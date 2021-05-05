Good story
Kudos to Loretta Harding, who wrote such an interesting article about our former neighbor, Jay Christensen. “Local boy does good” about his success in videography warmed my heart. In these troubled times, so refreshing to read some good news!
Karen Eian
Mahtomedi
Input on ash trees
In response to the story, “Ash trees time running out in city," there is another way of looking at the tragedy of ash trees. We, too, several years ago, injected our five ash trees with insecticide in the hopes of keeping the trees. Upon a chance meeting of the Minnesota State Ecologist, I asked what the impact of the treatment is on other insects that we rely on for our sustainability. He said, "all the insects that touch the tree will die." It alarmed me. I love my trees, and their loss would be terrible. But insects are consumed by birds, also precious to me. They live in my ash trees. I stopped the insecticide treatment, knowing the consequences to the ash trees. I am replacing the ash trees with native trees such as burr oak, remembering that our birds and insects need not only trees, but native trees, to thrive.
Ann Frisch
White Bear Lake
Be part of the future
I recently listened to Don Shelby speak (sponsored by Northeast Metro Climate Action, www.northeastmetroclimateaction.org) on the topic of Climate Crisis. Baby boomers, you may remember the I-team investigative reporting started by Don Shelby. He has devoted his journalist career to knowledge, understanding and reporting the facts.
How would I summarize what he said: “The world is changing.” It does not really matter what you believe regarding climate change, what matters is that you understand the world is changing and you must change as well if you do not want yourself and your family to be harmed and left behind.
It is not just weather we are talking about; it is the thousands of unintended consequences because of the climate changing. Here are a just a few that hit close to home.
• Food scarcity (even at home here in the corn belt), where land to support the growth of crops has been destroyed at an alarming rate due to overproduction and heavy use of fertilizers. Your children and grandchildren could face the very real prospect of starvation.
• Water scarcity/water wars (even in the land of 10,000 lakes) due to droughts, population growth and pollution
• What about your 401K? Financial markets are moving away from investing in carbon-intensive businesses. Have you looked at your 401K investments and savings? Businesses see the changing world and are embracing it vs. denying or fighting it. Do not be caught behind the curve.
• We are still fighting over gas mileage! Who does not want to save money buying gas? Even major auto manufacturers are aggressively moving towards manufacturing electric vehicles and vehicles with high MPG. Why would we not want to support this and save money?
Do not fight the change that is happening — understand it. Opportunities abound to reinvent your career or your business. The sustainability of your family, job and business is based on whether you will be a part of the future or left behind.
Judy Lissick
Vadnais Heights
Event is a treasure
To the city of White Bear: Thank you for having and marketing Trash to Treasure Day.
To those who picked up my stuff: Thank you! I especially got a laugh out of the 3-truck/trailer caravan.
To those who put out stuff on the curb: Thank you for your participation, as I found a few things and I saw plenty of good finds.
To those who did not put out stuff: Please do! Everyone has extra stuff, and it’s like magic ... it disappears.
As one person said, “It’s the best day of the year!”
Kimberly Werner
White Bear Lake
Thanks for supporting dog rescue
I would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff and patrons of the White Bear Lake American Legion, Post 168. The Bark Bingo Fundraiser for Coco's Heart Dog Rescue was an amazing success due to all of your work and generosity: Bingo, a bake sale, a silent auction with fabulous baskets and delicious food. What a blast! Every penny will help save another deserving and disadvantaged dog. Because of kind and generous people like you, we have been able to save over 10,000 dogs in the last 10 years. Thank you, thank you for the great idea and perfect execution. I was so proud to be among all of you that night. With deep gratitude and appreciation.
Laurie Wenker
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.