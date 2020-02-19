Free exchange of ideas needed
I’m writing in response to Mr. Jim Brunzell, Jr.’s letter to the editor entitled “Senate Republicans sell out” on Feb. 5. He quoted MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson’s opinion that the Republican U.S. senators are afraid of our president and that he is lawless.
I would like to refer him to Alan Dershowitz’s defense of the president and that he committed no crime worthy of impeachment. Mr. Dershowitz’s credentials as a lawyer, academic and scholar of the United States Constitution and criminal law is far more worthy of consideration than Jason Johnson, who is an associate journalism professor. It should be noted that Mr. Dershowitz is a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University, noted that the House hearing on impeachment lacked testimony from firsthand witnesses. He concurred that there was no proof that laws were broken by the president.
If Mr. Dershowitz and Mr. Turley are correct, the Republican senators were only voting the way they should based on what the Constitution says.
Lastly, Mr. Brunzell talks about courage, conscience and character and yet throughout his letter resorts to vicious name-calling. Name-calling only pushes us farther apart. I believe you can disagree with members of Congress on either side of the aisle, or the president, but let’s be civil and make sure the information one has is based on the facts and hopefully from multiple sources. We need the free exchange of ideas both inside and outside of the government if we are going to retain the liberty this republic has afforded us for over 240 years.
Bill Kolesar
White Bear Lake
Immature attacks
In classic Trump style, a letter in last week’s Press contained an off-color personal attack on a private citizen who had used his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech right (which our great nation’s soldiers have fought and died for) to express an opinion about elected representatives.
Instead of providing any sort of reasonable and informed defense of Republican senators, the writer chose to stoop to the type of low-level attack used daily by our simple-minded, bullying president. We can only assume the writer has no actual argument in support of the senators’ weakness in allowing Trump to control their actions.
I’m a little surprised that Press Publications chose to publish the juvenile and offensive comments of the writer. Of course, he, too, is entitled to freedom of speech, but I thought the Press had a higher bar in choosing which letters to the editor to print.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Derogatory letters shouldn’t be published
I was very disappointed to read a letter to the editor that consisted of only name-calling. Under submission guidelines, it is stated that letters containing derogatory (or libelous) statements will not be published.
As a retired school psychologist, I worked in a White Bear Lake elementary school and worked hard along with all the school staff to teach students that name-calling was not appropriate. It is then very discouraging to read such a letter in the White Bear Press.
On the other hand, the letters about climate change have been enlightening about understanding different viewpoints, because while there have been some negative statements about people who don't agree with the writer, there have also been reasons given for the writer's point of view.
Barbara Hinz
White Bear Lake
Don't publish insults
I think our local editor should review the Letter Guidelines published on page 4A of the White Bear Press: "Letters containing derogatory statements will not be published.”
The one-sentence "Not ready to fly" consisted solely of a derogatory attack on a reader without addressing any issue or idea. If I want to read crass insults, I'll check Twitter; I don't expect to read this in my local neighborhood paper.
Barbara Wojcik
White Bear Lake
Anti-science is antithesis of common sense
In regard to Mr. Nash’s opinion, “Skeptical of climate change,” I am thoroughly unimpressed with his attempt at victimhood as a pariah of skepticism towards climate change. His stated examples were weak on substance. Most notably his third point, which shifted into gross forms of unexplained distant governance that crept to the edge of conspiracy theorist territory.
As an agronomic scientist, I balked at your statement about “seeing” a list of peer-reviewed papers calling into question aspects of climate change. I would love to access that list. I have read hundreds of papers to the contrary.
Granted, science is not without its share of errors. I, myself, take special pleasure in rejecting papers failing to pass statistical and/or experimental soundness. Regrettably, many peer-reviewed papers are published demonstrating unsound scientific aptitude, including poor experimental setup, incorrect statistical analyses, confirmation bias, or even reference use incorrectly. I would like to know where that list may lie on a scale of proficiency.
Climate change is real. Human causation is real. Reams of scientific literature across the world indicate it, heads of state recognize it, even the Pope claims it to be true. Mr. Nash, you are more than free to wear that skepticism badge proudly. However, your scientific and logical ignorance, whether purposeful or not, quickly devolves into anti-science mania that is the antithesis of common sense. I dread that you may be company to the likes of flat-earthers, anti-vaxxers or chemtrail believers who fail to use science and logic correctly.
I encourage you to reach out to me should you wish to engage in proper debate to speak about this, or most any scientific matter. I will buy the first cup of coffee, and all are welcome.
Toby FitzSimons
Vadnais Heights
Don’t miss Climate Hustle II
In 2013 Al Gore said, “400 ppm of CO2 is a sad milestone. The fate of the world hangs in the balance.”
Renowned climatologists have declared doubling, even tripling CO2 levels would not have a major impact on the earth’s climate or temperature. Einstein’s successor, renowned physicist Freeman Dyson of Princeton’s Institute of advanced study, said, “I like CO2, it’s good for plants, food production and civilization. The effects of CO2 on the climate is really poorly understood. Climate change experts have set themselves up as guardians of the truth and that is a dangerous situation” (June 1014).
In 2007, Gore claimed, “Temperature increases solely because more CO2 in the atmosphere traps more heat.”
Robert Giegengack, former chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania: “That’s just wrong! For most of the earth’s history, the globe has been warmer than the last 200 years. Variations in planetary alignment are most likely responsible.”
In “Inconvenient Truth,” Gore intentionally or accidentally omits the fact that temperatures rise before CO2 increases.
In 2006, according to the Science & Public Policy Institute, the peer-reviewed literature is unanimous in finding that CO2 changes have historically followed temperatures, not the other way around.
Gore said, “Melting polar ice would soon flood coastal regions and higher temperatures would damage agricultural and wildlife habitats.”
A NASA study in 1992-2008 calculated East Antarctica ice is building at a rate of 200 billion tons/year. In 2015, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Study said Antarctica is not currently contributing to the sea-level rise, but it’s taking 0.23 millimeters away/year.
“Please remain calm: the Earth will heal itself —climate is beyond our power and control … Earth doesn’t care much about governments and their legislation. Climate change is a matter of geologic time, something that the earth routinely does on its own without asking anyone’s permission or explaining itself.” (Stanford University physicist Robert B. Laughlin)
For even more factual scientific data, on April 21 Climate Hustle II will be in select theaters for one day only. Get your tickets early.
Ron Klick
White Bear Lake
Celebrate immunization
February 18 is Celebrate Immunization day at the state Capitol, with a rally at 11 a.m. in the rotunda.
As a White Bear Lake resident, I know that vaccines are one of the top 10 public health achievements of the last century, eliminating measles, rubella, and polio from the United States and eradicating smallpox from the entire planet.
I know that the vaccines given over the last 20 years will save over 700,000 lives and stop millions of hospitalizations.
Some of our neighbors refuse to see the good that vaccines have done and imagine false harms, but the vast majority of Minnesotans know that vaccines are worth celebrating.
Julie Murphy
White Bear Lake
Letter intimidates
Shame on the Press for publishing the letter from Luke Michaud (“Not Ready to Fly”). It was nothing but a personal attack and failed to address the subject of Mr. Brunzell's original letter. We see and hear enough of this sort of name-calling and bullying in our national politics. It is disheartening to see it in our community newspaper, and it only serves to intimidate and silence others who may consider writing a letter to the editor. The Press can do better.
Dave Schad
White Bear Lake
Face facts on climate change
I don’t suppose anything I have to say about climate change will carry much weight with my White Bear neighbor Jim Nash. If he feels qualified to conduct his own literature review of studies on the topic and draw conclusions contrary to worldwide scientific consensus he’s not likely to listen to plain old me.
It does puzzle me though how smart people like Jim arrive at such conclusions. History shows that we’ve been here before. One case in point; when scientists linked DDT to the eminent extinction of Bald Eagles many scoffed. It was suggested by some that large scale efforts to ban widespread use of DDT were a conspiracy of some kind. Business interests cried "unfair". The science was questioned by those not even close to being qualified to do so. Sound familiar?
Happily cooler heads prevailed, something we should all be thankful for each time we see one of these magnificent birds flying around our community. The same story has played out many other times, from worldwide campaigns to control diseases, to the banning of asbestos in building materials.
Arguably, the idea of human activity drastically affecting the whole climate is a lot larger issue than those I’ve named. But the science is there, as it was with the aforementioned. Also, solutions are there. Not just wild-eyed ideas from who’d recklessly ignore economic realities, banning mining and such, but solid partnerships between business and government that would enable a transformation to a prosperous and profitable green economy, creating jobs not destroying them.
But we won’t get there by ignoring the facts Jim. We’ll get there by facing facts and getting to work. Leaving such things up to God to fix as you suggest (and yes I believe in God and the Bible) seems to me akin to leaping from the Temple and trusting God to save us. I don’t think that’s the way it works, Jim. Denying reality is nothing to be proud of. It’s too bad really; you’re a smart guy. You could help. But I guess we'll have to figure it out without you.
John Connerton
White Bear Township
Watershed ignoring real problems
Miss Tanner does a nice job at romanticizing the work of Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) when in fact the VLAWMO Board has failed the citizens of the Watershed by wasting money on failed projects and on frivolous experiments while ignoring the real problem that exists.
The real problem is created upstream by the City of White Bear Lake. WB drains most of their storm water runoff to and through Vadnais Heights via Lampert Creek including water from WBL’s old septic pond.
Water runoff generated by a storm event could be filtered and sent into White Bear Lake instead of sending it down stream to Vadnais Lake and then asking tax payers to pay for a pipeline to send water back from Vadnais Lake to White Bear Lake to maintain lake water level.
This would alleviate a large portion of pollutants coming down stream and would allow for proper ditch maintenance to stop the flooding issues which are occurring now during normal rain events.
VLAWMO has ignored proper ditch maintenance for more than 30 years.
The biggest treat form water pollutants going forward is going to be a large scale flooding caused by climate change and lack of preparation for such an event. The thoughtful management of existing water levels in our wet lands and regular maintenance of our system of ditch’s would allow our wetlands to drain down and be better prepared for the next rain event. To the contrary, VLAWMO’s policy of not maintaining ditches has eliminated our wetland storm water capacity. When wetlands are at full capacity all additional runoff passes though and creates flooding downstream.
A better management of our storm system would do wonders in keeping our water clean.
Terry Nyblom
Vadnais Heights
(Former Vadnais Heights Council Membe and VLAWMO Board Member)
