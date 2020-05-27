Lower speed limits on residential streets
It seems many people in White Bear think our City Council should seriously consider lowering speed limits on residential streets. Minneapolis and St. Paul recently lowered their limits to 20 and 25 mph and numerous others, including White Bear Township, have posted limits of 25 mph.
There are all kinds of safety statistics that confirm excessive speed causes more accidents. Frankly, in any neighborhood one auto-caused injury to anyone, especially a child or elderly person, is too many. And we have had several such accidents in our community. Check your normal driving speed while driving on your neighborhood streets. I was surprised when I did this and realized that I instinctively drive 15-20 mph tops and 30 feels like I’m flying and out of control.
We have had to act differently during the last several months, and that has required us to rethink the way some things are done. In this regard I think it’s time to consider lowering our city speed limits. If you agree please contact your council member.
Wayne Grundstrom
White Bear Lake
Meeting and reporting misleading
I love our White Bear Press. And I agree with Vadnais Heights Council Member Urban that if Walmart is open, similar small businesses should have been open.
But I’m disappointed in the Press and council for inaccurate and misleading statements in the May 13 Press lead story headline: “Governor urged to reopen Minnesota.”
Last I looked, Minnesota has been open. As of June 1, even more. Our governor has not been “moving the goalposts” as a May 20 letter suggests. Rather, he has been transparent, consistently telling us — and following through — on his commitment to make data-driven decisions. Throughout the crisis people have been getting gas, shopping for groceries, picking up dinner, buying booze, visiting friends and family — and now playing golf, going fishing and camping, and eating outdoors. Are some places still closed and large gatherings not allowed? Of course. But over 90,000 are dead; health experts warn hasty retraction of stay at home orders would be disastrous.
The Vadnais Heights City Council and the Press misstated Walz’s April 13 announcement on testing. Both claimed he said the state would “reopen upon testing capability of 5,000 tests per day.” They left out the rest of that promise, which read, “5,000 tests per day. And a robust ability to trace infections and isolate those carrying the virus.”
I hope the Press and council misstatements were unintentional. The full statement was easily found on numerous sites with a Google search.
Mr. Urban and the Vadnais Heights resolution lose credibility when considering Urban’s attendance at a “Liberate Minnesota” rally. Photos reveal participants’ total disregard for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that the resolution and Urban suggest Minnesotans would voluntarily follow if the governor would retract his orders.
The photo also featured a sign: “I don’t need permission to live.” Really? Protestors carried guns. All drove home in cars to eat the meal of their choice. Seems they are living better than most in this world.
Should governments ever place restrictions on citizens? It’s not as if governments were instituted for the protection and safety of the people, right? Screw you, John Adams.
George Kimball
White Bear Lake
Silver lining to quarantine
I am currently a junior at White Bear Lake High School, a couple of weeks from being a senior. Although this is nothing new, distance learning and a quarantine period are now staples of life for students like me. It comes with pros and cons, some of the pros being less obvious than the cons. Quarantine has been given a bad rap, and I am not sure why.
On the school side of things, distance learning is not all that bad. It gives students an opportunity to be their own time managers, which can backfire on some procrastinators or less motivated students, but in general, gives students more flexibility. This flexibility is a large pro given that every student is not the same and has a different schedule. In fact, I almost feel a camaraderie growing from this distance learning in which school may be changed forever. The workload is lessened, for the distressing of students, which helped gain proponents of distance learning among my peers. In the end, this distance learning period which has been Guinea-pigged on students and teachers this spring may be a mere prototype of what school will look like in the coming years. I am not going to be surprised when classes have more instruction online, virtual meetings and more technology-based learning in general.
Following the school side of quarantine is the life side. Believe me, life has changed dramatically for me. It was a little tough at first, but I found a secret. Find the silver lining in this situation. Enjoy the outdoors. Enjoy your family. Find the little things that please you. Personally, I have found an inner light in walking my dog, Marino. It does not have to be anything big. It is just a small little thing I incorporate into my day to make it better. That is the key to happiness, even in the darkness of quarantine and social distancing. And there you have it, my ode to surviving Corona in a nutshell.
Kolby Bachmeier
White Bear Lake
Fresh perspective running for local seat
In our current climate of unprecedented events, we need unification now more than ever. I believe that this starts at a local level, and there is no better person to bring together our incredible residents than Elliott Engen, who is running for state representative, District 38B.
Elliott’s integrity runs deep, and he shows it over and over again with his volunteerism, his activism and his devotion to push for change for the betterment of the community that he cares for so passionately. He has expressed that true change cannot come from the agenda of those that line the coffers of government officals, but with honest, hard work. He plans to do that with the transparency and accountability that is often lacking in our government.
Instead of wasteful, needless spending, his plans of putting our tax dollars into the community that we love, he’s putting the economic health of our beloved local businesses and all constituents first and foremost. I believe that he can do this in a responsible manner and weed out the unnecessary programs and regulations that weigh down our already highly taxed community.
With a fresh perspective and imitable reverence for our country, Elliott Engen will be the voice and action of positive change that is needed for our district.
Alyssa Kephart
White Bear Lake
Teens not social distancing
We love Cup and Cone. On the second evening of Cup and Cone’s full opening, I donned my mask and headed for the back of the line, hoping to enjoy a rite of spring. I was dismayed to find a large crowd with no social distancing going on, and I was the only one in that mass of people with a mask. Large groups of teens were hanging out and giving me snickers and looks of disdain. I left.
Up until then I had felt that we Minnesotans were all in this together. Even though many people still didn’t wear masks, many people did. People were courteous and tried to maintain distance, and local stores I visited were using proper precautions. It made me sad to imagine that might be in the past. What disturbed me most is that my grandchildren will see these crowds of teens hanging out together, but their parents won’t be allowing that. Up until now, they have been quite mature in their acceptance of social distancing, online learning, missing their friends. Now their parents will have a larger burden by insisting they can’t do what it seems like the other kids can.
Mary Alice Divine
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.