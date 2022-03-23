Letter to City Council
We moved to White Bear Lake in 1987. When our downtown was dying, I opened a CPA practice in White Bear Lake in 1990 and purchased office space in 1991. I have been involved in the community, serving on the Chamber Board, White Bear Lake Main Street Board, Explore White Bear Board, the 2009 MN Governor’s Fishing Opener Committee, Vadnais Heights Rotary Board and Marketfest.
Our office faced the post office, and we saw a bus drive by every evening around 5 p.m. for years. I never saw more than two people on the bus—usually it was empty or had one passenger. The Met Council is determined to create a high-density metro area, it appears, based on what I have observed over the years.
Families live in White Bear Lake because we want our space and a car or two so that we can go where we want when we want.
Our niece was attending the Aveda School on the east side of the river in Minneapolis several years ago. We asked her about how she got around. She said they took the transit train to get to the Mall of America. She said that it was free. We told her, no, it wasn’t ... but she said, “No one pays ...” she didn’t think she needed to. Really!
White Bear Lake can still be serviced by an occasional bus if you really think it is necessary that people have the “right” to get out here. Building this is not one of those “If you build it, they will come” things, nor is it something this community wants. We can get along just fine without the massive expenditure and continual annual cost to us and wherever this entity gets its funding from, because it will never come close to being self-sufficient.
Why do you continue to disregard the input from this community?
Why would you cut off the entrance to our Kowalski’s and nearby businesses from Highway 61?
Send a new message to the Met Council informing it that the recent election in White Bear Lake sent it a message from the community that the Purple Line is not wanted here.
Dave Zachor
White Bear Lake
Speak up for quality education for all
Most of us believe each child should have the freedom to pursue their dreams, so we must equip every school with the resources to deliver a quality education that prepares each child for the future, no matter their color, background or neighborhood.
Some of our state senators have proposed laws this session whose purpose is to foster a false adversarial relationship between parents and teachers. Both teachers and parents deserve our full support as they work to repair the damage COVID-19 has done to learning. Lawmakers who try to create mistrust and division do so to distract us from their unwillingness to provide the full funding each child deserves for a quality education.
Together, we can demand that each child be given the same quality education we want for our own child. We can insist that we give all of our schools the resources they need by speaking up at meetings, contacting our elected leaders and voting in every election from school board to Minnesota Senate. Each child will have a brighter future if we speak up now.
Joe Crowe
White Bear Lake
Support animal protection bills
I’m one of the animal-protection advocates who will be meeting with our Minnesota legislators as part of this year’s "Humane Lobby Day" event, sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).
The following four bills are on the "Humane Lobby Day" agenda:
• Please *support* HF 858 / SF 370: No pets for sale in stores.
• Please *oppose* HF 2787 / SF 2895: Mandatory annual wolf hunt.
• Please *support* HF 3637 / SF 3076: No mandatory pet declawing or devocalizing.
• Please *oppose* SF 3876: Three-day snare check.
The HSUS fact sheets on these bills are excellent, and there’s more information on the internet, but what these issues come down to for me is that practical, humane solutions are better than the careless, often cruel, alternatives. Thanks for checking them out, and speaking up for the animals.
Scott Slocum
White Bear Lake
Letters influence opinion on
Purple Line
The Purple Line sure dominated this past week’s White Bear Press. Personally, I have not felt strongly one way or the other about the project. I don’t expect to use it much, if at all, if and when it is completed.
However, after reading the letters from advocates on each side, I’m now leaning in favor of the Purple Line. The rhetoric used by those in favor of the Purple Line is much more logical, rational and “calm” as compared to those in opposition.
Sorry, Mr. Lees and Mr. Artner, you lost me (and likely many others) with your “Jesus wept” line and your choice to compare the Met Council to the ruthless, fascist, child-killing, civilian-bombing, war-starting Russia.
Wow! Seriously?
It is one of our country’s greatest freedoms to voice opinions about civil matters. But we hope that freedom is exercised in a mature, thoughtful manner that shows respect for one’s opponent. Those who do not risk harming their own side’s case, which is what is happening here with the Purple Line debate.
And as an aside, purple is my favorite color!
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Bus Rapid Transit just doesn’t fit
I’m a 30-year resident of White Bear Lake and, like many citizens who’ve spoken on this subject, I add my voice to the opposition of the Bus “Rapid Transit” project that Met Council is attempting to shove into our community. The proposed Bus Rapid Transit project is a solution looking for a problem, a problem we do not have. With a price tag of half a billion dollars, this “solution” makes no sense for our community. Our entire world has changed due to the pandemic, and the fact is, many people no longer physically commute to work or use transit in the same way as when discussion on this project began 23 years ago.
I don’t understand why the plan for 89 buses daily cannot use I-35E versus tearing out miles and miles of trees and other green space while also desecrating a sizable portion of the Bruce Vento Trail.
The Met Council is currently under intense scrutiny due to delays, cost overruns and other troubles related to the Southwest LRT. The House and Senate voted recently —and nearly unanimously — to conduct a special audit of the Met Council by the OLA (Office of Legislative Auditor) because of the troubles. The 17 members of the Met Council, who are appointed by the governor (not elected by citizens) continue to assert that this bus rapid transit project WILL be built and run through White Bear Lake. Gov. Walz, who appointed these members of the Met Council, has indicated he “supports the audit.” Minority Leader and Rep. Kurt Daudt, District 31A, is on record as saying, “This is the biggest waste of money I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.” These facts alone should cause someone to put the brakes on this unnecessary, exorbitantly priced boondoggle that Met Council intends to impose on our city.
Rep. Daudt was quoted in a March 4 Star Tribune article about the audit. Referring to the troubled Southwest LRT, he said, “Let’s just kill it and be done with it.”
We need to do the same in White Bear Lake.
Sheri Smith
White Bear Lake
