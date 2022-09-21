PAID LETTER
Support school support staff
Last year my 6-year-old son spent the entire school year on the waiting list for the extended day after-school program in White Bear Lake because of staffing shortages. Fortunately, my wife and I have flexible jobs with the ability to work remotely, so we figured things out. For the nurses, police officers, construction workers and countless others in our community without that kind of flexibility, I’m guessing it was a chaotic school year.
I will be thinking about that experience when I cast my vote this November, which is why I will be voting for Heather Gustafson for state Senate in District 36.
We talk a lot about our teachers, and with good reason, but often forget the after-school staff, lunch staff, bus drivers, counselors and more that help keep our schools running. In recent decades, as lawmakers in St. Paul have squeezed education funding, the quality of those jobs has been degraded, making them particularly difficult to fill in a tight labor market.
As a teacher, Heather understands firsthand not only what it is like to be in a classroom, but how important that support staff is. It is why she has pledged to fight “for early education programs, fully funding special education, robust health access for students and educators, small class sizes and more resources inside and outside of the classroom.”
My kids, all of our kids, deserve a champion in the state Senate that will work to ensure we have world-class schools, not someone that has never stepped foot in a classroom looking to defund public education to pay for special interest tax cuts. The choice could not be clearer not only for our schools, but a range of other issues facing our community and state.
Please vote for Heather Gustafson this November (or anytime beginning Sept. 23 when early voting starts)!
Justin Stofferahn
White Bear Township
PAID LETTER
Candidate serves students and community
I support Kevin Donovan for reelection to the Mahtomedi School Board.
He is a real good person who believes in doing what is in the best interests of our children. I am proud
to call him my friend.
His record of community service over the years supports that. In addition to serving on the Mahtomedi
School Board since 2005, Kevin also serves our community on the Northeast Metro District 916 School
Board and the Century College Foundation Board of Directors. He is a member of White Bear Lake
Rotary (he will be president in 2023), the Lake Links Trail Association and Leadership Tomorrow.
I trust Kevin to use common sense and good judgment in carrying out his responsibilities. Nothing
brings him more joy than connecting with students and marveling at their accomplishments. His pride in our students and love for his work is obvious to me.
Kevin has shown strong leadership for the Mahtomedi School District. We need to have him continue his good work. Join me in voting to return Kevin Donovan to the Mahtomedi School Board.
Mike Bromelkamp
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
No ordinary school board member
Kevin Donovan is a great candidate for Mahtomedi School Board. He has helped our community for many years in many roles. Kevin truly lives the Rotary model of service before self. I met him when we had a project to provide Thanksgiving dinners to our struggling neighbors. He was managing our local Festival foods and offered refrigerator space and much more.
Later, after I had served on the Mahtomedi School Board for several years, I was part of recruiting Kevin to run for the school board. We served for two years together before I retired. He was an attentive and positive person to work with and I had the chance to witness firsthand his commitment to ALL our students in Mahtomedi. Kevin is no ordinary board member. He reaches out to learn more and to connect with other districts. He has been a member of the State School Board Association as well as the National Association of School Boards. He has 17 years of experience serving in Mahtomedi and is an incredible resource for our district, since he has such broad knowledge. It is a pleasure to work with such an honest, dedicated champion of quality public education.
Choose a thoughtful, collaborative leader and vote for Kevin Donovan. Go to his website, donate, take a sign and share the information with your friends.
Kate Christopher
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Candidate will be strong voice
In order for us to have the best public schools, commonsense gun laws, lower prescription drug costs, more affordable health care coverage, reproductive freedom, a protected environment and to see climate change addressed, the DFL needs to be in control of the Minnesota House, Senate and Governor’s office. This is why Heather Gustafson, a teacher and mother of four daughters, is running for the Minnesota Senate. If her opponent and his colleagues remain in charge, these will never become a reality. She is ready and able to meet these challenges and will be a strong voice for our community.
Shelley Jokinen
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Authentic, transparent and responsive
This November, voters in Vadnais Heights will see a long list of candidates for city races. Most folks don’t care about who is on their City Council until they open their property tax statement each October — telling them what they will owe each year for services. Luckily, for the residents of Vadnais Heights, you have Kelly Jozwowski running for City Council. She does more than wonder once a year what could change; she actively works to make change happen. I met Kelly while running in our local Moms on the Run group where we tackled many a race, Ragnar or obstacle course together. She is the current vice-chair of the Vadnais Height Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission, is a busy mom of two kids, is successful working in the male-dominated field of metalworking tool sales, and is engaged and involved in our community, volunteering for a variety of sustainability and environmental causes. Kelly cares about learning about how to improve our cities.
She believes, like 80% of those in Vadnais Heights, that the city should be a welcoming, inclusive and safe space for everyone. I urge you to vote for Kelly Jozwowski and the other members of the Key 3 (Katherine Doll Kanne and Mike Krachmer for mayor) this November. Together, they believe in making the Vadnais Heights City Council transparent, responsive and inclusive.
Jennifer Fink
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Where is Betty McCollum?
I am a Vietnam veteran. During the 20 years of that war, 58,220 of my brothers and sisters were killed. In the past year, over twice that many have been killed by fentanyl overdoses. Since President Biden has taken office, over 2 million people have illegally come into this country. The fentanyl comes from China through Mexico, where it is processed. There has been enough smuggled into this country to kill the entire population several times over. We know that the immigrants come from 160 countries. Many of them are criminals of every stripe. Thirty percent of the women and girls are raped or molested in some way. We also know that many have drowned in the Rio Grande River. Many die from myriad different causes, including murder. We have no way of knowing how many. We know there are thousands.
What is Congresswoman McCollum doing to bring this atrocity to an end? As near as I can tell, nothing. I have looked through the updates she publishes and cannot find whether or not she has been to the border to see what is happening. I can only assume she has not. May Lor Xiong has been there. I have talked to her, and she is ready to work to bring an end to this atrocity. May Lor migrated here with her family at the age of 8. She knows the proper way to do it. I worked with migrants and refugees for over 20 years. I can assure you that they are disgusted with what the Biden administration is allowing to happen to this country. I urge you to look closely at the history of our current legislators and consider where you want this country to go.
Just a short note on another issue. This election is not about abortion. The ads you see saying Scott Jenson is not the best choice because of his stand on abortion have no standing. In the state of Minnesota, abortion is in the Constitution. It is legal. No matter what you think, it cannot be changed unless it is overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
PAID LETTER
Vote for Key 3
I've lived in Vadnais Heights for 20 years and raised two sons here. My husband and I love it here. One of the big reasons we moved here and why we stay here is the wild areas that make us feel like we're in the country. We live right next to Lake Vadnais and Sucker Lake, and love being so close to nature.
As a nature lover, I am very aware of climate change and it's effect on our environment, and want to live in a city that protects its green spaces, reduces its carbon emissions, and strives for climate resilience by following best practices from around the state.
That's why I'm voting for the Key Three for Vadnais Heights City Council: Mike Krachmer for mayor, Kelly Jozwowski and Katherine Doll Kanne for City Council. These three candidates will work to keep our wild spaces wild, our water clean, and will make sure any new development is energy efficient, uses renewable energy sources where possible, does no damage to our watershed and blends in with our beautiful "small town" city.
Barbara Clark
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
I support Mike Krachmer for mayor
The last few years have been hard. Between the pandemic, political disparity, challenges in understanding the differences in our culture, religion, and ethnicity, safety concerns and economic pressures, it’s no wonder we’re tired. We’re tired of worrying about what’s next. And we’re tired of fighting — systems, policies, opinions and each other.
When it comes down to it, what most really desire is for someone to listen … and to be truly heard. Someone to listen to our concerns, our ideas and our desires for our families and community. Someone willing to pause and respectfully consider different viewpoints.
To better come together, we must be willing to look at how we live within our community, how our actions not only impact our families, but one another, businesses, schools and the environment. To improve the health and safety of our citizens, our leaders must actively engage the public in meaningful dialogue, then apply a balanced approach in addressing our needs. And regardless of political leanings, we need our local leadership to truly listen, to embrace our collective values which strengthen our community.
It’s for these reasons, and more, that I support Mike Krachmer for mayor.
I’ve known Mike for 20 years. Mike is honest, considerate and embraces diversity of thoughts, ideas and culture. He’s passionate about building stronger communities, which he’s demonstrated through his career with Meals on Wheels and his dedication to social organizations such as Scouts BSA, his church and Habitat for Humanity. Combining his love for the Vadnais Heights community with his master's degree in leadership and management, he’s well suited to lead our city into a stronger and more sustainable future, for all.
Over the years, Mike and I have discussed everything from our values, family and faith to social and economic issues, to how the world is rapidly changing and the challenges we face as a community and nation, and yes, we’ve even discussed politics.
We don’t always agree … but I have always felt heard and valued.
Kimberly Anderson
Vadnais Heights
Affordable housing yes
White Bear Lake is a warm and welcoming place, but we have nowhere near enough housing for young workers, seniors and people on a fixed income. The Shafer Richardson project on Hoffman and County E could have been a major help. The decision by the mayor and the City Council approving the project with no affordable housing at all is a hugely lost opportunity.
The builder came to the city with a plan that included nearly 50 units of workforce housing. But to make that work financially, they looked for a $5 million investment from the city. White Bear builds schools, parks, we maintain a library, we can invest in making sure there’s places for all of us.
We feel the money is there to be raised. Whether American Rescue Plan funds, or the new tax levy that Ramsey County has started for deeply affordable housing, or another solution — the money could be found to close the gap.
And if the developer should come back with a new version of the plan, we expect the council and city staff to do what they can to make something happen. White Bear Lake has a commitment to the Metropolitan Council for 200 new affordable apartments in the next 10 years, and we cannot let an opportunity like this pass.
About a dozen of us attended the City Council meeting. We made it through the fire department and pickle ball jokes to make our point. Affordable housing yes!
Bev Zweig, John Slade, Paul Kadera
Northeast Chapter, Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing
PAID LETTER
Abortion – the non-issue
Growing up on a farm in Minnesota meant your parents were Democrats, which meant you were a Democrat. However, today's Democrat Party is not the party of my parents. Those Democrats used to care about the little guy. They had policies they thought were in the best interest of all Minnesotans. This is far from true today.
What matters to most Minnesotans today? The high cost of groceries and lack of products on the shelves, how much it costs me to fill car’s gas tank, rising violent crime rates in my neighborhood and the number of deaths weekly in Mpls and St. Paul, what is my child learning (or not learning) at school, why haven’t his math and reading scores improved, why is the state taking more money from my paycheck than they budgeted for …
What in NOT an issue for Minnesota voters this election cycle is abortion. In 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in Doe v. Gomez that women in Minnesota have a constitutional right to abortion, and our state's Medical Assistance program will pay for it for those with low income. So, like it or not, after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, nothing has changed in Minnesota. Abortion is still available for those who think they have no other choice, and it’s not going away any time soon. May God forgive us.
So, your decision this November is important. Will you cast your vote for Mr. Walz and the Democrats, whose policies have caused havoc in every part of your day-to-day life, all because of misinformation on your access to abortion? Or will you choose commonsense Republican candidates who will be tough on crime, support our peace officers, offer tax cuts and tax relief for families, push for curriculum transparency in schools and parents’ rights, reject gas tax increases, fight fraud and audit out-of-control government spending?
Today, it’s the Republican candidates who have your best interests at heart, and the best solutions to the problems affecting Minnesotans every day.
Patty Bradway
Vadnais Heights
PAID LETTER
Vote for Kevin Donovan
We are writing to express our strong support for Kevin Donovan’s reelection to the Mahtomedi School Board on Nov. 8. Kevin brings to the school board expertise in educational issues, a commitment to student achievement and dedication to fiscal responsibility. Over the years, he has advocated for students at the local, state and national levels.
Kevin serves as a bridge between Mahtomedi Public Schools and the broader community through his involvement with organizations like the White Bear Chamber of Commerce and Rotary, Century College Foundation and White Bear Lake Food Shelf. His outreach to these groups is essential to sharing information and creating opportunities for our students. Kevin is so respected as a school board member that this year he was named to the Minnesota School Board Association’s All-State School Board, a prestigious honor given to only seven of a possible 2,000 school board members statewide.
As alumnae of Mahtomedi High School, long-term community members, and parents of recent MHS graduates, we have experienced the outstanding evolution of Mahtomedi Public Schools. In recent years, Kevin has been part of fiscally prudent investments in our district’s facilities that have changed how teachers teach and students learn. Safety and security at every building has been upgraded and athletic facilities have been updated. Our district has become nationally recognized for its engineering offerings. Districtwide, there is a commitment to mental health through improved support for students so they can better perform.
We’re grateful for Kevin’s ability to thoughtfully serve in a nonpartisan capacity while keeping the well-being of all students and staff as his guidepost. Join us in voting for Kevin Donovan for Mahtomedi School Board on Nov. 8.
Missy (McGlinch) Ward
White Bear Lake
Carrie (Smith) Ardito
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Academics need to be first
Want your kids to learn to read, write do math? Would you like them to grow to be a critical and free-thinking individual? Want your kid accepted to a quality college or university? Then the current hubbub over the proposed teacher licensing rules in Minnesota will alarm you.
The new standards, now in their final draft, were crafted by people mostly hand-picked by DFL Gov. Walz for their “wokeness,” the Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB). These new standards require teachers to put ideology and politics ahead of kids and affirm a worldview in which we are all divided and judged by race, class, oppressed and oppressor, and a world where gender is fluid.
This is the deplorable state of K-12 education in Minnesota. PELSB ignores that 50% of kids cannot read at grade level or do math. Yet, to be licensed, teachers must affirm that (according to standard 4(H)) “The teacher creates opportunities for students to learn about power, privilege, intersectionality and oppression in the context of various communities and empowers learners to be agents of social change to promote equity.” Or standard 6(F) says, “The teacher assesses how their biases, perceptions and disciplinary training may affect their teaching practice and perpetuate oppressive systems and accesses tools to mitigate their own behavior to disrupt oppressive systems.”
It goes on — 100 distinct standards governing what a teacher must understand and apply in the classroom. Politics and ideology of oppressor and oppressed, race and class become a substitute for academic excellence.
This isn’t education, it isn’t equality. It is a bleak, unhappy place; it is oppression itself — a dehumanizing, intellectual prison, and a giant step backward.
Why aren’t candidates Gustafson or Strom speaking out against requiring teachers to become political ideologues? Because as DFLers, they and the powerful teachers’ unions are fully in support.
If you believe academics need to be first; if you want your child to learn to read, write, do math; if you would like them to have real opportunity and true equality and freedom, then vote Republican to take back our education system.
Stacy Lundblad
Licensed Minnesota teacher (retired)
Centerville
PAID LETTER
Democrats need to be voted out
Just two years ago, on Sept. 14, 2020, gas prices were $2.077 per gallon in Minnesota. On Sept. 12, 2022, gas prices are averaging $3.669 in Minnesota. Earlier this summer on June 13, shockingly, they peaked at $4.753.
What clearer demonstration of the differences in energy policies under the Democrats (Biden) vs. under the Republicans (Trump)? Are the good ol’ days of reasonable gas prices over?
To listen to Biden, the answer seems to be yes. “(When) it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that … when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.” That was Biden on May 23 during a press conference. The New York Post headline that day: “Biden praises high gas prices as part of ‘incredible transition.’”
Yes, Biden took pride in high gas prices as part of his plan to push the economy toward 100% renewables. For us, a nation rich in fossil fuels and heavily dependent on transportation, this is government-inflicted torment.
Biden wants personal sacrifices from citizens like me to hypothetically fix the global climate issue while China and India continue with their coal plants belching. This big government plan runs roughshod over citizens and elevates questionable ideology over humanity.
Democrats and their America-last policies need to be voted out, starting right here in Minnesota. I’m voting Scott Jensen, Roger Chamberlain and Elliott Engen.
Tim Klecker
White Bear Lake
Back to the basics
My recent letter addressed declining academic achievement in Mahtomedi Schools. In 2014, 95.6% of Mahtomedi 10th graders were proficient in reading — only 70% are proficient today. Eleventh grade math proficiency fell nearly 30% — from 86.6% to 57.5% — and only 51% of Mahtomedi High School students are proficient in science.
While district leaders may be embarrassed by test scores that expose their failing leadership, they responded with hyperbolic personal attacks instead of addressing the real issue of declining academic achievement.
Superintendent Duffrin claims that our schools are “Emerging Strong” despite the fact that academic proficiency has continued on a downward slide since 2014, long before the pandemic began. Duffrin claims that I “disparaged the district’s pursuit of excellence” when, in fact, I simply disclosed statistics that demonstrate the undeniable academic declines that have occurred under her leadership. Duffrin proudly presented statistics for a few third grade students receiving “academic intervention”; however, she failed to mention that overall, third grade reading proficiency dropped by 26% from 90.4% in 2014 to 65.4% in 2022.
Our Director of Teaching and Learning Jennifer Reichel acknowledges that secondary students “will need increased intervention in both reading and math,” but she implies that test scores are declining because fewer students are taking the tests. Reichel also misplaces blame for the slide in test scores on the pandemic and ignores the strong downward trend in academic achievement in Mahtomedi Schools.
Board Member McGraw used emotional and aggressive language and accused me of “bomb-throwing against Mahtomedi teachers and staff.” My letter, however, never mentioned our many dedicated teachers and staff who I believe are unnecessarily burdened by misguided nonacademic directives from district leadership.
Academic achievement has not been a priority for our current district leaders. District leadership is upside-down. The board is elected to lead and set district policy, and the superintendent is tasked with following board policy — not the other way around. It is time to go back to the basics and focus on core academics. Meanwhile, families who can do so leave the district or hire tutors, and less fortunate students continue to fall behind.
Barb Black
Mahtomedi
PAID LETTER
Join me in voting for Brion
Brion Curran is uniquely qualified to serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 36B, which includes Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake, Gem Lake, Birchwood Village and portions of White Bear Township. Her background as a police reserve sergeant in White Bear Lake, a 911 dispatcher and a sheriff’s deputy in Chisago County prepare her to act as a bridge between public safety officers and the community. She understands both the needs of officers and first responders, as well as what types of support programs and policies have been shown to best prevent crime, like early childhood education, home-visiting programs, community mentoring and after-school programs.
Additionally, she has worked for almost two decades in disability support services, and actively worked alongside other Vadnais Heights community members to advocate for human rights in our community. She supports individuals’ rights to safe health care, including safe reproductive health services. Individuals’ personal decisions regarding their health should be made in consult with their doctors, without government interference.
Brion supports public education to prepare our young people for jobs and the economy of the future. And she supports the development of clean, sustainable and renewable energy for a healthier planet.
In a recent conversation I had with Brion, I was impressed with what a good listener she is. She strives to hear all points of view to find a workable solution to issues that affect us all.
I hope you will visit Brion’s website to learn more of her positions, and to contact her with your thoughts and questions: https://www.brioncurran.com. Join me in voting for Brion this fall!
Lisa Wersal
Vadnais Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.