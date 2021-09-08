School board should listen
To whom is the school board listening if not the people who elected them?
This is in reference to an article in the Aug. 18 White Bear Press. A public forum took place on Aug. 9 in which people participated in order to express their opinions to school board members. It was reported that the White Bear Lake School District had passed rules prohibiting clapping, cheering, vocalizing approval or disapproval, or booing. Rules that discourage the negative aspect of disrespect, such as booing, is understandable, but when has clapping and cheering been considered abrasive? I have experienced applause and cheering to be an expression of approval, support, appreciation, encouragement and agreement. Is this “public forum” in name only, rather than an opportunity for school board members and their constituents to share information? Obviously, the attending adults felt a responsibility and a right to express their opinions regarding educational policies that affect our community’s students.
Hopefully, moving forward, this open platform will promote free and positive expression without resorting to tactics of suppression. In addition to inhibiting the ability to provide positive acknowledgement on a given topic, a comment made by an elected board member regarding adults applauding in support of a young middle school student who voiced her concerns at the meeting, was condescending and disrespectful.
School board members would do well to listen to the caring adults who take the time and make the effort to attend these meetings. The message I got is that these people made it a priority to express what they believe is in the best interest of our young children’s education and overall well-being. Let’s find a respectful way, by all parties involved, to work together in order to get issues resolved for the sake of the children. Isn’t that what we all want?
This fall, I encourage White Bear residents to support our children and our school board by voting in the school board election.
Polly Barth
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.