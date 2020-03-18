Politicized science
In response to Mr. Newell’s letter, “Climate has always changed,” support of petitionproject.org as a reputable source of information is misguided. I visited the site, and its flagship climate article was published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. This journal is the publishing arm of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a political advocacy group promoting conservative and ultraconservative viewpoints. The journal is not listed as reputable in any academic literature databases and has a history of publishing fanatical pieces that are not grounded in factual science. It omits and/or distorts facts for political bias to meet a philosophical agenda — not necessarily a purist take on science.
Mr. Newell further insinuated that 30,000 names on the petition must give the idea merit. To quote “The Wolf of Wall Street” film, “You gotta pump those numbers up! Those are rookie numbers in this racket!” Mark Sargent, who advocates for the outrageous anti-science viewpoints of Flat Earth on YouTube, has more than 85,000 subscribers. The number of signers to a petition, Mr. Newell, much like subscribers, does not equate to scientific truth.
Toby FitzSimons
Vadnais Heights
Trash a disgrace
The March 11 edition of the White Bear Press pictured 147 volunteers who picked up 247 pounds of trash left on frozen White Bear Lake. Over the last 10 years, more than 6,300 pounds of trash has been collected.
Who left all this trash?
Gary Zweig
White Bear Lake
Calling all fishermen
We recently completed a study about the effect lead has on the lakes and wildlife in Minnesota. Lead is an extremely dangerous product for sinkers; you should consider using alternatives for lead. Instead, you could use steel, tin, brass and clay for your sinkers. Think of all the times you have lost a sinker in the water, all the fish that ate them, the wildlife that eats fish, and now, all the fish you have eaten. That’s a lot of lead in the fish body and, potentially ours, too. As you continue to fish this winter season, consider buying nonlead fishing tackle from retailers like Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas and Strike King Fishing Tackle. It only takes one lead sinker to poison and kill a loon.
Brody Lashomb and Charlie Thompson
Oneka Elementary School, Hugo
Zebra mussels: what can you do?
We are fifth grade students at Oneka Elementary in Hugo. We have been doing some research on zebra mussels and would like to try and help get rid of them, so as you use your boats and other watercraft this summer, please be sure to check them for zebra mussels and other invasive species before moving them from and to lakes.
We need everyone’s help to keep them from spreading to other lakes. Once they are in a water body, they are difficult to remove, but there are some solutions.
We can clean zebra mussels and other invasive species from boats, trailers and water equipment. We can also drain the water from our boats, ballast tanks, motor, live well and bait containers. Also keep drain plugs out while transporting equipment.
We should also dispose of unwanted bait in the trash. Do all this before moving to a different body of water.
Piper Hjelmhaug and Cassidy Detlefsen
Oneka Elementary School, Hugo
Minnesota lynx
Did you know it is illegal to trap or hunt lynx? Lynx are getting accidentally trapped. Minnesota lynx are on the endangered list right now. Traps are set for other species, which result in accidental captures of lynx. There have been six known lynx deaths since 2000.
The lynx was once hunted and trapped in Minnesota, but due to declining numbers in Canada, the lynx has been protected in Minnesota since 1984. In 2000, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service classified the lynx as a federally threatened species. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says state and federal agencies have documented captures of 16 lynx over the past decade. While this may not seem like many, there are only believed to be 50 to 200 lynx in Minnesota.
How to avoid accidental take of lynx: setting traps in fields is better than setting them in forests, because lynx are less likely to be on agricultural territory. Also, hunters should not set traps by lynx footprints. Hunters should refer to the DNR for more information.
Rhys Berger, Alex Inman, Luke Larson and Sam Schleiss
Oneka Elementary School, Hugo
