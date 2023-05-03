Response to ‘equity is misunderstood’
I was taken aback by the piece filling the “Movers & Shakers” weekly space on the opinion page of the Press by Mike Krachmer, the mayor of Vadnais Heights, who uses his title and this forum to lecture adult readers of the paper on the meaning of “equity”. For Mr. Krachmer’s education, the term “equity” is used to signify a state of “fairness and justice”.
Mr. Krachmer uses as his example of “inequity” the challenges confronting an elementary teacher’s day and responsibilities, including “a child who is sleep-deprived, hungry, has an undiagnosed medical condition or a learning disorder.”
There is nothing presented to indicate that children potentially who may have his identified characteristics are not treated with “fairness or justice”.
Don’t set your school hours such that children are expected to awaken, prepare to face the day, have breakfast, and be transported to school to start learning at 7:45 a.m., and maybe they wouldn’t be so sleepy at school. What time does Mr. Krachmer start his work day?
Recognize that children are active, growing individuals who are frequently hungry — it’s natural — and give them all a little help as they study.
By all means, address medical and learning conditions in partnership with the child’s parents and physicians. None of this identifies or implies “inequity,” nor is the expected, nonspecific mention of “racism” appreciated.
This piece is nothing more than a plea for support for this politician from the teacher’s union. Mr. Krachmer has no credibility to comment on these issues.
Good luck to the city of Vadnais Heights expecting efficient government administration, fiduciary responsibility in managing taxpayer dollars and a safe community.
Randall Johnson
White Bear Lake
Development is 10 lbs in a 5-lb sack
We attended a planning committee meeting April 24 regarding the apartment proposed for the corner of Bellaire and County Road E. The current proposal will significantly increase the amount of traffic and danger in an area where children play and walk or bike to both Matoska and Level Up elementary schools.
The current proposal will also redirect a significant amount of additional stormwater to Peppertree Pond just across the street and downstream from the development, instead of its current flow north, away from the pond. The pond has accumulated nearly 10 feet of silt runoff from other construction projects. This is a a situation the city is unwilling to change, after being asked many times to dredge out the pond. It is highly likely Peppertree Pond will be negatively affected by this project.
We have been looking forward to change at that corner for many years. We would like the change to be positive, not negative, for the future residents of this area. The current proposal is the equivalent of cramming 10 pounds into a 5-pound sack. The area is about the size of two typical home lots. There is simply not enough land to support medium-density housing for 20 units in this space. That is made evident by the fact that in addition to the rezoning request, the developer has already requested a variance.
We are opposed to this development, along with a majority of the neighbors in the area.
John Noll
White Bear Lake
Neighbors want a better fit
As a longtime resident of the Pepper Tree Pond neighborhood I would like to voice my disapproval of the proposed development at the southeast corner of County Road E and Bellaire Avenue (2502 County Road E). The Planning Commission recently approved this project, stating that we, the residents, are against change (not true). I believe they have totally disregarded the concerns we have for our neighborhood. From safety issues, setback issues, parking issues, increased traffic issues-and the list goes on-there is no reasonable way that this project as presented should move forward. We all would like to see something that fits our neighborhood be built on this corner and that would be a positive addition to our community. This is not it. There is strong opposition to this project and hopefully our City Council members on May 9 will listen to their constituents and vote against moving forward on this project.
Ken Hoekstra
White Bear Lake
Proposal affects quality of life
We would like to confirm our opposition to the development project at 2502 County Road E.
It is our opinion that this proposal is not in the best interests of our neighborhood’s quality of life and the vitality of Peppertree Pond.
We moved from out of state in 2016 for employment purposes and have since made the decision to retire here. This quiet, close-knit neighborhood featuring diverse families of all ages is a major reason why we choose to live here, as is our beautiful Peppertree Pond.
The current project proposal located at 2502 County Road E will increase the amount of surface storm water and run-off to Peppertree Pond, having a real-time negative affect. In our opinion, the health of Peppertree is a quality-of-life asset that has already been degraded due to yearly silt run off and invasive plant species. We, along with our responsible neighbors, pay yearly for pond treatment without financial assistance from the city. Without these treatments Peppertree Pond would not survive and property values would surely decline.
We also feel that the property footprint in question is better suited for private home ownership or commercial development, but not for a 17-unit townhouse/apartment complex. This development will significantly increase the amount of traffic and noise in and out of Jansen Avenue and along Glen Oaks Avenue, an area shared by children at play, and numerous walkers, runners, and bikers.
In closing, we sincerely hope that our elected mayor and city council members will take our collective concerns to heart and vote against moving forward on this project May 9.
Kirk and Jayne Szesny
White Bear Lake
