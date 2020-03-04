Responses appreciated
I am grateful for the responses to my letter of a few weeks ago. A lack of reaction would have been disappointing, similar to throwing a party and having nobody show up.
I appreciate the level of agreement we were able to enjoy. The first response stated, “Science is not without its share of errors,” a point I endeavored to make. Open peer-review discussion of questions and disagreements will lead us all into greater consensus, whereas labeling and name-calling may only promote retreat into tribalistic orthodoxies.
The second letter writer’s engagement in stewardship of the Earth’s resources is most welcome. He can be assured that he is doing it not without my involvement, albeit in perhaps different circles. I honestly don’t wish to wind up, as did the prodigal son, sleeping with the pigs.
The Earth, as also our republic, is a magnanimous gift. We can keep one at the expense of the other. Or we can engage one another, as neighbors and citizens, in a robust yet civil and respectful manner, as we steward both. My vote is for the latter.
And a thank-you goes to the White Bear Press for printing my over-the-limit letter. Local newspapers are an essential ingredient in maintaining a free citizenry.
James Nash
White Bear Lake
Liberty at risk
I'm writing to comment on Bill Kolesar's letter (Feb. 19) where he offers his opinion about the Senate Republicans’ vote on impeachment. I'll begin with his second point first, where he says that Jonathan Turley noted the House "lacked testimony from firsthand witnesses" and "concurred there was no proof that laws were broken by the president." The reason there weren't more firsthand witnesses (although one can argue that Ambassador Sondland, was, in fact, a firsthand witness) is that the president ordered potential witnesses not to respond to subpoenas to testify, which led to the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress. The president also refused to submit a single subpoenaed document, something that has never been done in any other impeachment. Also, there have never been Senate trials in an impeachment without witnesses. So, the excuse Mr. Kolesar cites was caused by the president.
Then, he cites Alan Dershowitz's defense that the "president committed no crime worthy of impeachment." There are many other similarly admired lawyers such as Lawrence Tribe (also from Harvard) who completely disagreed with Mr. Dershowitz's position. In fact, Mr. Dershowitz said the opposite, that a crime didn't have to be committed, in the Clinton impeachment.
It doesn't stand to reason that a president who asks foreign powers to investigate potential political rivals is something that is OK. In fact, our founders were most concerned about the threat of foreign influence in our government. If Republicans are honest and it was a Democratic president who had done this, I doubt they would see it as so innocuous.
I do have great admiration for Sen. Mitt Romney, who showed real courage in weighing the evidence and voting to impeach despite knowing he would face a great deal of vitriol. The other senators who said Trump would learn a lesson couldn't have been more incorrect, as we've seen his behavior become even more dangerous as he takes more control over the Department of Justice and, now, the intelligence agencies. These actions fly in the face of Mr. Kolesar's assumption that our liberty is safe under this president.
Louise DiCesare
Mahtomedi
Repairs to drainage ditch needed
Thank you, Mr. Nyblom. Vadnais Lakes Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) was established in 1986 and was to maintain the ditches. In 2016, it was discovered they were unaware of this when the homeowners of the wetland were trying to figure out why the water level on the wetland was so high and never went down. After living in my home for 33 years with no water in my basement, my basement has been destroyed and I am pumping 17,000 gallons a day. It was discovered that one of the homeowners of the drainage ditch had filled it in. VLAWMO doesn't think this has anything to do with it. The ditch has never been cleaned out. It hired Houston Engineering to conduct a study to recommend repairs. It was recommended the tree in this drainage ditch to be removed. To date, it is still there. They are drowning us out. Before VLAWMO starts new projects, they should repair the damage they have caused from neglect of the ditch maintenance.
Leslie Bello
Vadnais Heights
Rising water table floods homes
Terry Nyblom’s letter dated Feb. 19 was well said. Nowadays my sump pump rarely shuts off. Most of the people who run our watershed districts concentrate on holding back runoff in ponds, hoping for settling and nature to clean the water.
They do not care that raising the water levels in wetlands raises the water table and floods homes.
It is a question of what our ditches were designed for, and not what the watershed — Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization — wishes to do.
Mary Haglund
Vadnais Heights
Rules for bikers on new trail
The Lake Links Trail may soon become a reality. We are walkers and enjoy walking the Mark Sather Trail portion, also known as Lake Avenue, but unfortunately do not feel safe if there are bikers riding this trail. Hikers and bikers need to be assigned designated lanes to use. Rules of the trail need to be posted, read and followed by all users.
What safety provisions will be in place for the Lake Links Trail? We spry seniors are looking forward to safely walking the entire Lake Links Trail!
Patti and Steve Peterson
White Bear Lake
Climate has always changed
Contrary to the assertions of the climate change alarmists, there is a large body of accepted, scholarly and persuasive evidence that supports a very skeptical position. The global atmospheric computer models are seriously flawed and ignore much clear science. Increased levels of human-caused CO2 have a minimal effect — it is only 0.5% of the so-called greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. Climate always has changed, sometimes in unusual or unexpected ways. The mega-eruption of Tambora in 1815 caused very intense global cooling and worldwide crop failures for two years.
The ocean level has risen and fallen roughly 1,000 feet every couple hundred thousand years for the last several million years, with a few hiccups.
So, ditch the dogma and dig in; make up your own mind. It is a complicated matter that does not lend itself to adequate coverage in forums such as this.
Petitionproject.org is one of many websites that are skeptical. This one has over 30,000 names/signatures, all scientists, 9,000 of them Ph.D.s. Here are three excellent books: "The Skeptical Environmentalist," by Lomborg; "Global Warning, Global Warming," by Benarde; and "Climate Change: The Facts," by Moran. All contain well-sourced references and extensive bibliographies. So does the internet, if you are careful. Be ready to be amazed.
Assertions of settled science must be regarded with suspicion. Remember Einstein’s comment when told about a book that cited 100 scientists who absolutely rejected the Theory of Relativity. He reportedly said, “One should have been enough.” They were dead wrong.
Based on the facts, I believe the Global Climate Models to be 99% bunk. We have far worse problems, including the current indoctrination of our youth on this matter.
Louis W. Newell
Mahtomedi
Other illnesses deserve attention, funding
Although the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been monopolizing recent headlines, other serious infectious diseases have wreaked havoc on communities for centuries. In fact, illnesses like tuberculosis (TB) kill 4,100 people every day in comparison to the total 2,772 deaths caused by the coronavirus. Even more disheartening, these TB deaths are entirely preventable because treatment for TB (unlike the coronavirus) has existed for the past 70 years. These illnesses disproportionately impact impoverished communities that lack the funds and infrastructure to support comprehensive treatment.
However, federal programs such as The Global Fund and the Bilateral USAID program offer aid to these communities. The Global Fund is an international partnership that aims to invest resources to end the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria, alleviating the effects of these diseases on impoverished communities worldwide. The Global Fund alone has helped prevent 27 million unnecessary deaths in over 120 countries. The efforts to diminish the impacts of TB are further supported by the Bilateral USAID TB programs, which promote the strengthening of health systems to diagnose and treat TB.
By requesting Congress to commit $400 million for USAID bilateral TB funding and $1.56 billion for the Global Fund, we have the ability to end the unnecessary loss of life. I urge my fellow citizens to call upon their federal and district representatives and bring attention to this issue and advocate for this funding.
Isabel Birkeland
White Bear Lake
