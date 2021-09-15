PAID LETTER
Support Paul Donna for school board
I am writing in support of Paul Donna, who is running for Mahtomedi school board. My children have grown up in Mahtomedi with Paul’s children, first at St. Jude of the Lake and then on to the high school. Our sons played lacrosse together and recently spent some time together at St. John’s University. It’s fair to say I’ve gotten to know Paul quite well over the years.
Paul has committed numerous volunteer hours to Mahtomedi schools, including serving as a trustee and current president of the Mahtomedi Area Educational Fund (MAEF). Paul has volunteered countless hours as a youth lacrosse coach over the years.
Like me, Paul has seen the best of Mahtomedi schools and is concerned the district is losing focus on academic excellence and preparing kids for the real world. Paul is concerned about the outflow of students in the district to private schools. He understands the need to restore trust and regain the confidence in the Mahtomedi school board for all families in the district.
Paul Donna is a man of integrity and sound values, and I wholeheartedly endorse his run for a spot on the Mahtomedi school board.
Paul Soucheray
White Bear Lake
Vote Daniels, Oji for school board
I write today to strongly endorse Kathleen Daniels and Chris Streiff Oji for the White Bear Lake Area School Board.
I had the privilege to meet and work with both women during my years of service as a member and then chair of the school board. Kathleen Daniels served as the director of student support services during my tenure on the board and impressed me with her commitment to meet students where they were, and insure they received the educational and support services necessary to their success, both in school and in life. I worked with Kathleen on the district’s Policy Committee, where we slogged together through the unglamorous work of reviewing and revising district policies and drafting and implementing new ones. Kathleen was always laser-focused in her efforts to insure that our district met the needs of every single child. On a personal note, I have much enjoyed Kathleen’s friendship and admire the warmth and compassion she extends to virtually everyone she meets. All of our children attended White Bear Lake Area Schools for their entire Pre-K through 12 educational careers, and Kathleen’s devotion to this school district is in part measured by the fact that she and her husband chose our schools for their own children.
I first met Chris Streiff Oji when she was the principal of Willow Lane Elementary School, one of the district’s most diverse schools. Like Kathleen, Chris demonstrated a deep devotion to ensuring that all of "her" kids’ needs were met and they received all the supports necessary to ensure their success. Chris was a champion of Willow Lane’s Reading Buddies program, which utilized community volunteers to meet and read with kids on a weekly basis, thereby enhancing literacy education. Chris is a true advocate for all children!
Supporters of the White Bear Lake Area Schools will be well served by electing Kathleen Daniels and Chris Streiff Oji to the school board!
Janet Newberg
White Bear Lake
Ordinance to keep lake clean
In the article regarding Priebe Lake in last week’s White Bear Press, Kyle Axtel told the City Council that the best way to deal with water quality in the lake was for residents to keep grass clippings and leaves off of the street. He also said it would be fantastic if the city could find funding and staff to increase the frequency of street sweeping.
I’m one of a number of residents that live on Peppertree Pond in the city. I keep the street in front of my home clear of grass clippings, leaves and whatever debris that happens to be in the street. The water and whatever it flushes from the streets surrounding Peppertree Pond ends up in the pond. Rather than try and find funding and personnel to street sweep, what about an ordinance that property owners are responsible for keeping the street(s) bordering their property be clean, period? I see the large vacuum trucks cleaning out storm sewers etc. in the city and an ordinance like this might actually reduce cost for the city. It would surely be beneficial for water quality within the watershed.
Bill Kolesar
White Bear Lake
