I’ve been pleased so far with the age-appropriate, yet accurate, historical lessons my kids are getting. I’m troubled by a push in our community to avoid the topic of history and how it pertains to the present. I’m aware of the push to avoid accurate education because I attended our most recent school board meeting and was able to witness this angry misinformation campaign firsthand. Notably, those pushing against historical accuracy tout a curriculum of reading, writing and arithmetic with no mention of history or social studies. It doesn’t seem in the best interest of our children’s education to jettison entire areas of study, but it’s an idea that seems to be gaining traction. Our kids deserve context about who they are and how our country came to be. They deserve to be taught to critically evaluate information. Let’s lead by example and have a good-faith dialogue based on reality, led by our expert educators.
Paula Fayter
White Bear Township
No support for Rush Line
After pondering what to write in this section, I simply just wanted to mention that someone wrote the Rush Line “won’t increase crime.” The Metro Transit crime rates have been in the news nearly every day. We have witnessed news reports where soaring crime rates have brought tears to Metro Transit employees; in addition, it is difficult for them to keep employees due to high crime rates. Met Council even admits crime rates are soaring. In fact, the same day of the letter to the editor posting, KSTP News had a rather alarming article showing that one-third of Metro Transit customers don’t feel safe. Here is a quote from the article: “The Metropolitan Council says dangerous criminal activity on public transit systems has gone up on buses and light rail trains since the start of the pandemic. The head of the Met Council now says safety is the agency’s No. 1 priority."
Everyone in the community has a voice to be heard. More than 5,000 citizens signed off to oppose the Rush Line. Then there was the formation of “Do We Need the Rush Line?” I am in a different situation, where my new front porch view will be the transit station near Bear Town Restaurant. Does anyone really think that is nice to me or my family? Truly, how would you feel? We just need other solutions to explore. Thank you.
Gloria Hage
White Bear Lake
World needs vaccines
Various entities, including the Biden administration, have this week announced the availability of booster vaccines beginning some time in September. In the meantime, various incentives to get vaccinated abound. When did we become so spoiled that the availability of a potentially lifesaving vaccine is something that we feel we can opt out of without concern for others? While Americans the country over decline to be vaccinated, there are millions of people around the world who would give anything to receive this protection.
Rather than dangling $100, gift cards, million-dollar lotteries, etc. as an incentive, perhaps there should simply be a federal deadline at which time the vaccine will not be available to Americans and will, instead, be sent to countries that are in severe need of vaccines. Give the country a “vaccination-by” date, and if vaccines are wasted here, they should be offered to other countries. Americans should not have the luxury of declining a vaccination for months on end. If the world does not catch up with vaccination, it won’t be long before another variant emerges, and we will once again prolong the pandemic, still not having been sufficiently vaccinated.
Brenda Sussna
White Bear Lake
Support racial equity plan
It is with much urgency to let you know that your voice is needed. Last week I attended the White Bear Lake school board meeting. It was the first meeting for me as well as many others in the community who were there to discuss racial equity training in our schools. Every single person that spoke appeared to be white. While the topic of race can be uncomfortable, as a white person I know I am not the subject matter expert to dictate the research and program our teachers have created to lessen our racial equity gap. Some people at the public forum felt the best way to reduce racial tension is to not talk about race. Many others disagreed and said that honesty in education is the remedy. Each person that shared their view on racial equity was very brave. It is not easy to get in front of the school board and voice your opinion. Some cited the racial equity training made them feel uncomfortable for being white; others questioned the facts.
A few points around racial equity that we can all agree with is that talking about race is uncomfortable, learning about it will be hard work, and making change even more difficult. I do believe when we all learn together, we can unite and accelerate this work in our beautifully changing community. Offering the equity training to all of us will be beneficial for us to understand what’s involved and that the training is not aimed at shaming or guilting anyone. I ask each of you as community members in White Bear Lake to reach out to our school board and let them know you support their racial equity plan. They need to hear from you.
DJ Bergeron
White Bear Lake
Coalition making progress
When a small group of us got together and formed the No Rush Line Coalition (NRLC), we thought that we might just strike a nerve in White Bear Lake, but we were all surprised at the outpouring of passion that met our efforts.
Our four appearances at Marketfest yielded hundreds of names on our petitions. People were lined up wanting to learn about how the planned Bus Rapid Transit project is going to adversely affect life in White Bear Lake as we’ve come to love it by running 89 60-foot buses per day into downtown White Bear Lake. Deb Neutkens’ story caused a ripple effect in the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The reaction to the articles resulted in overwhelming support that has come from individuals and business leaders in the east and north metro areas. We are constantly getting requests for more information through our www.NoRushLine.com website.
Now that Marketfest has ended, our coalition is beginning to move forward with other activities and our strategic planning continues. We have been in contact with Legislative leaders, City Council members, candidates looking to fill vacating positions, and more. We intend to carry our message all the way to the federal level.
We are not against buses. That needs to made clear. The No Rush Line Coalition wants the affected cities, Ramsey County and the Metropolitan Council to actually really listen to their constituents, put a stop to the project, reassess the need and look at the more sane options available in a post-COVID world. Everything that they say the Rush Line will do is already being done quite efficiently by MetroLink, Newtrax and Metro Mobility.
We still maintain that the Rush Line (now "The Purple Line") is unwanted, unneeded and totally unaffordable.
Greg Lees
White Bear Lake
It’s time for human rights commission
In the letters section of the Aug. 11 Press, two writers’ letters drew my attention in particular. Terry Nyblom labels a group seeking to establish a human rights commission in Vadnais Heights as “socialist.” Just before Mr. Nyblom’s letter is one from Anne Brooks, expressing her shock and outrage at a garage sale offering Nazi memorabilia for sale to the public. Ms. Brooks states, correctly, that Europe and the UK ban such sales. I will add that it is also against the law in Germany to sing, in public, the Nazi anthem, “Deutschland, Deutschland, Über Alles” (“Germany above everything”) One would be arrested.
How can anyone consider a human rights commission “socialist” or “progressive?” How can anyone be against human rights for all?
It makes sense to me that a human rights commission, established now, will put an effective mechanism in place to deal with issues as they arise. Ms. Brooks’ letter suggests that now may be the time.
Sandy Waterman
Vadnais Heights
