Thanks to the White Bear Press and Sen. Heather Gustafson for her summary "End of session highlights" from July 26. It opens the door for comment.
While she enumerates many issues in her self-aggrandizing summary, I am struck by the stark omission of the most consequential action by the legislature - the expansion, promotion, and celebration of the act of termination of life - abortion. Indeed, this was the first action undertaken by the Democratic legislature and executive branch after using this issue to campaign for power during the election. Now? Crickets!
The Democratic party fails to acknowledge, or even mention, when human life begins. They will not acknowledge that, undeniably, human life begins at conception - not at some arbitrary or moving timetable after conception. From the moment of conception, the fertilized ovum begins to grow and naturally differentiates into the human person it was meant to be. Abortion terminates this life. This is not debatable - it is fact. Abortion is the elective, willful extermination of an innocent human life. It is the Holocaust of today's society.
The other feature of this whole issue is that of humanity. The mystery of life transcends our ability to understand it and transcends society's feeble efforts to control it. Human life goes on, as it always has, despite civilization. It is not subject to the "laws of government", "politics", or "religion" - all man-made constructs and beliefs, which though they have a place in society, do not override the sanctity of human existence. Human life is not "progressive" or "conservative" and has survived countless prior varied civilizations.
The act of abortion extinguishes this human existence and is utterly deplorable. For shallow legislators to attempt to codify this heinous practice is depraved. Sen. Gustafson is responsible by her single vote for the passage of the PRO act, there after signed into law by Gov. Walz, and both are guilty, as are all members of the Democratic legislature, of singular crimes against humanity.
While she boasts of her accomplishments in support of "schools and families", I presume she means those children lucky enough to avoid the abortionist's gas chamber. What galactic hypocrisy. We will not forget!
If Jordan Addison can run half as fast as he drives, the Vikings are a shoo-in for the Super Bowl. Cited for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, the Vikings organization called it a "learning experience.” Learning what? Where has he been all his life? The Vikings characterized it as a "rookie mistake." Sure, every Viking rookie should be entitled to drive 85 mph over the posted speed limit at least once.
What does that say about the Vikings front office? What message does that send out? Addison should be spending a year in jail, rather than raking in millions for a predictably mediocre year.
Let's hope the courts take a more intelligent approach.
In her Aug. 2 letter, Kehoe states that “the crux of the issue…is whether human life has inherent value or not.” While she seems to suggest that a zygote/embryo/fetus is the same as a fully formed human being, others see it differently (e.g. an egg is not a chicken). Her question, “If a single person being aborted doesn’t matter, how could multiple people dying from COVID-19 matter” assumes a zygote/ embryo/fetus has the same standing as a fully formed person.
The First Amendment to the constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…” As there are religions that do not view abortion as morally wrong, people should have the right to live their lives according to their religious, moral views, and the government should not pass or enforce laws that are in contradiction to the First Amendment.
Kehoe fails to refute that there is a difference between governmental regulation (laws) about abortion and governmental policies (temporary requirements) about a pandemic. While it is relatively benign to temporarily require a mask or vaccine to prevent the spread of a highly contagious virus to hundreds or thousands of other people, forcing people to carry a pregnancy for nine months and having a child that they will be emotionally and economically responsible for is a much greater burden.
Kehoe and Paslawski seem to assume that an abortion will only result in negative outcomes; however, this is patently false. Being forced to make a serious life decision against one’s will is a truly negative outcome for all involved.
I agree with Kehoe that “we are made for more than just the worship of big business and big government.” That is why I believe the government should allow individuals to make their own personal decision about whether to have an abortion.
I respect both her and Paslawski’s right to hold their views about abortion whether or not they are religious, conservative or “theists.” I wonder if they could say the same about me or others with whom they disagree.
