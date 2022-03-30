14,000 EV's
As a bus commuter between White Bear Lake and St. Paul on Route 265 for 29 years, no one knows the route and the ridership between here and there better than I do. The proposed Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit is not a good idea for essential, efficient and economical public transportation. Here is a good idea...
The Metropolitan Council should use that half a billion dollars to purchase 14,000 electric vehicles (EV's)! These would be given to or made conveniently available for the citizens of our region. The auto dealerships on Highway 61 would sell a lot of cars and boost Minnesota's fledgling EV fleet. The environmentalists would be promoting green, clean, renewable energy. The politicians and bureaucrats could still spend half a billion dollars of taxpayers' money. And riders like me would have transportation for where we need to go, when we need to get there, 24/7, 365 days of the year!
Mike Nevala
White Bear Lake
Thanks for supporting MAPS
On March 18, the White Bear Lake Area community gathered at Mahtomedi High School to hear the Modeling A Protein Story (MAPS) team present their scientific posters on rheumatoid arthritis, influenza, ADC cancer treatment, and COVID-19. MAPS is a team of 14 students at Mahtomedi High School. We’ve spent the last 12 months conducting research on protein structures. The community members who attended the event were able to get a sneak peek of the posters we will present at the national Experimental Biology Conference.
We had upwards of 30 community members attend the event, including school board members, medical professionals, scientists and parents. We had posters set up in the science hallway and had attendees cycle through listening to each group. This was a mock setup of what the Experimental Biology (EB) Conference presentations will be like; each group received difficult questions that prompted deeper thinking and further prepared us for the conference.
For example, the rheumatoid arthritis group was asked several questions pertaining to current treatments in relation to the structural causes of RA symptoms. We really enjoyed being able to share the research we had been working on all year and greatly appreciated the attentive audience we received. Not only do we now feel better prepared for EB, but we also got a chance to tell our parents and community members what MAPS is all about and share interesting information from our projects.
We want to thank the community members who attended the event and who have invested in our program and given us the opportunity to deeply explore our academic passion for biology. We also want to thank our advisor, Mr. Jim Lane, who has provided us with a plethora of resources and a substantial amount of time and energy. From creating videos to explain concepts, teaching us about Jmol and helping us print our posters and models, Mr. Lane is a valuable leader and adviser of the MAPS team and we wouldn’t be where we are without all that he does. Thank you to the White Bear Press for sharing the event information!
Tolu Akintola and
Katelyn Lawrence
Mahtomedi High School
(Class of 2022)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.