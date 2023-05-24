Memorial Day
Memorial Day began as Decoration Day more than a century before becoming a federally recognized holiday in 1971. Over time, Decoration Day grew from being a day to honor Civil War dead to one of remembrance for those killed in all U.S. conflicts.
Since the days of the Civil War, Americans have gathered together on Memorial Day to remember and pay tribute to all who have fought and selflessly surrendered the precious gift of life so that others could live free.
From the American Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism, more than one million American veterans have made the supreme sacrifice. They died so that we could continue to cherish the things they loved — God, country and family.
This Memorial Day, pause to reflect on the absolute selflessness of the 1.3 million members of our nation’s military who paid the ultimate price needed to ensure that our way of life endures. And let us not forget the families whose pain will never go away but may lessen with our thanks and prayers.
Commander George Brown
Auxiliary President Deb Courts-Brown
VFW Post 1782
Random thoughts
If Biden is reelected, we will be one heartbeat away from Kamala Harris being sworn in as president. Or if he is elected, will he just step down and make her the first Black woman president?
The Second Amendment allowing us to keep and bear arms also gives us the right to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government.
Over 80,000 children have come across the southern border unaccompanied. They have been absorbed into the population. The U.S. government cannot account for them. They are being trafficked by cartels out of Mexico, and essentially used for slave labor or sold for sex.
Drugs are pouring in over our southern border and killing hundreds of thousands of our citizens.
Tens of thousands of people (known as gotaways) have come across our southern border; many of them are heinous criminals.
People from than 160 countries have illegally come into our country. Recently, many from China have arrived. Can we trust that they are not spies?
China has bought a great deal of land. What is their intention? They are negotiating for hundreds of thousands of acres to build a battery plant in Michigan.
China is building a naval base in UAE. How strong are the ties between China and UAE, China and Iran, China and Russia?
Do Tina Smith, Amy Klobuchar and Betty McCollum have any backbone? Why do they blindly follow the follow the liberals like the children followed the Pied Piper? What about the homeless, possibility of world war, illegal immigrants. Where does it end?
What is the relationship between China and Argentina?
How many people have suffered severe anxiety, depression or committed suicide due to gender dysphoria or abortion?
Why do the Democrats insist we follow the science, but they will not?
If all combat vehicles are EVs, what happens when the battery needs recharging? Call time out and ask the enemy where the nearest charging station is?
Patrick Kenny
White Bear Lake
Noise disturbance
When will the noise end? We waited six months to open up our porch and sit outside, whether drinking coffee or reading or just listening to the birds. The first day, the dirt trucks from the school construction started — so many we can’t keep count. It’s endless. Every day. Then school buses, garbage trucks, cement trucks, big equipment trucks/trailers, cars and the motorcycles that have to let us know how loud their pipes can be. We live half a block off of Highway 61 and can hear cars racing north at least once a day — truly racing. Obviously, the construction has to take place, but can we have some encouragement that the major truck traffic will be ending soon? And doesn’t White Bear Lake have a noise ordinance? Do we not enforce that, or speeding for that matter? We are looking forward to summer along with everyone else and hope we can have a conversation without pausing for a truck to go by.
Lynne Blomquist
White Bear Lake
Response to guest column
In lauding the McKinsey Report, Dr. Kazmierczak’s essay on embracing change was an interesting read. To whom was he preaching? The business world? He cited employers “controlling” employees’ work: “individuals and companies should embrace new tools and utilize data to drive optimal results.” Organizations? He cited finding the need to find “new and improved ways to collaborate.”
Dr. Kazmierczak did touch on the school district under his charge, students and teachers taking charge of creating engaging learning experiences, envisioning the future.
Out here in the real world, two things come to my mind about this essay:
No matter how much collaboration exists between employees and employers, between students and teachers, there must be an end goal and a captain of the collaboration or, poor distractible humans that we are, the effort will disassemble itself into other directions.
Every structure is built on a foundation, without which there will be collapse. The foundation for all these future envisionings is the education system. Those students he speaks of will get nowhere in the future without strong skills in reading, writing and mathematics.
First of all, Dr. Kazmierczak, work to assure that basic foundation in the White Bear Lake School District. In your next essay, please enlighten us on the progress being made in those essential educational matters.
Cindy Paslawski
White Bear Lake
Response to letter
I’m writing this letter in response to Jimmy Brunzell’s editorial regarding gun violence in the May 17 issue of the Press. First, loss of life, whether by a gun or other means, is not acceptable, including abortion. Murder is murder. However, a country whereby the individual citizen can’t defend themselves would lead to a loss of life and liberty from those who govern. China and its human rights abuses is a good example. In the United States, we don’t have a gun problem, we have a mental health problem that is not being addressed. In 2021, the last year for which the CDC has compiled records on gun deaths, there were over 26,000 gun deaths by suicide compared to 103 by mass shootings. That alone is 26,103 too many. Most of the mass shooting perpetrators advertised their intentions to someone or posted on social media prior to the event, but because our society has become so politically correct, nothing was done to intervene. Mr. Brunzell attacks the “pro-life” evangelical right, but I’d bet that none of the mass shooters were worshipping in church the Sunday before their shooting spree.
Bill Kolesar
White Bear Lake
Harsh rhetoric not the answer
Mr. Brunzell is right to be concerned about the measure of violence occurring in America, as well as throughout the world. We seem to be, individually and collectively, at war.
However, harsh rhetoric, tribalistic invective and scapegoating are not an answer. Neither is lawfare. And legislative intervention is at best of very limited efficacy (witness the strict gun laws and elevated violence in Chicago, for instance).
The prior question is: how do we establish and maintain a culture predicated on the rule of law? The rule of law has to do not merely with the political or legal realm, but rather with all relations, be they family, neighborhood, education, religion, state, market or media. Biblically, the rule of law is built upon the Mercy and Truth of the Living God.
I’m reasonably sure Mr. Brunzell is aware of these ideas and has practiced them in many situations. Would that he, and we the People, would work to build a critical mass in this direction.
James Nash
White Bear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.