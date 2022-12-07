Project supports housing goals
Kudos to Schafer Richardson Developers, Ramsey County and the White Bear Lake City Council for finding a way to finance affordable housing options at the upcoming apartment construction at County Road E and Hoffman Road. While the resolution results in far fewer affordable units than the earlier proposal, it is a step in the right direction to support affordable housing goals in this area. It is also laudable that the plan calls for a seamless integration of the 10 units into the other 240-plus units and not an obvious set-aside of these units, thus embracing some of the values of the Many Faces of White Bear Lake efforts. Thank you.
Disgusting. The Village Inn is no more and the surrounding landscape has been destroyed. Take a drive by to see the uprooted evergreens around the plot of land, all in the name of “progress.” Farmers cannot plow over a puddle lest a possible ecosystem be destroyed, but apparently developers can despoil the land at will. There is a group studying the “future” of County Road E, as it passes through various communities. Beware the ugly plans which will be forced on us.
The Republicans’ love affair with Donald Trump appears to be cooling off. Either way, it spells doom for any Republican nominee for president. If Donald Trump is the nominee, he won’t win. If he is not the nominee, he will run as an Independent, taking with him a considerable share of votes by his clueless base. The split vote will ensure a victory for whichever candidate the Democrats put forward.
The only way out for the Republican Party is for Trump to withdraw and give his entire support to whomever the Republicans may nominate.
