tired of rising crime in our neighborhoods? Troubled with the high costs of groceries and gas? Worried about our children’s futures due to declines in math and reading scores? Alarmed with the rise of addiction and mental health problems in our society?
There are so many things going the wrong direction right now, but the good news is that we all have the choice to do something about it. Vote on Nov. 8 for representatives who will stand up for the families in our community. Parents need to be heard at schools and have a louder voice and influence in their children’s education. Families need more help dealing with mental health and fighting addiction.
We all need to feel safe again, and to have a larger margin between the basic costs of living and our take home pay. Don’t be swayed by news headlines and social media posts by your friends, but rather visit the websites of everyone on the ballot and make informed decisions.
For these reasons, I am supporting the election of Dr. Scott Jensen for Minnesota Governor, the re-election of Rep. Tom Emmer (6th District) to the U.S. Congress, the re-election of MN Senator Roger Chamberlain, and the election of Elliott Engen to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Tana DeBoer
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Candidate supports literacy
Through a private diagnosis I discovered my son was dyslexic and would struggle with reading, writing and spelling. Though he qualified for support, I discovered our public schools lacked the specific training in the literacy required. I learned that I wasn’t alone, 17-20% of the population struggles with literacy due to this often undiagnosed, unsupported disability.
I connected with other local parents who were disheartened that none of our children were getting the specific help needed. Our only option was seeking private instruction outside of the schools. Our kids were in crisis and their futures were at stake! How can we have equity in education when literacy success is privatized? We formed a grassroots organization centered on improving literacy outcomes for all students, especially those with dyslexia.
In 2013 we contacted Sen. Roger Chamberlain to help us. He listened to our experiences. He understood the barriers and societal impacts that low literacy has on families, communities, and our state. He saw a clear link between literacy, the achievement gap and equity. He supported our mission to ensure that every child regardless of socio-economic status or color or race has access to lessons in literacy to become proficient readers.
With Sen. Chamberlain’s steadfast commitment, leadership, and work across the aisle on this bipartisan issue, here we are almost a decade later. We have accomplished the impossible! We have state laws that define dyslexia, require identification through screening, and provide supports to educators (who desperately want to help). We also have a specialist at the Minnesota Department of Education and statewide funding for educator training in the Science of Reading (structured literacy), which was recommended by the U.S. Congress 21 years ago.
As an individual who struggled through the entirety of my Minnesota educational years due to unidentified, unsupported dyslexia, these laws are a dream come true. Thanks to Sen Chamberlain’s continued commitment to children’s education, they will not be left out or left without when it comes to such a critical life skill.
Thank you, Sen. Chamberlain!
Rachel Berger
Hugo
