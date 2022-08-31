Facility will be missed
After 22 years of serving patients, many of them from White Bear Lake, Pillars Hospice in Oakdale is being closed by Fairview Health effective Sept. 9. Pillars Hospice is an eight-bed facility serving the terminally ill, not to be confused with Pillars of White Bear Lake.
I was a volunteer there for the past year and a half and I am sad to see it close. Pillars Hospice was loved by all, including staff, volunteers, patients and family. It would be nice to see another health organization take it over.
Brad Wilm
White Bear Lake
PAiD LETTER
Education not 1-size-fits-all
I’m a recently retired educator with a lifetime of great memories with my students and the White Bear Lake school community. I also remember with less fondness the 12-16 hour days spent planning, preparing, assessing and more, because in education, one size doesn’t fit all. I worked as long as necessary to complete my job on time.
Can Sen. Roger Chamberlain say the same? As chair of the Education Committee, Roger let our students down once again by not getting his job done. He focused on a single literacy program designed to help only our youngest students. What about the older students who are already readers? What about the middle and high school students who struggle with mental illness or repeated exposure to trauma? What about the 4.0 GPA, all-star athlete contemplating suicide?
Educators have always known that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for our students. Roger dodged the chance for real success by ignoring the school experts. He stuck to a $30 million literacy bill even though Minnesota came out of the pandemic with a $9 billion budget surplus! It’s time to elect someone who is used to getting the job done. As an educator, Heather Gustafson will honor her commitment to do what’s right for all students and our communities. That’s why I ask you to join me in dodging Roger on Nov. 8. Vote for Heather Gustafson, Minnesota State Senate.
Karla Keller
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Candidate stands his ground
The past few years have had us on a rollercoaster of how to feel about public safety. When the nation watched tragedy unfold in a nine-minute video, emotions took over. The majority of us agreed that changes needed to be made, and the most impassioned were lost in anger. Individuals, businesses, and community leaders scrambled to make public statements. Community representatives were chastised no matter what they did or said, and we were eventually asked to question the existence of policing and pick a side: defund or defend.
This was a defining moment for our state. Citizens were outraged, ultimatums were made and people were painted into a corner. But public leaders needed to be stronger than us. They were elected to legislate, correct problems and create solutions, not pander to coercion that stands on “all or none” logic.
It was only a year ago that a stunning majority of DFL leadership voiced support as Minneapolis held a vote to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Next, decisions were made to decrease sentencing guidelines for repeat, violent criminals, including those in illegal possession of a firearm. And now, with an election on the horizon, these same leaders are discussing their concerns for public safety by introducing the "100 Million Dollar Public Safety Package" which, interestingly, funnels a majority of its funds to community nonprofits and violence interrupters. The aftermath of statements made by community leaders about policing continues to hurt our communities and consequences are hard to find.
No matter how unpopular the opinion was at the time, Elliott Engen, running in the district for state representative, spoke out against crime and movements to abolish the police. During the height of Minnesota’s record crime wave, I heard those who opposed him call him a variety of names for his position. He stood his ground and supported public safety professionals across the state. Elliott is endorsed by the Minnesota Police Officer’s Union and recognizes that when a community works together, it can build — not burn.
Jan Johnson
White Bear Lake
