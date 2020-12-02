Rush Line chorus
I would like to be a member of the chorus along with Greg Lees, Cindie Bloom, Evelyn Ecklund and Kit Artig. I concur with what these citizens have articulately indicated. I would like to also add that my family moved to downtown White Bear Lake over six years ago. We ensured our home fit in with its surroundings. With the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project coming through, my new view from my front porch will be buses coming and going every 10 minutes—early morning until late at night (I can see Hwy 61). Could you really imagine this for your family? I sit on my front porch all summer long. This is not what we anticipated when we moved to a quaint, nostalgic and beautiful small downtown. Another issue I noticed is the schematics of the transit station appear to be in the middle of an open field of acres. I would like to see a realistic drawing. Also, Hwy 96 has an area (near Casa Lupita) that has been empty for as long as we can all remember. This location is accessible to both the shops in that area as well as downtown with no residential homes around. Why not set your sights on that area? Please listen to the community and to the people who live in our beautiful town.
Gloria Hage
White Bear Lake
National popular vote
Joe Biden got nearly 6 million more votes than Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Yet, three weeks after the election, Donald Trump is still contesting the election and attempting to persuade electors in certain states to vote contrary to their state’s election results.
There has been a movement underway for several decades to elect our president the way all other candidates are elected to office — by winning a majority of the votes. National Popular Vote is an organization that has been leading the fight to persuade states to join an Interstate Compact, an agreement that requires each member-state to award all its electoral votes to the presidential candidate who gets the most votes nationwide. To date, 15 states and the District of Columbia, accounting for 196 electoral votes, have joined the Interstate Compact. The compact goes into effect when enough states have joined so that at least 270 electoral votes are accounted for, enough to win the presidency. This could very well happen before the 2024 election.
The movement in support of such a compact has wide support. Republicans, Democrats, business executives, the League of Women Voters, citizen groups, all support a national popular vote. With a national vote, voters in all states will matter, not just those in battleground states. A national vote would encourage a larger voter turnout and would make foreign interference in our elections more difficult. Learn more about the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact by going to Nationalpopularvote.com. See who is in support of the effort and learn why a national vote is the most democratic way to elect a president.
A state law is required before a state can elect to join the compact. In Minnesota, the House of Representatives passed a bill in April 2019 to do that, but the Senate has not passed a corresponding bill. Contact your state senator (such as Chuck Wiger and Roger Chamberlain) and ask them to become knowledgeable about this matter and to consider passing legislation to have Minnesota join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.
Alan Mitchell
Birchwood
Urban still maskless
When I read the letter to the editor in the Nov. 11 edition of the Vadnais Heights Press by Michael J. Werner, stating that we have a council member in Vadnais Heights that does not wear a mask during council meetings, I thought to myself, this can’t be true. We are in the middle of a pandemic and the trajectory of Minnesota’s numbers are shocking, so surely no elected official would think this was appropriate.
I sought out clarification for myself that Council Member Greg Urban is choosing to go maskless at council meetings. I asked the mayor, a city administrator and Mr. Urban himself via email. In a very timely manner, I heard back from our mayor, who in her email stated she always wears a mask. “As a leader in the community, it is important to me to model safe behaviors and follow the rules.”
I heard back from the city administrator, who explained the exemption in the governor’s order that Mr. Urban was using to go around the mask mandate.
However, after three requests, Mr. Urban has not given me the courtesy of a response nor an explanation for his maskless behavior. We are all being asked to be responsible citizens during this pandemic to help stop the spread and trajectory of a virus that is stretching our health care system to the brink and pushing our health care workers over the edge. Yet, we have an elected official who thinks his maskless behavior is appropriate (even against all medical advice) and does not have the common courtesy to answer his constituents.
I am very disappointed and concerned with this type of leadership — or should I say, lack of leadership.
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
Vote bond referendums during general elections
I was at one of the over 125 public meetings conducted by WBLAS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak in 2019 well in advance of the Nov. 2019 election date. It was suggested that the school district delay the vote on the district's bond referendum until the November 2020 election date to give more voters the opportunity to weigh in on the proposal. This suggestion was summarily rejected by the district officials. They purposely wanted to have the bond referendum voted on by a small partisan electorate in November 2019.
I noted City Manager Ellen Hiniker's report to the City Council revealed that 96% of registered voters in White Bear Lake voted on Nov. 4, 2020. Thousands more voters would have expressed their will by approving or rejecting the bond issue. Thousands of voters did not vote in 2019, but this was completely predictable based on off-cycle elections. And chosen specifically by the district for that reason. I'm unsure how 96% of the White Bear Lake voters, let alone Vadnais Heights and Hugo voters, might have voted on the bond referendum. I felt that approving the largest bond issue in Minnesota history was a huge stretch and should have been rejected. Then the district would have either retooled the proposal or resubmitted the bond proposal to the public at the November 2020 election.
And now Superintendent Kazmierczak has been named Superintendent of the Year by his peers for lots of laudable reasons and his achievement of getting a small number of voters to approve the largest bond referendum in Minnesota history.
It is my recommendation that taxing districts, like school districts, be required to submit referenda only at general elections every two years. In 2022, at the November election we will be voting for Congressional District representation, state representatives, and perhaps a state senator. This is the appropriate time for the electorate to consider school district and other worthwhile taxing proposals.
Terrence Koves
White Bear Lake
Respect others, wear a mask
I need to say this. The other night I went to the self-serve laundromat here in White Bear Lake to wash my deer hunting clothes. On arrival, I saw a young woman inside near the door, on her phone. No mask. I stopped outside considering my options. She stared, rolled her eyes, and turned away, laughing now; probably sharing a joke about the dumb old guy with the mask who is all scared of COVID. So … I couldn’t go in without subjugating my “right” to enter a private business to her “right” not to mask and play Russian roulette with a killer virus. I decided to play safe, go home and ask permission from my wife to wash my stuff at home.
That was an inconvenience for me, caused by someone else’s self-centered rudeness and cost the laundromat a customer. It also could have put me in the doghouse at home, save for my wife’s graciousness. But it could have been much worse had I made a different decision. My count of people I personally know who’ve had COVID is over 30 now. About half had mild symptoms. Others got quite ill. Twelve were hospitalized. Of those there were eight seniors, three in their 50’s. One was 27. Eight died: six seniors, two in their 50’s with no pre-existing conditions and who had young children.
So, it’s just a conspiratorial hoax huh? Just a bunch of media hype, eh? And your rights are getting trampled on, poor thing. Well, I’m tired of being nice about this.
You’ve a right to drive a car. But not in a manner that endangers others. You have a right to shoot guns, but not where your stray bullets could kill someone. In like manner, you have no “right” to ask me to conform to your level of willful ignorance on this pandemic and go about in public places without taking reasonable precautions to protect others.
Wear a damn mask. If this feels disrespectful … well, expecting me to bow down to your “right” to endanger others is about as disrespectful an attitude as I can imagine. So, I guess we’re even.
John Connerton
White Bear Township
COVID fight requires cooperation
With Gov. Tim Walz's recent executive order and new rules, many students, parents, and families are understandably upset. I would like to bring attention back to the reasons that these new restrictions are needed — and how as it may be upsetting in a sense, we need these restrictions to keep us safe. The cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota have been rapidly increasing, many of which have been linked to bars and restaurants; 192 confirmed cases have been connected to sports practices and events. As a former student athlete myself, I know how frustrating it can be to have restrictions on your sport, and I sympathize with the athletes that are struggling right now. However, we need to consider our priorities. As of right now, we are averaging over 100 cases per 100,000 residents each day. Hospital beds are filling up fast, and masks aren't being monitored in public places the way that they should be. I do believe that the district should offer more support to student athletes at this time, but we have to keep in mind that the restrictions that are in place right now are only going to slow the spread of the virus if we are responsible and mature enough to follow them.
Please remember to stay safe, be responsible and follow state mandates so we can go back to school, play our sports and live our lives. This can and will only happen with everyone's cooperation.
Julia Covert
White Bear Lake
Response to Annemarie Foley
I would like you to know how happy I am that Tim Walz is Minnesota's governor. He, along with other leaders such as Commissioner Malcom and Director Ehresmann, have exhibited strong, scientifically based leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have clearly and regularly communicated with the people of Minnesota.
No one wants to have schools, restaurants and bars and other businesses closed. Initially, our state leaders worked to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 using the best information available. As scientists learned more about spread and the spread slowed, reopening began. Unfortunately, there is now uncontrolled spread — in large part due to people who didn’t follow recommendations to wear masks, maintain social distance and quarantine when ill. Schools have made the difficult decision go to distance learning due to COVID-19 spread — you can’t educate students when many of the teachers and students are out due to illness or need to quarantine. The governor doesn’t want to close restaurants and bars, but when you look at the data, that is where many people become infected with COVID-19. Our hospitals are at a crisis point. Leaders need to take action to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
I choose to follow the science and support our state leaders. We are fortunate to have the leaders that we do!
Judy Jerde
White Bear Lake
Governor doing commendable job
In response to Annemarie Foley’s evisceration of Gov. Tim Walz, perhaps she should present facts.
The initial shutdown was to head off a health care disaster. We came through it and things did reopen, with mitigation in place. The point of shutdowns is to prevent overloading the health care system. As we stand now, the system is on the brink with little room and personnel available for other emergencies, such as car accidents, strokes, etc. As for other cold weather states who have not shut down, they are not doing so well now, either. We know that the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota led to a spread of COVID into multiple states, and even led to death. Any responsible administration would do whatever is possible to prevent illness, sinking the health care system, and death.
Re: Trump’s visits: We know his visit to Bemidji resulted in spread among the crowds, so why would we encourage similar events? It is likely that Trump visited Duluth while infected. The governor has a right to protect the state from reckless spread of a dangerous virus. The president himself did not show caution in this regard.
Re: The National Guard. The president did not bring out the Guard. The governor did, when it was clear the mayor of Minneapolis could not control the situation. Once dispatched, along with a curfew, the unrest settled. The policing issues in Minneapolis are for that city to sort out under capable leadership.
The truth is that if the citizens of this state and country had the will to pull together, we could have averted a long-drawn-out pandemic disaster. Look at New Zealand and Australia.
In my opinion, Gov. Walz has done a commendable job in a challenging situation that includes a pandemic, social unrest and economic strain, while under fire from politicians and citizens alike.
Brenda Sussna
White Bear Lake
My kind of governor
In response to last week’s letter to Gov. Tim Walz: almost every statement is inaccurate and dangerous. Even Republican leadership is acknowledging (finally) the scope and devastation of COVID-19, and is now working with Dems in strategizing policy and developing financial relief for the hardest hit.
Walz may now regret having agreed to compromise in a spirit of working with both sides of the aisle, and putting faith in Minnesotans to mask up and distance without mandates. That didn’t work.
In recent weeks, states — mostly led by Republicans — “who trusted their citizens to do the right thing” have the fastest rising rates of positive tests and deaths, perhaps most notably South Dakota.
Current news providers have accurate information the writer seems to lack, including world dismay at the USA’s poor response, which totally lacked national coordination. Now, finally, Walz and other state and national leaders — Democrats and Republicans — are in sync in following science and health recommendations with targeted, strategic shutdowns. For example, indoor restaurant dining causes more spread than quick trips in and out of liquor stores.
Kudos to Walz and bipartisan leaders, who will soon announce aid to assist Minnesota businesses hit hardest by the shutdowns.
The USA is approaching 300,000 COVID deaths. Minnesota has over 3,400 of those, including 72 on Nov. 24. Is there any death total that would be unacceptable to the writer?
Most of us have close friends and relatives hit with COVID; the highest increase has been to the 20- and 30-somethings. Many are fighting for their lives and some have died. Each case risks spread to more highly susceptible populations. But, hey, no big deal, right, if it means we can’t enjoy a meal and drinks at our favorite restaurant?
We should thank God for having a thoughtful governor in place during this challenging time, one who believes in — and makes decisions based on — science and data. Walz has publicly requested that people please just follow the guidelines and feel free to vote against him next election. Selfless. Impressive. My kind of governor!
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Leading in difficult times
In a letter to the White Bear Press Nov. 25, Annemarie Foley wrote a letter critical of Gov. Tim Walz and his handling of the pandemic and the political unrest of our times.
It's tough for leaders to lead when they are disrespected and ridiculed. He's doing the best job he can under very difficult circumstances.
If you can do a better job, I invite you to run for political office and show we the people what you're made of.
Have you been to 38th and Chicago? I didn't think so.
Tom Clark
Mahtomedi
Open letter from county and health care leaders
Dear Community Members: Washington County cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, with our highest daily case count in the pandemic thus far occurring on Nov. 14 with 420 new cases identified. Our county’s 14-day case rate continues to rise at an alarming pace, with our last reported count at 118.9 cases per 10,000 people.
The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases is affecting hospitals across the region, including Lakeview and Woodwinds hospitals in Washington County. While health care systems are in a better position than they were in the spring to deal with high COVID and non-COVID caseloads, they are facing significant stress. Hospital beds and intensive care units are reaching capacity. Most importantly, hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages as health care workers need to quarantine or care for their family members.
Data shows that most virus exposures are happening outside of the health care setting. Together with our partners at HealthPartners and M Health Fairview, we are calling on all residents to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Washington County. Health care workers have been working tirelessly for more than eight months to care for those most in need. During this challenging time, we must come together to support one of our community’s valuable resources, the health care workers serving our community.
While we work toward having a vaccine and more effective treatments, research and data help us to make informed decisions about the best tools to prevent new infections. The recommended and proven public health prevention strategies include:
• Stay home when you’re sick and waiting for COVID-19 test results
• Avoid gathering with people you don't live with
• Wear a mask in public and around people you don't live with
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others
• Wash your hands often
When you take these steps, you’re supporting health care workers and protecting your loved ones, your friends, your neighbors and yourself.
As a community, we can #FaceThisTogether.
Fran Miron, Washington County Board of Commissioners, District 1
Ted Wegleitner, President, Lakeview Hospital, Healthpartners
Lowell Johnson, Director, Public Health & Environment, Washington County
Michele Brin, Woodwinds Operations Executive, M Heath Fairview
Will Nicholson, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs, M Heath Fairview St. Joseph's, St. John's, and Woodwinds hospitals
Thanksgiving … a time for caring and sharing
Just prior to Thanksgiving, the Rotary Club of White Bear Lake received an email from a mother residing in California, requesting a Thanksgiving meal for her daughter, who resides in Minnesota. The mother had Googled “Thanksgiving Meals-on-Wheels” in Minnesota and found a 2019 news article about the Thanksgiving Meals-on-Wheels 2019 program, organized each year by Bill Foussard, proprietor of Rudy’s Redeye Grill; there was also reference in the article about the Rotary Club of White Bear Lake. (It’s unfortunate this year that “Thanksgiving Meals-on-Wheels” was canceled due to COVID.)
The Rotary club secretary forwarded the request to Bill Foussard, the Thanksgiving Meals-on-Wheels guy and Rotarian extraordinaire, and to me, chair of the WBL Rotary Club’s Community Service Team. I was able to track down the daughter’s name/address and I contacted her. This information was provided to Bill and he made the meal happen for this family! Bill reported she was so humbled and so very appreciative of this gesture of kindness.
The daughter is a single mother of five children, aged 4 months to 15 years old. She is currently going through a divorce, has a job working midnights and is struggling financially. This is an all-too-common scenario and those of us that are more blessed have a responsibility to reach out to those in need.
This is just one example of how caring individuals like Bill and others in our White Bear Lake Rotary club are always reaching out to those in need and “doing good in the world.”
Many thanks to Bill for making a difference in so many people’s lives each Thanksgiving with the meals served. Bill truly exemplifies Rotary’s motto of “service above self” and making a difference, one person at a time. For me, I am thankful to have been a small part of this.
Pam Bowers
Community Service Team Chair
The Rotary Club of White Bear Lake
Can’t make ends meet
The coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected me and my family. I have a fourth and sixth grader and because the virus is getting worse, all the schools are going to distance learning. Therefore, it is hard for me to find any kind of employment that fits my needs as a single mother. I lost my job and I only rely on $76 a week in unemployment until it runs out in December. I am at the point that I don’t know what to do and I don’t know who to turn to. I watch the news daily to see if the government will finally make a deal for a stimulus package and each day I get more worried about my circumstances. I wish I had people who could help me and my kids, but I don’t, and that’s what hurts the most.
Joel Barron
White Bear Lake
