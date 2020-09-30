PAID LETTER
Rogers will be effective
I will be voting for Steve Rogers for Vadnais Heights City Council because — although Vadnais Heights residents have traditionally been very self-reliant in the past — I am concerned that new situations will crop up and we will need the ear of someone who truly listens to our concerns on the City Council.
For instance, Vadnais Heights, Shoreview and Little Canada have all had issues in certain areas with water encroaching on people’s property. With climate change, this may become gradually more widespread or a sudden high rainfall event might occur. That’s why we need someone on the council who will pay attention to individual homeowners regarding this issue as well as other complex issues and make sure there are solid, transparent plans going forward.
Steve Rogers has the people and communication skills to be an effective voice for us on the City Council. He will be responsive to residents’ needs at a time when we may find new concerns on our doorstep.
Margaret Seibel
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Rogers and Goebel have my vote
Today I had coffee with Steve Rogers and Erik Goebel, who are running for Vadnais City Council. After getting to know these gentlemen I couldn't be more excited to include them among our city's leadership. Erik told me how his experience as a scientist and a small-business owner shape his approach to governance and priorities; increased transparency, no performative politics, using predictive models for budgeting and basing decisions on data. Steve stressed the importance of asking questions, approaching decisions without personal bias or agenda and actively listening to all sides. He knows we are most efficient when articulating goals and aligning strategy to stay focused on those goals.
Steve reminded us that the American system is built on civic involvement. Both candidates describe themselves as "neighbors who love Vadnais Heights" and they want to do their part for their community. They want to keep alive the things that make Vadnais a special place to live, prune practices that could be addressed in a better way and move the city toward best practices in community engagement and governance. They're both excited to increase environmental sustainability and save money and resources by joining the GreenStep cities program. They support the work of the newly formed Community Engagement Committee to guide critical conversations about building a more safe, just and equitable community for everyone.
Coming out of the pandemic, they felt that building up the vibrancy of the community could be achieved through thinking creatively about solutions and services that support local businesses, transcend divisions and encourage us all to be active community members. We talked about ideas like developing a walkable district in the city center, a community gathering space, arts and cultural programs, educational programs and events to just get to know your neighbors.
These guys really seem to have their heads and their hearts in the right place. They're the kind of people I want to trust with city leadership. I'm going to be voting for the Scientist (Erik Goebel) and the Superhero (Steve Rogers) in November and suggest that you do as well.
Tim Cheesebrow
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Vosooney knows what’s going on
We have known Tony Vosooney and his family for several years, and we enthusiastically support his candidacy for the Mahtomedi District School Board. Tony is very involved in this community and has comprehensive knowledge about the issues facing our schools. He is committed to providing the best social and educational experience for our students. You can be assured that he will perform this task with integrity, an invaluable quality for such an important position. At our house, when we want to know what's going on, we always "Ask Tony.”
Robert and Barbara Manning
Grant
PAID LETTER
Stofferahn has the right vision
In our election for state Senator, I am voting for Justin Stofferahn and I hope you will too. Justin brings a real-world understanding of the challenges we face as Minnesotans, and his career has been all about public service (check out his website). His character and values represent the sane, responsible, enlightened and community-oriented approach to government that we badly need in these trying times. We also need someone with the vision and energy to help build a future that leaves us more safe, healthy and secure than we are today. Justin is that person.
Amy Okaya
White Bear Lake
Crosswalk a major improvement
I’m writing to express my gratitude to Washington County, Mahtomedi and WSB Engineering for the new crosswalk on 244 near Aldi. Its location away from intersections permits a short crossing distance, direct eye contact with drivers and no chance of danger from multiple traffic lanes. I tried it this morning: Even without the flashing lights that will draw attention, it is a vast improvement. Some have asked why it is not located at an intersection, but of course the crosswalk is for people and bikes, not cars. In this location it connects to the trails through Wedgewood Park, the sidewalks on both sides, and serves those elderly folks who live nearby. So logical, indeed, is the mid-block location that it has been suggested for other difficult spots, such as near the Arbors community at US 61. More improvement to 244 is to come as the “turnback” process continues, and this is a great start!
Steven Wolgamot
Mahtomedi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.