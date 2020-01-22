Amidst denial, greenhouse gases continue to rise
I’m writing in response to letters from Ron Klick and Christopher Foley in the Jan. 8 Letters to the Editor. They both deny that the world’s climate is in any trouble due to the estimated 36 billion tons of carbon dioxide that humans have been putting into the atmosphere every year from burning fossil fuels.
In making his case, Mr. Klick describes as experts Roy Spencer, Christopher Monckton and Richard Lindze. Mr. Foley also quotes from Richard Lindze in his letter. Spencer, Monckton and Lindze are on a list of well-known climate science deniers found here http://skepticalscience.com/misinformers, which includes links to accurate information. I encourage Mr. Klick, Mr. Foley and the rest of your readers to check it out.
Mr. Foley also mentioned something called the “Planck-Schwarzschild curve,” and asked us to look it up. I did look it up, but it doesn’t support Mr. Foley’s conclusion that “the greenhouse warming effect of CO2 has already been achieved.” That conclusion is simply false; it’s one more claim on a long list of false claims that are described on the skepticalscience.com website.
What’s the appeal of denying that the mind-boggling quantity of greenhouse gas being dumped into the atmosphere has any effect, despite ample evidence that the climate is already going haywire? Mr. Foley provides one clue, when he writes, “Please do not weaponize the weather or climate for political purposes.” Conservatives tend to believe, with Ronald Reagan, that “government is the problem, not the solution.”
If climate change is being caused by humans and actually does threaten things like several feet of sea level rise and many species of animals dying out within one or two human lifetimes, it’s impossible to imagine a solution that doesn’t include government action. This would be a very hard pill for conservatives to swallow. It’s also no fun for anyone to think about the lifestyle changes that might be needed. So, I understand the strong desire of many people to deny that there’s a problem.
Because of all this denial, little has been done and greenhouse gas levels continue to rise. If the great majority of climate scientists are right, the likely damage to our planet will be staggering. I hope Mr. Klick, Mr. Foley and others of like mind will consider this. Al Gore and John Kerry might be wrong about some things, as Mr. Klick seems to think, but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong about everything.
Peter Helgeson
Vadnais Heights
Presidential privilege, diplomatic immunity and other atrocities
In August of this year Harry Dunn, a 19-year-old Brit on a motorcycle, was overrun and killed by a motorist who was reportedly driving recklessly. An American has been charged in the case. Anne Sacoolas, the driver, fled to the United States rather than face those charges. She happens to be married to a U.S. Intelligence Officer stationed at a British military base.
Washington has denied the Brit’s request for extradition on the grounds of “diplomatic immunity.” What has that got to do with it? Do all U.S. Service people have carte blanche to avoid prosecution for whatever crimes they may wish to commit on foreign soil?
Do you really believe that “no man is above the law”? Think again.
Kristen Brodie
White Bear Lake
Taxed already
To Governor Tim Walz, Rep. Ami Wazlawik and Sen. Roger Chamberlain,
I like Sen. Paul Gazelka's proposal to end the low blow taxing of Social Security benefits. I was taxed already on that money. Unlike you, I am retired and on a fixed income and my school district just got a huge property tax increase on my house. Yes, let's tax seniors out of their homes. Seniors vote and we're paying attention on how you vote.
Mark Herwig
White Bear Lake
Lions thank donors
The Vadnais Heights Lions wish to thank the many businesses, organizations and individuals for donating nonperishable food, toys/gifts and monetary gifts to the Vadnais Heights Lions Club Foundation to provide for the annual Toy/Food Drive to help less fortunate Vadnais Heights families. The distribution was held on Saturday, Dec. 21, with more than 3,000 pounds of food, well over 1,100 toys/gifts and approximately $14,000 donated during the months leading up to the distribution. Over 120 families, including more than 200 children and grandchildren between infant and age 16, were served with multiple gifts, and approximately 50 pounds of food per person. The leftover toys will support our upcoming Easter egg hunt and a local school carnival. The excess food and dollars will help provide for the monthly food distributions or emergency food to less fortunate families. The Vadnais Heights Lions members and community volunteers put in well over 250 volunteer hours to make this program successful. The Vadnais Heights Lions thank you for your support of this very important endeavor. For more information, go to: e-clubhouse.org/sites/vadnaishts
Vadnais Heights Lions Club Holiday Toy/Food Drive Committee
Sainted by former student
I worked as a paraprofessional for 35 years for White Bear Schools. While at a salon recently, I met a former student who had attended Central Middle School where I helped special needs students in mainstream classes. Kari left before I was done having a pedicure and manicure at Lovely Nails in White Bear Lake. When I was going to pay my bill, I found out Kari had paid my bill. This kind gesture brought tears to my eyes. What a fine young lady Kari is. She works as a RN at Regions Hospital. They are lucky to have her working there.
I have always loved your paper.
Anita Haider
Oakdale
