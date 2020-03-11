‘Get the Lead Out’
Many thanks for Jackie Bussjaeger’s Feb. 26 article, “Swans and loons will benefit from Get the Lead Out program.” The work of photographer Debbie Hartmann and the Girl Scouts of Troop 56087, in partnership with VLAWMO, is a prime example of conservation-minded ideals being carried out by community residents who creatively partner to protect water birds, like our beloved swans and loons, from further lead ingestion and death.
I hope the Press will continue to offer future updates on the progress of “Get the Lead Out.” To publish this article, with an accompanying picture, is truly a community service.
Sandy Waterman
Vadnais Heights
Need answers
As you may or may not be aware, White Bear Township is in the process of a street improvement project in a small area of the township (nine streets). This multimillion-dollar project is conjectured to start in May. Each property will be assessed $8,000 - $12,000. I agree it needs to be done, but there has been difficulty getting answers as to specific costs.
As the town engineer works for the private firm that is the engineer for the project, do we have a conflict of interest? Why can’t we get a more specific cost breakdown? Do these costs compare with similar projects in other towns? Not unreasonable requests.
Wayne Taylor
White Bear Lake
Citizens, taxpayers deserve better
Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak’s opinion piece (“Listening to and learning from student voices- Feb.25, 2020) was stunning, and disturbing, in its revelations about planning and decision-making at the ISD 624 Board level, and states that a major pillar of its mission statement is “Students who design and create their own future”. The opinion piece also states “The insights provided by the students, representing ages from elementary through high school, helped the committee define parameters around programming and design elements moving forward through district-wide facilities projects that will be happening in the coming years.
I’m sorry – this is preposterous. No matter how hard current society, and this school district, push to give young people serious responsibility, no matter how enthusiastic the students are, at this stage of life, they are children, most of whom aren’t yet permitted to drive, who haven’t had work, or life, experiences, and most of whom will leave the system and move on, on graduation, within a few years. They are not entitled to impact these processes and decisions.
This current stated pattern of decision-making behavior is an affront to the community. School board members are adults elected by the citizenry, presumably because of personal experience with, or a commitment to, childhood education, to make these decisions. District funding, and levies, are voted on by adults, and paid for with our taxes. We do not want crucial, and expensive, policies impacted by inexperienced children.
The currently stated points on the Mission Statement represent a significant change in emphasis from the previous Mission Statement, and is more of a social contract than a commitment to excellence in educational outcomes. While the points may have some relevance, they should not be the driving force behind the ISD 624 educational effort. I feel leadership in this district is misguided. Citizens and taxpayers deserve better.
Randall K. Johnson M.D.
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.