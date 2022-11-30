Column compliment
Since I have been critical of some previous columns by Gene Johnson, I want to mention that I thought this past week’s “About the Town” was a solid, informative take on the 2022 elections. A nice summary of key races in our local area. Well done, Gene!
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Looking forward to future
During this season of gratitude, the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society would like to thank our community for their ongoing support and enthusiasm. We are grateful to the city of White Bear Lake for entrusting us with stewarding the historic White Bear Lake Armory into its next 100 years. We have exciting plans to preserve this historic landmark and create a permanent home for the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. Being able to utilize the whole Armory, along with the Fillebrown House and the White Bear Town Hall, will provide much-needed space for sharing the unique stories of the municipalities we serve: Birchwood, Dellwood, Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake and White Bear Township.
Now more than ever, gathering, preserving and sharing our collective history is vital to a better understanding of our community; where we have come from and how we got to today. We look forward to sharing our vision for the future and working with the community to make it a reality. Thank you to all who have shared their feedback and ideas!
Sara Markoe Hanson
Executive Director
White Bear Lake Area Historical Society
Still a fight in Georgia
Despite Democrats having 50 seats in the Senate, plan on Republicans to continue to fight with a vengeance in Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Why? Because they know that with a 51-seat majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer will no longer be faced with negotiating with his unpredictable colleagues Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.
Minority Leader McConnell likewise knows that if he and the GOP can stop Democrats from reclaiming a numerical majority of 51 senators that he can still maintain a philosophical armlock on Democrats by limiting the degrees of freedom for their 2023 majority inside the parliamentary system of the Senate.
The reasons must by now be obvious to Leader Schumer and his colleagues—either Sen. Manchin or Sen. Sinema can pick the issue to either withhold their vote from the Democrats’ agenda, or simply choose to vote outright with Republicans if negotiations fail.
But with a 51-vote majority and Vice President Harris, Democrats can somewhat easily afford to lose either Manchin or Sinema on any given issue and still retain enough votes to break a tie vote.
Mitch McConnell knows this. And so does Joe Biden. That is why the Georgia runoff election is still critical.
And to paraphrase David Plouffe, Donald Trump took a step toward “political malpractice” with his early announcement of a (potentially doomed) presidential bid for 2024.
Add that to the announcement of prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel, and the next few weeks will be more fraught with peril for Mr. Trump and his visibility less attractive to Herschel Walker’s campaign.
Trump’s announcement likely energizes Democrats in Georgia, given that the GOP has acquired its slender majority in the House.
McConnell is aware that with one GOP Senate loss in Georgia, Democrats grasp an elusive 51-seat Senate majority, which diminishes his powers of persuasiveness toward two wayward Democratic senators.
That is why even though he is now destined for the minority, shrewd Leader McConnell is holding his breath about Democratic turnout in the Peach State; about Donald Trump’s next missteps; and, he is committed to go all out in the battle to win one remaining Senate seat in Georgia.
Albert Turner Goins
White Bear Lake
