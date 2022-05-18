PAID LETTER
Hope to change politics
In today’s political climate, we are inundated with fear-mongering news stories, phony outrage, and are told to accept this is “politics as usual.”
I hope to change that.
My name is Elliott Engen and I recently had the privilege of earning the GOP endorsement to run in District 36A for the Minnesota House which includes Lino Lakes, Circle Pines, Centerville, North Oaks, and White Bear Township. I am a son, brother, husband, and sixth generation Minnesotan who never intended to run for office but was compelled to do so to change “politics as usual” and restore true public service.
I attended White Bear Lake public schools, where I met my wife, Faith. I graduated from Hamline University, majoring in Legal Studies and International Relations while also playing for the baseball team.
I have worked in manufacturing, the legal field as a prosecution assistant, the Criminal Division of Hennepin County Courts, and currently serve as Public Service Coordinator for a nonprofit dedicated to conservation efforts for hunting and fishing across the nation.
Experience matters, but integrity is even more crucial, which is what I intend to bring to the Legislature, and is lacking in most aspects of our government.
Career politicians focus on wealth, fame, and being big things rather than doing big things. Instead, I will prioritize answering your phone call, serving our communities, and bringing greater transparency to St. Paul.
Minnesota is not as safe as it once was. Our students are falling behind and struggle with mental health due to harmful policies toward the pandemic. The economy is setting families back while hindering entrepreneurship and causing stagnation. It’s time to change that.
I’ll work to address these issues. Something we can all agree on is that Minnesota should be a great place to live, work, and raise a family. To accomplish this, we must hold criminals accountable, put students first, and rein in government greed through excessive taxation.
Visit www.elliottengen.com or email me at info@elliottengen.com with any questions.
Elliott Engen
Candidate, MN House- 36A
