Mahtomedi needs skateboard park
I think there should be a place for people to skateboard at a park or area close to the Mahtomedi schools. There isn't really a place to hang out and do skateboard tricks in Mahtomedi. A skateboard park would have a flat area that is smooth so you can ride safely, and some ramps or rails you could do tricks on.
Right now, there's not a place to do tricks in one area, and a lot of the streets and sidewalks are bumpy. Also, there aren't any skateparks close enough for kids to get there on their own. A skate park would be a great place to help people learn tricks and would be safe compared to streets and sidewalks.
I hope Mahtomedi City Council will consider this idea.
Luke Newman
Mahtomedi
Thank you, postal workers
I would like to thank the post office workers in general for getting the mail to us day after day and overall doing a very accurate job of it.
Also, I’d like to give an extra thank you to the post office worker that found a small envelope with a check in it that I meant to bring and give to church the next Sunday. It got mixed up with other letters I dropped in the big mailboxes. Apparently when sorting mail, they came across my envelope and saw to it that it got put in my mailbox a few days later.
I think that really speaks to the honesty and caliber of people who are working at what some would classify as a tedious job. Thanks again. That made my day a lot brighter.
Glen Alstad
White Bear Lake
Glad pilot survived
To the pilot who crashed his float plane and wrote it off as an "expensive result of an active life." I say no, sir. If it was true that your gear was down, that was an expensive result of an error while flying a float plane. I'm glad you survived.
Andy Murphy
White Bear Lake
Vote out Met Council
The recent opinion piece in the White Bear Press ("Helping home and business owners invest in clean water" by Charlie Zelle, chair of the Metropolitan Council) raises serious and legitimate concerns about the focus and function of this unelected "governing" body.
Mr. Zelle makes his case that we must expend billions of dollars to purify our waste treatment system from groundwater seepage — funds as authorized by the state Legislature and an new extension of the Metropolitan Council's intrusion into private homes. Let me get this straight — we must protect our treatment systems from seepage of groundwater into the system designed to properly transport wastewater and raw sewage, where it would be properly treated. We cannot allow this! Makes perfect sense. This, along with the statement that the Metropolitan Council also claims authority over "the region's largest housing agency" represent both a misguided incompetency — witness its performance on the rapid transit construction fiasco in south Minneapolis and its handling of the Purple Line plans in our community — and a dangerous usurpation of local community control by an unelected, unaccountable level of government. What about local watershed districts, local conservation authorities and the DNR? Time to vote to abolish this harmful illegitimate entity.
Randall K. Johnson
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
I support Gustafson
Looking at the state Senate race in our district (SD36), there is one candidate who clearly stands out. Heather Gustafson has everything I am looking for in a candidate. She has deep roots in the community and as a local high school teacher has been helping to improve lives through education for years. Heather also takes a pragmatic and commonsense approach to issues, which has earned her support across the political spectrum. I am fully confident that Heather Gustafson will help our local economy by supporting responsible tax cuts, job training and retention programs, along with affordable child care options. I also have no doubt that Heather will continue to work to provide every child in Minnesota with a world-class education by providing students and teachers with the support and resources they need. Finally, Heather will help safeguard women’s reproductive rights, private decisions about who we love, how we raise our children or how we vote from government overreach.
All in all, I could not ask for a better candidate to represent me and my family, that is why I will be voting for Heather Gustafson on Nov. 8, and I hope you will too!
Joel Juen
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
We need effective solutions
I would like to respond to Joel Lissick's letter, “Vote for the Environment.”
Let’s look at what the primary cause of carbon dioxide is. Some years ago, someone or some group thought it would be a good idea to begin a process of deforestation in the rainforests of Africa and in the Amazon. I believe the idea was to open fertile land for agricultural purposes. It turns out that was a huge mistake. That was the beginning and is now probably the major cause of the increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Fossil fuels do contribute, but my guess is not to the extreme the Democratic party would have you believe. They seem to love to take situations and twist them to fit their narrative. Unless and until we resolve the problems caused by deforestation, we will not be able to get on top of the problem. We in America are also guilty of deforestation in an effort to build more structures for many reasons.
Now what exactly is Heather Gustafson going to do to correct this situation, other than throw more money at ineffective solutions?
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Candidate brings skills from military experience
I write this letter in support of Susie Strom for the Minnesota House, District 36A.
Susie brings a host of skills necessary to provide leadership in this complex, political environment. After receiving her law degree at the University of Minnesota Law School, she joined the U.S. Army, where she served on active duty as a judge advocate or attorney in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG Corps) for almost five years. Susie served in a variety of duty positions, including as special victims counsel and advocating directly for sexual assault survivors in the military. She also served as a military prosecutor or trial counsel, where she was responsible for the military justice matters of her unit, including leading paralegal Soldiers and prosecuting cases at courts-martial. She continues to serve our country as a judge advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve. The skills that Susie learned in the Army — discipline, organizational skills, problem-solving, working through complex issues — will serve her well as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. I encourage voters in District 36A to get to know Susie and support her in the upcoming election.
Paul Tillquist
North Oaks
PAID LETTER
Use our tax money for things we value
Everyone knows a kid who does not do well with distance learning. Kids need others around them so they learn the give-and-take of playing with a variety of children. Parents try to provide their kids with a good education, but most are not educators. Online learning, they find, falls short when it comes to mathematics. They may be at a loss. And the coronavirus has interrupted everything.
Many people are afraid to go out at night to concerts or ball games because of all the crime, and because everything costs more. We would like to have legislators who legislate. We complain about the Supreme Court's recent decisions, but if our legislators would listen to the voters, we would have the laws we want to live by. We would have support for reproductive freedom, same-sex marriages and other civil rights we value. We could also have sufficient funding for public safety and our schools.
We had a budget surplus of over $7 billion last year, and our legislators couldn't agree on how to spend it to benefit us. They kicked the can down the road thinking they would score political points with elections coming up this fall. My senator, Roger Chamberlain, who is chair of the Education Committee, has not scored any points with me. He had the chance to negotiate and finally fully fund our schools, but he chose not to listen to us. I have no confidence in him anymore. Let's use our tax money for things we value. Families, health care, education, public safety and public health. Let's vote for Heather Gustafson who has values like most of us, and has pledged to listen and work for us.
Judith Szalapski
White Bear Lake
