Bike, pedestrian safety important
The Mahtomedi City Council and staff deserve a big thanks for taking the time to hold two workshops this fall on bike and pedestrian safety improvements in the city. Working with citizens, PTO members, educators and its engineering firm WSB, the city conducted a comprehensive traffic safety review. It identified more than a dozen low-cost improvements that can be put in place in coming months, especially near routes to schools.
People of all ages and abilities will travel more safely by foot, bike or wheelchair to schools, churches, businesses and parks. This includes those of us in Willernie, Birchwood, Dellwood, Pine Springs, Grant, White Bear and beyond who come to town. The city's support for Lake Links and other connecting trails is much appreciated.
Citizens can add more input right now during Washington County's open comment period on future improvements to County Road 12/Old 244 in Mahtomedi. Share your views before Dec. 31 on the interactive site at https://www.co.washington.mn.us/WildwoodRoad.
As we are going outdoors more with our families during the pandemic, the focus on bike and pedestrian safety is even more important. Thanks for your leadership, Mahtomedi!
Paul Hoff
Grant
Chair, Mahtomedi Area Green Initiative
Small businesses have families attached
As I write this letter, I hope our eyes and hearts are open. There have been many headlines on the election, COVID-19, the vaccine and the new rules put in place by the governor. However, not in the headlines are our neighbors, the small-town, family-owned shops and restaurants that have met our needs over the years. The places we would go to meet with friends and family, the shops we would go to where they would help us find that perfect gift.
What should be in the headlines are the families attached to each of these businesses. The business owners are not only worried about how they will pay rent on their building, pay for the product they have in the stores and restaurants so just in case we come in they have it, and pay for overhead costs such as lights and water, but how they can still keep their employees employed with little to no business. Each owner has a family and they also have a heart for their employees who have families. One shop owner can employ as few as four employees to well over 100. I can only imagine the stress that is on the shoulders of each of these owners. Christmas will come and go, the restaurants and coffee shops have to have their doors closed during the busiest time of year with the slowest time of year in January to March.
If we don't step up as a community, more stores and restaurants will close and we will lose the wonder and beauty of our charming downtown. The restaurants, coffee shop and bakery have the rules set from the governor that limits them during the busiest time of year. Please don't forget them. As a community, let’s rally up now and in January 2021 to support our small family-owned businesses.
Denise Atkinson
White Bear Lake
Contradictions with COVID-19
I thoroughly enjoy the White Bear Press, particularly in these past months of staying at home! I have noticed many striking contradictions as I read the Press. While the Obituary Notices page is splashed with the word COVID-19, there is a front-page leading story about a bus driver who has the riders singing on the bus. Singing is a superspreading activity, even with masks on. Students are not singing in music class this year but are doing music appreciation and rhythm work to keep from spreading the airborne particles or singing during the safety of a home Zoom music session. I feel compelled to ask any bus drivers to switch to playing soothing background music with no voices, so kids do not sing along.
There were also numerous pictures (Spotted Around Town, sports page, Around the Lake page) where no social distancing was evident in the photo. The CDC recommends masks and 6 feet of distancing. COVID fatigue is real, but so are the numbers of deaths spiraling ever higher. Stay safe, people, the end is in sight with vaccinations. Let's do our part to get back to a world with no COVID as soon as possible!
Agnes Magnuson
White Bear Lake
Towing should be illegal
I have again been the victim of illegal towing of my vehicle. My van was properly and legally parked in the parking lot at Pinehurst Apartments from Dec. 10 until sometime during the night. It was not there on the morning of Dec. 11. I had parked in a handicapped space and neglected to put my handicap tag on the rearview mirror. This is a matter for the local police. They were not involved in this tow except that they were notified of the tow. They seem to think that this somehow makes the theft by towing legal. It makes the police department complicit in the illegal towing of vehicles.
This entire scam of middle of the night towing of personal vehicles from the owner's place of residence absolutely must be stopped.
The property owner has a contract with the towing company. The towing company initially wanted $257.10 for the tow. The property manager called me back a few minutes later to tell me that the tow company would accept $150 as full payment. This raised a huge red flag. This entire scam cries out for an investigation.
The middle of the night, theft of vehicles by towing companies is a violation of the U.S. Constitution, Article 4 and the Minnesota Constitution, Section 7 and possibly Section 2.
At the very least, the police must be on the scene of any tow from private property, but especially tows that occur in the middle of the night. The tow driver must call the police and request their presence at the site of the tow. Until an officer has arrived and allowed the tow, the tow driver must sit in his truck. Fifteen minutes is a reasonable time period.
At best, tows from private property must be totally and completely outlawed.
Lyle Peterson
White Bear Lake
Thank you, President Trump
For:
1. Keeping your promises.
2. Persevering for the American people while under constant attack from the opposing party’s
members of Congress, mainstream media and big tech.
3. Building up our military and showing the utmost respect for them and for law enforcement personnel.
4. Improving the Veterans Administration for our men and women who have served to protect us and others around the world.
5. Revealing the swamp for what it really is, both Democrat and Republican.
6. For promoting jobs for Americans in America.
7. Revealing our dependence on China and their intent on replacing us as the No. 1 world power.
8. Establishing “opportunity zones” for the nation’s poorest communities and instructing federal agencies to locate in them.
9. Launching the “Farmers to Families” food box program to help our farmers, food distribution companies and, most importantly, families in need.
10. Foreign and domestic policies too numerous to mention that benefit us all.
11. For being my president and the president of all Americans who value the freedoms and rights given to us by the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Bill Kolesar
White Bear Lake
Thanks for saving my life
On December 19 I was ice skating on the southwest bay of White Bear Lake. I skated past the marina and near fishermen. As I continued northward, the ice suddenly gave way and I fell into the water. Initially I thought I could climb out by myself, but the ice kept breaking with each attempt. After about a minute I started calling for help hoping one of the fishermen would hear me. I continued to struggle for about ten minutes and started to lose strength. By that time, I was having trouble keeping my head above water. I started to think that I was going to drown and worried about leaving my wife alone. I knew I could only keep up the struggle for a few more minutes. Then my angels appeared and threw me a rope. They hauled me out of the water, dragged me to shore, and helped me into a waiting ambulance. I was groggy during the ordeal. I wasn’t seeing faces, and I have no idea who rescued me. Some witnesses told me that fishermen and hockey players were involved. So to you fishermen, hockey players, and emergency crew members who rescued me, I will be eternally grateful. You saved my life.
Jeffrey P (JP) Houchins
White Bear Lake
I had a dream
I dreamed I was in a huge tent. There were thousands of people within and outside of the tent, dressed in red clothing.
At the front was a long table at which a hundred nicely dressed official-looking men and women were seated, also dressed in red.
Everyone was in rapt attention listening quietly to one portly man with unkempt yellow hair who was screaming, ranting, yelling and shouting in a tirade which could not be understood to any degree, except for a word now and then such as “fake,” “fraud,” “rigged” and “media.”
He invited all to partake of a cup of what he called “Kool Aid” and, incredibly, all promptly drank up, as if in a trance, obediently and without question.
I myself woke up screaming.
Kristen Brodie
White Bear Lake
