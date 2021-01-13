Thankful for cleared sidewalks
I am so thankful to see the city sidewalks cleared of snow. Thank you to the city street and sidewalk crew!
Rose Bussjaeger
White Bear Lake
Thanks to donors
Regarding last week’s front page article, in order to keep local restaurants in business, I would like to give a huge thank you to the anonymous couple who donated $250,000 for More Than Meals, to provide around 2,000 local restaurant prepared meals for up to three months to be distributed by Hanifl Performing Arts volunteers to needy families.
Peg Feirtag
White Bear Township
Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address quoted
As another president once said “... testing whether that nation, or any nation, so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.”
Mike Hannan
White Bear Lake
No need for a pardon
No matter how many crimes, state or federal, that Donald Trump may have committed, he will never be convicted. Any court in the U.S. will have to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.
Kristen Brodie
White Bear Lake
Support our local restaurants
I remember the summer of 2019. I have pleasant images of the crowds along the boardwalk on warm summer evenings, of dining on rooftops, pub-hopping downtown, and all the other iconic restaurant experiences we took for granted. We know that someday this pandemic will be behind us, but for now it is our reality. Many businesses, families and individuals have suffered greatly, but many would argue that the hospitality industry, made up of so many small and family-run businesses, has suffered more than most. According to Open Table, restaurant closures are up 32% in the U.S., with more to come. The restaurant industry is hard even in the best of times, and to withstand this challenge takes special people indeed.
The Regrow White Bear Dining effort, brainchild of Reed Vanderzee and the EDC, is an example of the uniqueness of our great community and why so many of us love it. Over the past four months, as I have visited many of our hardworking, creative and courageous restaurant owners to hear their stories, I’ve seen incredible optimism and faith that they will survive this unbelievable challenge that none could have foreseen when they entered this business. As a lifelong hospitality worker, I’ve found these conversations to be quite humbling and inspiring, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Regrow White Bear Dining effort.
As a community, we’re to be congratulated for the support our restaurants have experienced during these times. As we emerge from the recent shutdown, our restaurants need our support more than ever to get through the difficult winter months. Our restaurants and bars have been wonderfully creative with meals, family packages, craft cocktail packages, special occasion meals and more.
Our restaurants have taken the Safe Dining Pledge to ensure a safe experience. If you’re comfortable dining in-house, do it often. You can also purchase gift cards, which are a great source of much-needed cash. Takeout will continue to be an important source of revenue. And, of course, share your positive experiences on social media. Order whatever and whenever it makes sense for you. However you make your purchase, the key is to make it — and often! These next few months are critical. Let’s support our restaurants during this period so we can look forward to celebrating summer in White Bear Lake the way we remember.
Ken Galloway
White Bear Township
Bad for the environment
Carter, I saw your most recent column, specifically the “Going Green” section. I congratulate you on being “woke”; however, it’s important that you first be aware of your “I’m better than you because ‘greener’” attitude.
First off, both lithium and nickel-cadmium batteries pose a much larger carbon footprint than you think. You should research that before spouting off on how great they are. What you and so many others fail to account for is the amount of carbon produced in the mining, manufacturing and distribution of the products they are used in. Let’s not forget that they are hazardous waste, and recycling these items is very expensive. Let’s also account for charging the batteries. Where do you think the electricity comes from? Do you specifically know what form of energy was used to produce the power you are using? You don’t.
Now, let’s look at Carter’s actual carbon footprint, as the publisher of the newspapers your family owns. I assume you use a great deal of raw materials to produce your newspaper all of which were logged, manufactured, delivered, printed and distributed by bad people with diesel, gas and electric-powered equipment. You also make a profit on what you produce, at the cost of the environment.
Lastly, you seem proud of the fact that you used grant money to up-fit your toilets and drinking fountains. The fact is that those tax dollars should have been used to help more worthy causes and issues in our community. I’m sure you can think of a few, if you try hard.
Carter, I hope that you once again cut your grass without guilt, but you need to come to terms with the line of total crap you are trying to sell. In fact, you are bad for the environment — worst than most — and have a size 15 carbon footprint.
Before you spout off again about how great you are and imply that the rest of us should be guilty, let it be known that you are just ashamed of the truth about yourself.
Mike Proulx
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.