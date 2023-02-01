Missed award mention
As a former resident of White Bear Lake, I look forward to reading the White Bear Press every week. The Hockey Day Minnesota special section was a nice complement to the recent paper. But how in the world did Brian Bonin's Hobey Baker Award of 1996 fail to be mentioned under his bio's list of honors?
Barry Shoultz
Kettle River
What difference does it make?
This is in response to the letter of Albert Turner Goins Sr. published Jan. 11 in the Press.
I would like to suggest that you take some time to study the authors of the Constitution.
What you saw take place in the election of the Speaker of the House is exactly what was intended by the framers. Open discussion and debate. People expressing their views, dialoguing and compromise.
Now if we could only get both sides of the House to do the same, we would have a far stronger government.
We the people have no business electing the Speaker of the House. That is an integral part of the job we elected our representative to do.
One other thing you made reference to is Hakeem Jeffries. There is no doubt he is qualified to hold the position. My question is, why is it important to make reference to his heritage? What difference does it make the color of a person’s skin, or their sexual preference? The point is are they able perform the job at hand.
The time has come to accept the fact we are all of one nature, Homo sapiens. I spent over 20 years working with people from virtually every country in the world and with every sexual orientation. The differences in us are few. Different skin tones, different languages, cultural differences. The similarities are vast. We all want peace, safety in our homes, the very best for our children, and this list goes on and on.
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
Program focuses on climate action
The Gold Leaf Pilot Program is a “Focused on climate action … emphasis on action over planning …” This is not a sustainability program that offers ideas how to implement sustainability efforts for your community. This is a “climate crisis” action program. This is meant to dovetail into the zero carbon emissions by 2040 bill recently passed, without forethought of what the end results would accomplish and how it will impact the residents and businesses of the state.
Per the executive summary of the program “… there is a need to highlight and elevate specific actions to clearly define pathways for local governments to take climate action …” “Action must be specific to climate change, rather than sustainability as a whole.” “… primary goal of this program is carbon emission reduction …”
Participant cities must “Commit to implementing and reporting at least two new actions during the pilot period.”
Example actions listed: At least 1% of current city annual budget is allocated to climate action. Have a new or rehire a paid staff position with climate action as a main responsibility. Building/renovation policy that includes the SB 2030 energy standard and adopt the language to govern private new/renovation projects. Declaring a climate emergency.
Per NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory 2/27/2020: Earth’s axis is currently tilted 23.4 degrees, or about halfway between its extremes, and this angle is very slowly decreasing in a cycle that spans about 41,000 years. It was last at its maximum tilt about 10,700 years ago and will reach its minimum tilt about 9,800 years from now. As obliquity decreases, it gradually helps make our seasons milder, resulting in increasingly warmer winters and cooler summers that gradually, over time, allow snow and ice at high latitudes to build up into large ice sheets. As ice cover increases, it reflects more of the sun’s energy back into space, promoting even further cooling.
Neither man nor a climate action program can alter the natural rhythm of the Earth’s orbit. Yes, we can address the changes but we cannot control the cycles. Carbon emissions have no impact on Earth's axis cycles.
Patricia Youker
Vadnais Heights
Input on County Road E Corridor
As a resident of Vadnais Heights for just over six years, I am pleased to say that I am very happy with the way this city is run. The council and mayor have done a great job of making sure that our tax money is spent wisely on infrastructure and a safe environment.
The Jan. 25 article in the Press regarding the County Road E Corridor Action Plan, however, was disturbing to me because after all of the quotes made by Ms. Nicolls about the need for “identity and sense of place,” it never occurred to me that the people of this city were lacking an “identity or sense of their place.” The very first of Ms. Nicolls’ three goals of the action plan was to “slow down traffic” as if that in itself is the catalyst for “identity and sense of place.” County Road E is a major east-west corridor through the three communities involved in this discussion. Arterial corridors are meant to move traffic efficiently and without significant delays to get from one place to another. Following in the steps of Minneapolis by eliminating and narrowing streets in favor of bike lanes does not facilitate the movement of traffic. Vadnais Heights is a highly mobile suburb of primarily single-family homes with kids who are involved with sports, school activities and other recreation. We use cars to get places.
I think that the sites that have been identified for redevelopment are excellent choices for gathering community support and input. The loosely used term “connectivity” is as overused and misunderstood as the word “sustainability.” Nobody knows exactly what it means. It just sounds like something that can justify even the least sensible ideas. As a commercial real estate broker for 48 years, I believe the targeted sites in the corridor are great sites to create businesses and gathering places for our people. Let’s make sure that we can get there in our cars.
Barry Brottlund
Vadnais Heights
