Not only students need to be educated
Upon reading the opinion editorials this week, I was pleasantly surprised and totally excited to see that this week the theme was upbeat and positive, the letter writers had done their research and used facts and statistics, and their emotions didn’t control and skew their opinions. Several weeks ago, the theme was mostly negative and little knowledge, research or truth was used. Most opinions were based on anger, condemnation, defamation of character charges (as in Roger Chamberlain, our state senator), and reasons why it’s OK to replace actual history, as well as how history will now be taught, with politically correct alternatives.
No. 1. Mr. Chamberlain is not in a position, nor should it be expected of him or his editorial, to suggest how schools should go about getting students into a safe, sheltered, precise way of doing things to ensure that all procedures are safely followed during the upcoming school year. It’s up to each individual school district, as recently decreed by the governor, as to how this should be approached, enacted, and followed.
No. 2. That is not a job of the legislative branch. Making laws (usually, but not now, since the past five months our state has been controlled, and all “mandates” have been made by the governor), are what the legislative branch does.
No. 3. Calling a legislator “lazy” when it is done so without even knowing that legislator, is called defamation of character. I have gotten to know, have spoken to and actually observed Mr. Chamberlain at the state capitol in session. Have you? How on earth could you name-call without even knowing if what you say is the truth, or were you just wanting to take the easy way out, and name-call?
Lastly, No. 3. Changing, rewriting, choosing altered versions of how history is taught or how it is believed to have been wrong, won’t make it right! It happened. It’s recorded history. Like it or not, it is our country’s past, and true history. I’ve been in education for over 28 years, so I believe I know a little bit about it. So, people, adults also, need to be educated.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Township
See your neighbor
If you hold your truth to be the only truth, you will not see your neighbor. Our commitment must be to see one another and recognize that each of us hold part of the truth for a better tomorrow.
Robert Anderson
White Bear Lake
Should we pay for riots?
Not sure all Minnesota taxpayers should be paying for Mayor Jacob Frey's decision to let the crazies run riot in Minneapolis for four days before doing a d--- thing to stop it. If a tornado hit the town, sure, we can all pay for that. Tornadoes and other natural disasters can happen to anyone.
But that rookie mayor, that weak leader, let his town burn and did nothing. Let Minneapolis taxpayers pay for it and maybe next election they won't vote for such a weakling for a mayor. I think Gov. Walz is covering for Frey, his fellow Dem, by trying to get all Minnesota taxpayers to foot the bill for Frey's screwup. Bad idea.
Mark Herwig
White Bear Lake
More surveillance at parks
In late February of this year we met our son, daughter-in-law and two young grandchildren at the south Sucker Lake parking lot to do a walkabout to see the trumpeter swans and ducks. Upon returning to our vehicles we were shocked to see broken glass on the pavement on the passenger side of our son and daughter-in-law’s vehicle. A thief — or, more likely, two thieves — had broken into the vehicle and stolen a diaper bag that unfortunately had some valuables in it. We noticed another car parked in the same lot also had broken glass next to it.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department was called and a deputy dutifully responded and recorded all the relevant information. At the end he said we were the sixth break-in in that parking lot to date.
Since that time, we’ve noticed that just about every week in the Vadnais Heights Press’ Ramsey County Sheriff’s Report there have been several additional reports of vehicle break-ins and subsequent thefts, in both the north and the south parking lots, near Sucker Lake. It’s evident some sort of regular crime ring is at work targeting these two parking lots. Easy pickings evidently!
Unfortunately, we no longer use these parking lots. Why would you? It’s a shame to see this pattern of theft simply be allowed to continue. Seems like a beefed-up surveillance of these two parking lots is warranted by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department. This has gone on for far too long! Why not use video surveillance of the parking lots to put this ongoing threat to rest and, in the process, help to reclaim the use of our beautiful parks?
William Pearson
Vadnais Heights
Better explanation needed
The July 29 article about the White Bear Lake schools’ dealings with students of color indicated that there was an inequity.
The article didn’t give much detail on the data that led to this conclusion, and so it is difficult to evaluate the basis for this conclusion.
Assistant Superintendent Allison Gillespie is quoted as saying: “We are paying more attention to them in terms of behavior, and overpolicing is the word that our researchers used, meaning we are just more vigilant with our students of color in terms of looking for misbehavior,” Gillespie said.
Two thoughts come to mind.
How thoroughly was the data detailed? For example, was there a breakdown on the names of the students that were disciplined? If Sam was disciplined 10 times, was that seen as a problem with Sam, or a problem with the system?
Was any analysis done on what the basis was for the discipline? Was being tardy given the same rating as striking another student or employee? Overpolicing?
I don’t know the answers to these questions. But I hope careful thought is given to these and other issues before any dramatic change in disciplinary policies is enacted. All students need to be held accountable for their actions and to not do so will impact the future of those who are treated differently.
Tom Weyandt
White Bear Lake
Thanks for opening hearts
During the month of July, we held the July Open Your Heart Challenge. Our goal was to raise $4,000 for the food shelf, which will be matched by an organization called Hunger Solutions.
I am proud and grateful to say that we have reached our goal and will be receiving the full match of $4,000 from Hunger Solutions.
I would like to thank our community members and organizations for donating to help end hunger and fight food insecurity in our community. We could not have done this without all your help.
I would also like to thank my fellow Vadnais Heights Lions for all of their hard work in helping us with the food shelf. From date-checking food and packing grocery bags, to helping us keep our facilities clean and well stocked, you help to make a major difference in our community.
Thank you for opening your hearts this July.
Bob Leibel
Director, Vadnais Heights Food Shelf
Less self-praise, more humility
I am writing in response to the letter “History Matters” by Melissa Johnson (July 29).
First, the assertion that America has been the most free and most prosperous country in world history not only sounds like Cold War hyperbole at its worst but shows a marked ignorance of the world and the United States. The concept of national prosperity is unquantifiable historically and thus means little. Even if it was, wealth for wealth’s sake is equally meaningless. Far more important is identifying who has the wealth and how any wealth is used? That is the true measure of a nation’s prosperity. Furthermore, although America is a relatively free country, it is far from being (and has never been) the most free. The USA is categorized as a “flawed democracy” in the Democracy Index, well below the top tier of countries, and in every significant study on liberty barely makes the top 20 of freest nations (State of the World Liberty Index, Human Freedom Index, and Freedom in the World). This does not make us a bad or lesser country, but we would do well to reject self-praise and Pharisee-like self-aggrandizement and embrace the greater, and far more honorable, virtues of modesty and humility.
Secondly, deconstruction is the analysis of text and meaning and has nothing to do with Marx (although it can be applied to Marx’s work). And the quote attributed to Marx about rewriting history is pure fabrication (which has been widely disseminated on various social media and websites recently). Ironically, it was Marx who castigated nations for using distorted, varnished and self-glorifying histories as a means of control and the creation of blindly loyal and unquestioning citizens. Far from advocating the rewriting of history, Marx vehemently opposed it. By using fabricated quotations and exaggerating America’s status in world history, it seems the letter writer is herself guilty of trying to rewrite history.
Mark Wittgenstein
White Bear Lake
