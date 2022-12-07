Project supports housing goals

Kudos to Schafer Richardson Developers, Ramsey County and the White Bear Lake City Council for finding a way to finance affordable housing options at the upcoming apartment construction at County Road E and Hoffman Road. While the resolution results in far fewer affordable units than the earlier proposal, it is a step in the right direction to support affordable housing goals in this area. It is also laudable that the plan calls for a seamless integration of the 10 units into the other 240-plus units and not an obvious set-aside of these units, thus embracing some of the values of the Many Faces of White Bear Lake efforts. Thank you.

