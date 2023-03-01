Call to action for draft permit comment period
The Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG) worked closely with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Minnesota Department of Health on a draft air permit for Water Gremlin.
The initial draft permit, released in July 2022, had Water Gremlin challenging many points. They actually made the surprising move to suggest less regulation would be appropriate. This company violated many environmental laws, resulting in a rare temporary shutdown by the MPCA and more than $7.3 million in fines and corrective action. Water Gremlin demonstrated a complete lack of concern over human health and the environment as they operate, quite literally, in our backyard.
After issuance of the draft last July, MPCA reviewed comments made by community members and by Water Gremlin. They incorporated changes requested by citizens and made changes designed to ensure the second version of the draft permit is legally defensible, should Water Gremlin continue to challenge the permit provisions.
MPCA has allowed a 30-day public comment period on version two by 11:59 p.m. on March 3, 2023.
NCCG is grateful for the steadfast support of MPCA and MDH. The time and resources invested on this profoundly concerning problem that happened to us is truly impressive.
Although the permit is lengthy, NCCG is familiar with the content. We support MPCA and MDH in ensuring our concerns are addressed and reflected in the draft. Most importantly, we believe the permit holds Water Gremlin accountable for its conduct going forward. Based on history, this company must be tightly regulated.
As your neighbor, I’m asking you to offer comment to the MPCA in support of the draft permit. And NCCG, MPCA and MDH will continue to remain actively involved.
Even if you registered a comment supporting the previous version, we ask you to underscore that support with a comment on the latest version. It’s easily done, and only needs to be clear in your support and expectation that MPCA will uphold the regulatory requirements included in the permit.
Comments can be registered:
Sheri Smith
White Bear Lake
Community Member, Neighbor & NCCG Board
Enjoyed feature articles
We really appreciated and enjoyed reading the Feb. 22 edition of the White Bear Press. The articles on Pioneers of Equality about the Goins family, the local Survivor contestant Carolyn Wiger and several of the other features were interesting and well done.
We are fortunate to have such an excellent local newspaper — let’s continue to support our community press!
Craig Miller and Paul Moss
White Bear Lake
Freedom for all Americans
As an American, I believe everyone should have the freedom to make their own reproductive health decisions.
For too long, Minnesotans’ rights to access safe and legal abortion care have been curtailed by unconstitutional restrictions, passed over decades by extreme anti-abortion activists. These restrictions have created barriers to care and caused unnecessary trauma for people seeking care for an abortion or complicated pregnancy. It’s time to change this.
The Reproductive Freedom Codification Act would remove the unconstitutional restrictions that have been hindering Minnesotans from accessing the care they need. It would end state-mandated anti-abortion propaganda, allow for licensed health care providers to offer abortion care, stop the law requiring minors seeking abortion care to notify both parents—even if they have no relationship with one or both parents, or if those relationships are abusive—and prevent anti-abortion activists from accessing private medical information.
I urge our state legislators to support the Reproductive Freedom Codification Act and ensure Minnesotans’ dignity, privacy and care.
Barbara Clark
Vadnais Heights
Grateful for leaders
Recent letters to the editor have voiced well-deserved praise for our state Legislature, Vadnais Heights Mayor Mike Krachmer and the Vadnais City Council, in particular for addressing climate change in substantive ways and promoting clean and renewable energy. Our state Sen. Heather Gustafson has likewise been lauded for moving swiftly on one of her campaign promises — to work to reduce state taxes on Social Security and pensions.
We would like to additionally highlight the incredible work of our state Rep. Brion Curran, who has also hit the ground running as our newly elected representative. She has put two bills forward to modify the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board. The POST Board is an organization that regulates and licenses law enforcement officers in the state and oversees standards of conduct, training, licensure and more. As a former Chisago County Sheriff’s Deputy and 911 dispatcher, she knows the importance of building trust with law enforcement.
Her first bill is a simple change to require that background checks be done by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is standard for other license requirements. It would also allow that data to be shared with the POST Board. The second bill mandates that law enforcement agencies share information about investigations into law enforcement personnel with the POST Board. Currently, a lengthy and cumbersome court process does not allow the POST Board to take swift action to revoke the licenses of officers who break the law. These measures would increase trust and transparency with the public and increase confidence in all our great officers who work to protect Minnesotans every day.
We are grateful to have such enthusiastic leadership at both the state and local level to address the pressing needs of our time.
Louis Asher and Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
Ode to plow drivers
If Joyce Kilmer were around today, it is possible — though I admit not likely — that he might write a poem about snowplows. Maybe.
And if so, it might go something like this ...
PLOWS
I’d like us all to thank right now
The folks who drive the lovely plow.
The plow, so shrouded all around
With swirling snow in glistening cloud.
The plow that wakes from morning sleep
With that familiar “beep-beep-beep”.
Then after noon we hear the sound
The roaring engine; clean-up round.
And I with shovel then do strive
With the mound across my drive.
Poem made, my thanks are said,
I think will go back to bed.
Thank you plow drivers, from all of us.
John Connerton
White Bear Township
Recognize Sports Center
Recently I stopped at the Senior Center in White Bear Lake to commend Jon Anderson and the group he worked with to make the Hockey Day Minnesota the great success that it was. All of the volunteers and others deserve a standing O for their hard work. Of particular note was the historical presentation about the Hippodrome Rink, located near the old middle school, now the district office, I think. I recall helping flood not only the Hippodrome but the other rinks to the north of the Hip. The contribution that building has made to the community is of historical significance to the community. From its use as a cow barn to hockey programs, I am sure it is a cherished reminder to many of us older citizens. Not to take away from its contribution, however, I was confused as to the lack of recognition to another facility that has heavily contributed to the hockey and figure skating programs, furthering their success in the community—that is, the White Bear Lake Sports Center. It too has helped develop the Hockey Day Minnesota culture to the point that some skaters in both hockey and figure skate have gone on to be successful not only in the state, but nationally, and I believe internationally. I was disappointed that virtually no recognition was granted to the White Bear Lake Sports Center and its staff.
Larry Flaherty
White Bear Lake
Other people’s money
I was interested in seeing how the Vadnais Heights City Council would vote on accepting an MPCA grant for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. They did delay voting on it. It sounded like the council would have considered accepting the grant if it covered 80% or more of the costs. Katherine Doll Kanne stated that she did not want to wait too long before we added EV charging stations. She said that her relative owned a Tesla, and would not stay in Vadnais Heights hotels because we had no EV charging stations. She also said that the city should own the chargers so we could charge what we wanted to. Kelly Jozwowski said that she had just purchased an EV but had not taken a road trip to experience charging issues. She said that city-owned EV chargers at our Fire Station on County Road E would get used by EV owners who are willing to walk a couple of blocks to restaurants, shopping or to our medical facilities.
The worst decisions are made when you are spending other people’s money on other people. The council considered spending money that belongs to the general public for EV vehicles that most people do not own and most can’t afford. If local businesses found that they were losing customers because they had no EV chargers, they would install them.
The council’s green agenda is creating two classes of people; those who can afford a higher cost lifestyle, and those who can’t. You can see this when you go to a business that has EV chargers; they don’t put them at the back of the parking lot, they put them close to the front door. I don’t park my gasoline vehicle in an EV charging spot, but an EV can park anywhere. I’ve seen EV owners that park in those spots that are close to the front door for only a few minutes because they can, not because they need a charge. To be realistic, electric car owners can’t expect that there will be chargers at every location they go to.
Craig Johnson
Vadnais Height
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.