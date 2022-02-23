Chamberlain is dyslexia champion
Recently the White Bear Press published two letters to the editor questioning the character of state Sen. Roger Chamberlain. I met Mr. Chamberlain when he was running for office; I offered to walk with him through my neighborhood and introduce him to those I knew. During the course of those walks, I found him to be a polite, thoughtful man who showed empathy for those he wanted to represent. I have never heard him make an ugly comment about an individual or a group of people.
He stood with parents of children dealing with dyslexia. The outcome was a bill requiring that students with reading difficulties be screened for signs of dyslexia, and that elementary teachers be required to learn the signs of dyslexia and receive instruction on evidence-based reading methods. Sen. Chamberlain sponsored the LETRS bill, which provides training to educators on how to teach language and literacy to all students. This is offered to elementary teachers through a two-year grant. I hope our teachers are utilizing this opportunity that Sen. Chamberlain spearheaded.
Ramona Jwanouskos
White Bear Lake
