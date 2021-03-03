Try Nordic skiing
I am a senior at White Bear Lake High School and in the middle of my second year on the White Bear Nordic team. I would like to talk about the impact that the pandemic has had on this year and the impact that this sport has had on me.
Nordic, as you might know, is the competitive sport of cross-country skiing. It’s different than downhill skiing (in Nordic we say "real skiers ski up the hill"). The White Bear Lake Nordic team is a team of around 50 students in grades ranging between seventh and 12th and ranging in skill level from beginner skiers learning to ski to experienced skiers competing near the state level. We practice six days a week after school and on Saturday mornings.
COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on our 2020-2021 season. In past years, we took the bus from South Campus to Battle Creek Regional Park (our practicing ground) which, to me, held the best experience of Nordic, but the pandemic took that away. Another thing that the pandemic has changed is the mask element. Due to COVID-19, we are required to mask up for the entirety of practice, which means we are doing workouts with them on. Nordic races usually have around four teams racing at a time, but this year they are only head-to-head races. One last thing that the pandemic took away from us was the annual ski trip our team took up to Giant’s Ridge, where we rented a house to stay in for a few days for intense training and beautiful trails.
All of these things were let-downs, but they are a small price to pay to ski with some of the most wonderful and respectful group of people. Even though this year stinks, I still go ski every day because I love the sport, and the people that I am around. I challenge you to go give it a try and see how much you like it!
Tony Perfetti
White Bear Lake
The injustice of false positives
On Feb. 5, I took a COVID-19 test through the athletic department at the University of St. Thomas so I could run track with my team. It is required for all athletes to get a negative result to participate in their sport, but on that day I tested positive. I was informed that I had to go into isolation until Feb. 16, I would not be able to practice with my team until Feb. 22 so my heart to be monitored, and I would need to miss our meet on Feb. 19.
The only issue is that I never actually had COVID.
I never had a single symptom. The week leading up to my positive test, most of my time, had been spent in isolation. We had 6 a.m. practice, so my days were spent doing online school, running, and taking naps. None of the girls in my pod had tested positive, and I had not been in contact with anyone who was. On top of that, back in January I had received an email saying that there was an issue with false positives in the required athlete testing. Finally, I got tested twice more at an off-campus PCR site, and both tests came back negative.
Still, it did not matter. I still couldn’t practice, and I still couldn’t compete. After further inquiry, I discovered that this was because of a Minnesota Department of Health policy, and the University of St. Thomas could lose government funding if it did not comply with that policy. Once you test positive, they must treat it like a positive — even if all the evidence proves otherwise.
This policy negatively affects people all across Minnesota. It even includes those who are not athletes, like my roommate who had to quarantine for being “exposed” to me.
COVID-19 stole my senior track season, my last months of high school, and my graduation, but the damage that these false positives cause is because of the Minnesota Department of Health. There is an easy fix to this issue, yet those who can do something about it choose not to.
Sarah Stellmach
Mahtomedi
Check out ranked-choice voting
I am not a political extremist, I am not prone to hyperbole, and I don’t easily get worked up.
Nonetheless, I must express that I am deeply alarmed by the degree to which polarization, disinformation and negative partisanship are tearing our nation apart. While those issues all came to a head on Jan. 6, the truth is that they have long existed and that they will only get worse if left to fester. The status quo will continue to drive citizen to the extreme margins of opinion and entrench tribal warfare.
We need a political system and process that nurtures conversation, compromise, and policy that serves the entire electorate. We need election reform more than ever, and ranked-choice voting has the potential to be a powerful part of the solution.
Ranked choice voting (RCV) elects candidates who are best able to build a broad coalition of support. Then, once in office, those officials must govern on behalf of that coalition to earn reelection. This would be a hugely good thing for voters.
No matter your political leaning, if you would like a future in which our political leaders build coalitions of support to win, govern on behalf of all, then you are a supporter of ranked-choice voting.
The Minnesota House and Senate are considering bills to adopt RCV. Please join me in writing and calling your legislators to ask them to do all they can to support HF 89 and SF 218. I have done so for mine: Rep. Becker-Finn and Sen. Isaacson.
It’s going to take all of us pulling together to get us out of this muck. So, let’s get to work.
Mike Krachmer
Vadnais Heights
Dog walkers aremwalking the walk
Two concerns:
1. When will the White Bear Library open so people can go inside? Could we not come up with appropriate guidelines? Would be great.
2. Regarding “City Council notes” from Feb. 12 White Bear Press: “Our sidewalks are not walkable for three to four months a year,” said Kevin Edberg. I live off of Hazel Street — people, especially dog walkers, are walking the sidewalk. The packed snow sidewalk feels safer than the streets and driveways. Of course, there are times one prefers the street. People do use sidewalks throughout winter.
Patricia Mattson
White Bear Lake
VH4Change: Who we are and what we do
Last spring, I started Vadnais Heights for Change. We’re a 100% grassroots neighborhood group that doesn’t take or raise any money. We are not affiliated with any party or politician. We do offer support to local candidates who match the values that are popular in Vadnais Heights, but mostly we are active in the community through volunteerism. Bob Morse’s recent letter is partisan and looking for revenge.
Let me, the person who started this group, tell you exactly who we are and what we do. We are not secret; anyone can find us. There’s not a membership, you can just check out our website, vh4change.com, and sign up for a weekly email if you want to. That’s it. We are not a DFL group. Some of us are Democrats, some of us are Republicans, and some don’t care about politics at all. Let’s be crystal clear on this — we have not nor will we ever take money from a DFL PAC. Bob should apologize for his paranoid accusations. Furthermore, calling council members puppets because they listen to their constituents might be an indication of why Bob lost the election.
In the past nine months, VH4Change has collected hundreds of pounds of food for the Vadnais Heights Food Shelf, made masks to help fight the spread of COVID, helped increase voter turnout, advocated for conservation and a Human Rights Commission, volunteered with city committees, and recently made over 150 Valentine’s Day cards for local senior citizens. We also meet virtually for coffee once a month. Pretty scary, huh?
It’s rich to have Bob accuse citizens of a secret agenda when he and Council Member Urban were so quick to write matching letters. Elected leaders should hear from voters when they push for government overreach, as Urban did. It’s strange that Urban is so comfortable with aggressively going after a voter by name, publishing it in the paper, and then still claims to care about safety.
I hope this puts it all to rest.
Heather Gustafson
Vadnais Heights
Bill would limit ability to control own websites
Sen. Roger Chamberlain introduced a bill that would prohibit the ability of websites to monitor and enforce rules of moderation and good behavior on online tools like Facebook, Next Door, fishing web sites that allow user comments, etc. — Senate File 1253. Many of us have been on these sites when bullies of all types bring rude behavior to the forefront and are so pleased when the moderators remove them.
In his definition of "political ideology," Chamberlain includes politics, economics, government, social movements and ethics. This would overrule an individual's or a business' ability to operate their website as they please. This seems like a tremendous government overreach into peoples' lives and their right to associate with people at a set level of decorum. If we think back to Jan. 6 or into the future, a website owner would not be able to bar people from inciting violence. They would not be able to bar someone spouting racist views.
This newspaper has the right to publish or not publish any letter to the editor; why would a newspaper be different from a website? I am sure that Sen. Chamberlain is upset that he can no longer read tweets from the former president, and that is why he has introduced this legislation. There is no shortage of places on the internet for people to post whatever views they like. Imagine a restaurant review site lacking the ability to block vicious reviews or threats. Imagine a fishing site that blocks racist remarks about groups of anglers. As a matter of fact, one of my favorite fishing sites just announced that they blocked a bunch of people for just being jerks. Comments were overwhelmingly supportive.
This is a terrible idea, Sen. Chamberlain!
Bill Coleman
Mahtomedi
