Poetic response
In response to “Ode to Plow Drivers”:
A Shakespeare he ain’t,
yet a fine picture he doth paint.
But forget not the mail crew,
Cops, fire, and ambulance too.
While we by the fire
watch snowfall so dire,
these workers deliver,
each a true giver.
May we sing their praises,
dare I suggest giving raises?
And now, poem writ, I leave at seven.
Florida is going to feel like heaven.
LaWayne Leno
Dellwood
Extreme positions lack depth
I too, as Mr. Kimball, am concerned about extremist positions, argumentation and ensuing actions (Feb. 22 White Bear Press). Yet, with respect to the abortion section of his letter, it seems to me he himself has succumbed to the allure of extremist thought.
First, I have been around quite a while, and have yet to meet an anti-abortionist. No doubt some may exist, as also avowed Baal worshippers, but not in consequential numbers. To use that term to describe all in the Pro-Life movement is nothing short of a propagandistic pejorative, a weak and extreme argument that adds no strength or substance to Pro-Choice positions.
Second, extreme positions seem to lack breadth and depth. For instance, when does human life begin? At conception? At implantation? At heart beat, quickening, viability? At first breath or complete separation from the mother? Or does ensoulment occur simply when the mother wants the baby? What historical, medical, philosophical and theological evidence can be given for one’s position? The Pro-Life people I know have done their homework... Yet on the other side the silence seems to be deafening.
And again, Moral Law is predicated upon “transcendent realities.” For instance, all humanity, every person, is created in the image of God, and endowed by his Creator with certain inalienable rights, such as life... Denying this “transcendent reality” has led in history to such evils as caste, slavery and genocide. And any so-called moral law not predicated on a solid moral foundation is nothing more than political pragmatism.
Would that we all would avoid inflammatory and inaccurate characterizations, and continue our individual and corporate responsibility to avoid the siren song of tribal dogmatism, instead thinking deeply and broadly, and then building bridges as truth-seekers.
Jim Nash
White Bear Lake
Make Heritage Days more diverse
As a lifelong resident of Vadnais Heights, I have been pleased to see an increase in the diversity of various cultural and ethnic groups in our schools and community over the years. However, as I think about the upcoming Heritage Days, I couldn’t help but notice that this event hosted by our city has not changed much over the years and does not reflect the current makeup of our community. The word “heritage” is defined as “the full range of our inherited traditions such as monuments, objects, and culture.” But whose traditions and culture are we celebrating at this event? Vadnais Heights is changing. In the last 10 years the diversity of other racial groups has increased by 10%. Vadnais Heights Elementary students of color make up 44% of the current enrollment. The thread of our community is ever changing and in a wonderful way. We can learn and grow from shared diverse experiences and culture. I urge our city leaders to consider changes to Heritage Days to better reflect our community. I think it would be amazing to see an array of diverse food vendors, parade participants, music, crafters, and artists take part in this event. We need to welcome and encourage those of diverse communities to share their heritage, experiences, history, and culture. But it will take effort to reach out to our diverse communities and make them feel welcome participating in this event. Now is the time to start making the effort. We have a new council who ran on the campaign promises of creating and supporting a welcoming environment for diverse communities, Heritage Days is a great opportunity to prove it.
Amy Varner
Vadnais Heights
Council member vs. dog beach
So, let me get this straight: city council member Heidi Hughes lives across the street from a popular public beach which happens to be used by dogs and their people and she wants to close it because it annoys her.
Can you say ‘self-serving’?
Nancy Carlson
White Bear Lake
Appreciation for Gene Johnson
Thank you, Carter, for the recap about your father in last week’s Press. I first met him 33 years ago and have really appreciated his efforts on behalf of our community via Press Publications and his personal involvement in the area. He is a wonderful person and deserves much credit for all of his efforts and wisdom in guiding the team over the years.
Dave Zachor
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.